ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leavenworth County, KS

Motorcyclist killed in Leavenworth County crash Sunday

By Juan Cisneros
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Rab0o_0gGDJDzg00

LANSING, Kan. — A two-vehicle crash in Leavenworth County late Sunday night left a 40-year-old motorcyclist dead.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, at about 9:10 p.m. a 2021 Jeep Renegade was traveling east on the 18000 block of Eisenhower Road when it crossed into the westbound lane and struck a 2012 Suzuki 250X at a high rate of speed.

Both vehicles ended up in the ditch on the north side of Eisenhower Road. The motorcyclist, identified as Eric Lee Chappell of Leavenworth, died from his injuries.

The driver of the Jeep sustained possible minor injuries and the passenger was not injured.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Comments / 2

Related
KMBC.com

Police in KCK investigate fatal crash on Shawnee Drive

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Police in Kansas City, Kansas said they are investigating a traffic fatality Wednesday night on Shawnee Drive in the Turner area. Authorities said Shawnee Drive was closed between Locust and South 47th streets to allow police to investigate. No other information has been released. Refresh...
KANSAS CITY, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lansing, KS
Leavenworth County, KS
Accidents
State
Kansas State
Leavenworth County, KS
Crime & Safety
Local
Kansas Sports
State
Missouri State
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
Leavenworth County, KS
Sports
Kansas State
Kansas Cars
Local
Kansas Accidents
County
Leavenworth County, KS
City
Kansas City, KS
WIBW

GoFundMe created for victim of early-morning fatal Topeka shooting

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The family of a Topeka man killed in an early-morning shooting over the weekend has created a GoFundMe to cover the costs of the unexpected funeral. Mary Chacon says her family has started a GoFundMe campaign to raise funds for a funeral for her brother-in-law, Alfredo Campa-Vasquez, 28, of Topeka, the victim of an early-morning shooting on Saturday.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Car crash takes out traffic light in Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A car crash temporarily knocked out power to a traffic light at an intersection in Topeka, on Wednesday. According to a City of Topeka spokesperson, a crash at SE 10th Street and SE Madison Street caused the power to go out with a traffic light located there. Temporary stop signs were put […]
TOPEKA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#The Kansas Highway Patrol#Jeep Renegade#Fox4 News#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
KCTV 5

Man sentenced to 20 years for shooting, killing woman on Red Bridge Road in 2020

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Kansas City man was sentenced to 20 years in prison on Wednesday for fatally shooting a woman in July 2020. The Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office announced Wednesday that 39-year-old Glenn Darren Rucker will spend 20 years in prison for the death of Sharon Heifner-Douglas. Rucker was charged and convicted of second degree murder and armed criminal action. Both charges carry a 20 year sentence. The judge ruled the sentences will run concurrently.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Driver killed in crash on Truman Road

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A person has died after they crashed their vehicle into a parked car last week. Kansas City police announced Monday that 69-year-old Patricia Brink died after she crashed her Jeep into a parked car on Truman Road Friday afternoon. According to the crash report, Brink...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KSNT News

2 men injured running from the law in Kansas

WYANDOTTE COUNTY (KSNT) – Two men complained of pain after crashing their car in Wyandotte County while fleeing law enforcement. Just before 2 a.m. Monday morning, two men fleeing from the Kansas Highway Patrol in Wyandotte County attempted to enter the ramp on eastbound I-70 too fast. Their vehicle, a 2013 Ford Fusion, went off […]
lawrencekstimes.com

Person killed in crash was Lawrence man, 33

The driver who was killed in a crash early Sunday was Michael Travis “Gibby” Gibbons, 33, of Lawrence. Lawrence police said they were dispatched to a vehicle crashed into a light pole around 2:15 a.m. Sunday at 31st Street and Atchison Avenue. Officers found that a vehicle had...
LAWRENCE, KS
KCTV 5

Crime Stoppers: Justen Hauk

KANSAS CITY, Ks. (KCTV) - A Kansas man is wanted for a parole violation related to a child sex crime. Justen Hauk, 33, is wanted in Kansas for a prole violation warrant for indecent solicitation of a child. Police say Hauk’s ast known address was near 5th and Greeley in...
KANSAS CITY, KS
bartlesvilleradio.com

Topeka Woman Arrested on Warrant, Drug Charges

The Caney Police Department (CPD) arrests a Topeka woman on a warrant and drug charges. According to the CPD, the suspect, 28-year-old Aalijah Lawton, was seen pulling into Casey's General Store on Wednesday after police were notified that she had allegedly been driving recklessly and running vehicles off of Highway 75. When running a warrants check, officers observed that Lawton had an active warrant for aggravated vehicular battery and leaving the scene of an accident in Shawnee County, Kansas.
TOPEKA, KS
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

22K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas City local and breaking news, weather and sports

 https://www.fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy