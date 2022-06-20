Y Arts’ ‘Into the Woods Jr.’

The Boothbay Region YMCA Y Arts group performed three shows of “Into the Woods Junior” on Friday and Saturday, June 17 and 18 with one of the shows (1 p.m. Saturday) being a chance for understudies to take leading roles as Cinderella, Little Red Riding Hood, Jack (and his beanstalk), Rapunzel,...
Come join us for live music at the 727 Ocean Sunset Bar this summer! On Thursdays from 6-8PM. A mix of local artists will be performing to bring you the best experience possible with one of the best views in East Boothbay on the water.
Especially in the warmer months when more events happen, we cover them every week, each important for its cause, attendees’ enjoyment, or often both. One in Wiscasset Friday had a lot going for it – attendance, sun and the cause of celebrating the life and legacy of a major civil rights advocate from nearly a century ago, whose causes are still relevant and whose works can still teach, support and inspire Americans.
Celebrating its 10th year, Wiscasset Art Walk (WAW) will be presenting a series of summertime evenings that highlight art and art-making, music and performance, and community connections. The 2022 season kicks off on Thursday, June 30 from 5 to 8 p.m. Wiscasset Art Walk invites visitors to stroll the sidewalks...
Unbelievably, we are starting of our 17th summer in Maine’s “Prettiest Village,” Wiscasset.We arrived Monday afternoon after the four-day drive from Hilton Head, SC. In fact, there was a bit of a formal welcome back - from Larry Heseltine, the police chief. We were slow in disarming the security system in our house, so the Chief rolled up. He thought our view of the river is great.
Janice Elaine Gilchrist Beliasov, 89, went to heaven on June 4, 2022. She was a faithful pastor’s wife, whose husband, James Beliasov, passed in 2017. Janice (or Jann, as she started calling herself from her college years) was born in Tilton, New Hampshire, on Jan. 24, 1933, to George E. and Vesta Love Gilchrist, whose family has been coming to the Boothbay region since 1893. Jann moved with her family to Quincy, Massachusetts, in 1935 and then graduated from the University of New Hampshire with a BA in bacteriology in 1954. After training in the Bryn Mawr Hospital in Philadelphia, she became a registered medical technologist in 1956 and got her first medical job at the Cleveland Clinic. Up for adventure she went west and from 1957-59 she worked in the lab at Everett General Hospital in Washington state before returning east for Christian Education training. Because of this career change, she eventually joined the Fellowship of Baptists for Home Missions out of Elyria, Ohio, representing neighborhood Joy Clubs for children. It was at the FBHM home offices she met Rev. James P. Beliasov, who was starting a church in Langhorne, Pennsylvania.
This Maine summertime tradition since 1965, returns in 2022. After being cancelled due to Covid-19 the past two years, this 3-day party is back!. A Maine summertime tradition since 1965, returns in 2022! The 55th Yarmouth Clam Festival is the perfect road trip for a weekend of fun. It all takes place July 15th-July 17th.
Mary Catherine A. Wilson, 41, passed away unexpectedly on June 19, 2022 at Maine Medical Center with her loving family by her side. Friends are welcome to join the family for a memorial visitation on Thursday, June 23 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Hall Funeral Home, 975 Wiscasset Rd, Boothbay. A funeral mass service will be held at Our Lady Queen of Peace, 82 Atlantic Avenue, Boothbay Harbor on June 24 at 10 a.m.
A fixture in the town of Buxton, Maine, is sadly ending dinner service. So ends the wonderful but way too short run of a very special, local haunt. Four tremendous years of delivering great food to a thankful community. The Buxton Common first opened four years ago to much fanfare....
Andrew Taylor of Southport, owner of Blue Eyed Girl, defended his title as the Fastest Working Lobster Boat, at the Charles Begin Memorial Lobster Boat Races in Boothbay Harbor on Saturday, June 18. Forty boats competed in the first race of the Maine Lobster Boat Racing season. Taylor’s boat defeated...
The next public supper is Wednesday, July 6. The menu will be strawberry soup, salad, garlic bread, lasagna, and ice cream cake. Cost is $10 for members, $12 for non-members. Call 882-8230 for reservations. Cribbage results for Tuesday, June 14 at 9:30 a.m. were first place, Marlene Rines, 847; second,...
While Maine does have a cluster of amusement and water parks in the Portland area, the state is not really known for being a hub of parks. But, this was not always the case. Back in the day, almost every decent sized Maine city had some kind of amusement park. If they did not have their own amusement park, there was one a short journey away.
Here's a rarity for you. An albino porcupine was caught on video in Buxton. The video of the albino porcupine comes from Joseph Libby. He told the news station that he shot the video on Monday. The video is clear as day. The albino porcupine is just hanging out on...
Jake Langlais, Lewiston Public Schools Superintendent, told WMTW that the level of damage was 'heartbreaking'. The vandalism occurred Sunday night into Monday. According to the article, every room that was unlocked on the first floor of the school was damaged. The computer stations and art supplies scattered, desks overturned and spray paint on the walls and floors.
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Wrap-lovers in the Waterville area... listen up!. There’s a new food truck you may want to visit. Aaron Begin is the owner of the food truck and is no stranger to cooking. As a self taught chef, he says he initially wanted to go to...
ARUNDEL, Maine — You run into a lot of automotive enthusiasts at the Maine Classic Car Museum, so it’s not surprising to see a man in front of a drawing of an elegant 1950s American car discussing its aesthetic appeal. “The bumper, the taillights, the treatment on the...
Under most circumstances, when you think about ordering a 'flight' of an item, it's going to be beer, wine, or some sort of alcoholic beverage. Beer flights are incredibly popular in Maine thanks to the state being home to so many incredible breweries. But standing right next to beer on the popularity list is lobster. Specifically, lobster rolls. While you can order flights of beer all across Vacationland, flights of lobster rolls just don't seem to be a thing. Or are they?
The small city of South Portland, Maine, has been a very desirable destination for quite some time. Even in this crazy housing market, houses continue to sell. And now a condo unit has hit the market that might take desirable to a new level. Right in the heart of South...
Rockland just wants to warn people that sometimes this summer, a renovation they are working on might be stinky. That renovation happens to be an $11 million project to upgrade the wastewater treatment plant off Tillson Avenue. According to the Village Soup, a lot of the equipment used to take all the waste and make it disappear needs to be upgraded. Some of this equipment is so big, that they have to take out some outer walls of the building to get the old equipment out before they bring in the new equipment. Rockland Wastewater Plant Superintendent Terry Pinto told the Village Soup something very important,
HARPSWELL, Maine — The Maine Marine Patrol is investigating the death of a boater after lobstermen found his boat drifting early Tuesday morning. Gary Hawkes told NEWS CENTER Maine he and his crew on the fishing vessel "Family Condition" had set out from Cundy's Harbor and were traveling near Flag Island around 6:00 a.m. on Tuesday when they spotted a blue speed boat drifting near the island's southern ledge.
Anna Moorman, a member of the benefits team at Allen Insurance and Financial specializing in individual health insurance and Medicare, is now a licensed life & health insurance consultant in Maine. "Anna's efforts demonstrate her deep commitment to continuing professional development," said Mike Pierce, company president. "This commitment is important...
