ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

A Simpsons Writer Sorta Ruined A Classic Homer Moment For Himself After Discovering What The Joke Actually Meant

By Mick Joest
Cinemablend
Cinemablend
 2 days ago

The Simpsons has delivered a lot of classic jokes over the years by an endless array of classic characters , many of whom are quoted endlessly by the show's most loyal fans. Some jokes, of course (especially during the early years) are a bit more subtle – and proving that is the fact that one Simpsons writer actually realized they’ve misunderstood a classic Homer moment for years. And now that he understands the joke, he's sharing it with anyone who also might’ve been in the dark about it and expressing a bit of disappointment as well.

In the Season 5 episode “Bart Gets Famous,” Ms. Krabappel and Principal Skinner attempt to reach Homer and Marge over the phone. After Marge isn’t able to get to the call in time due to being in the shower, the scene cuts to Homer answering the phone with a towel around his waist, despite him being at work.

Homer responds, “Yello? You’ll have to speak up. I’m wearing a towel.” For years, writer Josh Weinstein assumed the joke meant one thing, but he recently took to Twitter to explain his misunderstanding and the true meaning of the gag:

For 25 years, I assumed (and loved it) that it was just a non-sequitur, but then someone explained it's what people with long hair say when they have a towel over their wet hair (and ears) after a shower when they answer the phone. Makes 100% sense but also make me like joke less.

Not only does Homer not have a towel over his head for the scene in question, but he also hasn’t had enough hair to even justify saying that line to begin with in some time. It’s a classic moment for Homer, though, and as someone who also never fully understood the joke myself, I agree with Josh Weinstein that it diminishes my appreciation of it by just a bit.

What is surprising about this news is that Josh Weinstein hadn’t figured it out sooner, as he was on The Simpsons ’ writing staff when this episode came to be. It’s amazing to think he went two-and-a-half decades without fully understanding the context of the joke, though perhaps it’s not too surprising with the number of gags the show’s done in that time. I’m sure he’s not the only alumni to have one go over his head, and he won’t be the last.

Beyond that Homer gag, Disney+ subscribers would do well to check out The Simpsons ’ “Bart Gets Famous.” Most notably, Bart imagines the celebrity Kitty Carlisle’s head being in a jar. That gag would pave the way for a long-running idea on Futurama , which famously featured celebrities from our time in the future as heads in jars (something we expect more of in the show's latest comeback season ). Season 5, in general, is a great season of The Simpsons and one that anyone could spend an afternoon binging and laughing at as one of Disney+’s best offerings .

Anyone who wants to binge The Simpsons can do so on the streaming service. There are also a number of entertaining new shorts featuring the characters to check out, although they may have a different look and feel compared to the more classic episodes of the show.

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Paul Reiser’s Son Had to Explain ‘The Boys’ Is ‘This Disgusting’ on Purpose Before He Joined the Show

Click here to read the full article. Paul Reiser was introduced as The Legend, the nickname of Vought’s former head of hero management, on last week’s episode of “The Boys” Season 3. But Reiser himself was introduced to the character and the show, in all its bloody, raunchy superhero glory, not long before the world saw him in the part, as the “Stranger Things” star was oblivious to the Emmy-nominated Amazon Prime Video series until showrunner Eric Kripke and co. reached out to him for the guest spot. “I knew precious little about the show. I had not seen the show....
TV SERIES
wonderwall.com

Billy Eichner jokingly reveals he's straight as Anna Kendrick quips 'we can finally live our truth!' in epic response to viral romance claim, plus more news

Billy Eichner, Anna Kendrick hilariously 'come out' as a couple in response to clickbait story about their alleged romance. Sorry ladies, Billy Eichner is still very much an openly gay man, despite a bit of viral clickbait that recently suggested otherwise. He's also still hilarious, as proven by his response to said clickbait. On Saturday, the "Billy on the Street" star shared a screenshot of an article touting his supposed romance with "Noelle" costar Anna Kendrick as one of the "new celebrity couples that made us believe in love in 2022." The photo showed Billy and Anna's pic beside an image of Rebel Wilson and her new girlfriend, Ramona Agruma. "Um," wrote Billy, who covered Entertainment Weekly's Pride issue earlier this month. "Hey @AnnaKendrick47 — cats out of the bag!!!" he posted on Twitter. Playing along (and then some), Anne joked in response, "We can finally live our truth Billy! You've felt so pressured to seem like a gay man that you made #BrosMovie but you're free now! Our love can flourish!" Anna was referring to the comic's upcoming feature film, "Bros," which the New York Times notes is a "rare" case of "a major studio comedy about queer characters, played by queer actors." In the comments on Billy's Instagram post, Anna cracked one more joke, writing: "Honestly… I was so into this dress and ponytail, I'm just glad this pic is getting some play. Also, love you baby." Back on Twitter, meanwhile, Billy was still having fun with his alleged straight romance. "Guys I know this is really bad timing with all the Bros stuff," he posted, "but…I'm straight." In another tweet, he shared the "Bros" trailer, which he declared to be "PROOF I'M STILL GAY," before quipping the next day: "Look guys, this is Hollywood. BROS is coming and I have to say I'm straight so that I can win AWARDS for playing gay!"
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kitty Carlisle
Person
Homer
Person
Josh Weinstein
Outsider.com

‘The Andy Griffith Show’ Star Ron Howard Once Described His Favorite Episode

Remembering your favorite and greatest episodes of The Andy Griffith Show might take you time, but that isn’t the case for Ron Howard. The actor-director received his first taste of fame from playing Opie Taylor opposite Andy Griffith‘s Andy Taylor, his father. Yet thinking about which episode would be his favorite is a big chore. Still, Howard brings up an interesting one with a personal backstory to it. He shared this classic TV insight during an interview with talk-show host Larry King a few years ago.
CELEBRITIES
EW.com

Castle: Did Stana Katic's Beckett die in the finale?

Warning: This story contains major spoilers from the series finale of Castle. Read at your own risk!. After eight seasons, Castle signed off for good on Monday night, leaving the Caskett love story intact. Though it seemed almost certain that Beckett (Stana Katic) would meet a grim fate, the former...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Simpsons
The Independent

Whoopi Goldberg: More than 36,000 people sign petition to remove star from The View

A petition calling for Whoopi Goldberg to be removed from The View has reached more than 36,000 signatures.In the 31 January episode of The View, Goldberg made the controversial claim that the Holocaust “is not about race”.At the time, Goldberg was discussing a Tennessee school board’s controversial decision to ban Maus, a graphic novel about the Holocaust, in which six million Jews were murdered by the Nazis.Goldberg said: “Let’s be truthful about it because the Holocaust isn’t about race. No. It’s not about race!”She repeatedly tried to prove her point that the Holocaust was about “man’s inhumanity to man”...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Gunsmoke’: What Was the Show’s Final TV Movie?

After “Gunsmoke” spent decades on the air as one of the world’s most iconic classic TV westerns, it was not easy for its writers to end the show. However, when it came time to leave Dodge City in the rearview mirror, the show decided to say goodbye with a TV movie. As a result, fans got the TV movie Gunsmoke: One Man’s Justice.
TV & VIDEOS
GOBankingRates

How Much Is Tim Allen Worth?

Tim Allen has been a small-screen staple across several decades thanks to his hit shows "Home Improvement" and "Last Man Standing." His acting and voice work -- specifically for the "Toy Story" films...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Tim Allen Returns to TV for First Time Since 'Last Man Standing' Finale

The History Channel won the race to get Tim Allen back on television for the first time since the Last Man Standing finale aired. Allen reunited with his Home Improvement co-star Richard Karn for a second History Channel show, More Power, featuring their Assembly Required co-host, April Wilkerson. The new show will premiere later this month, months before Disney+'s The Santa Clause series.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Celebrities
shefinds

Jennifer Lopez Leaves Fans Emotional As She Breaks Down In Tears Announcing New Project: 'I Am Humbled And Beyond Grateful'

Jennifer Lopez broke down in tears when discussing her partnership with Grameen America in a video which she posted on Instagram on June 11th. The 52-year-old multi-hyphenate will be helping the micro-finance non-profit with its mission of empowering 600,000 Latina entrepreneurs across 50 US cities with $14 billion in business capital, as well as six million hours of financial training and education through her own philanthropic effort Limitless Labs, by 2030. And she couldn’t help but get emotional when discussing what “being Latino” meant to her.
CHARITIES
Popculture

HBO Max Cancels Sci-Fi Series After 2 Seasons

HBO Max announced on Friday that it has not renewed Raised by Wolves for Season 3. The sci-fi drama was executive produced by genre legend Ridley Scott, who also directed several episodes. Many fans were surprised to hear that the show was canceled after such a short run, and some are actively petitioning for it to be saved.
TV SERIES
Popculture

Netflix Renews Popular New Series for Season 2

The Lincoln Lawyer, the hit Netflix legal drama from producer David E. Kelley, was renewed for a second season on Tuesday. The series is based on novels by Michael Connelly and stars Manuel Garcia-Ruflo as Los Angeles defense attorney Mickey Haller. The first season has been a big hit since its debut on Netflix on May 13.
TV SERIES
Polygon

18 of the best thrillers on Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, and more

If you’re enjoying a thriller, your body might know before your mind does. Thrillers can touch on many different subgenres, but they live and die on whether they make viewers feel suspense, anxiety, tension, and surprise. From classic thrillers like John Cassavetes’ The Killing of a Chinese Bookie and Bong Joon-ho’s Memories of Murder to underseen gems like John Hyams’ Universal Soldier: Day of Reckoning or the Antonio Banderas mall cop thriller Security, the genre boasts a rich and expansive selection made for every sort of audience you can think of.
TV & VIDEOS
Cinemablend

Cinemablend

Saint Louis, MO
117K+
Followers
34K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, in-depth reviews and expert opinion on all the latest movies and TV shows, it's a constantly updated hub for fans to explore and discuss the best that cinema and streaming has to offer.

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy