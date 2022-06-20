A man in his 30s was killed in a shooting at a Bellflower mobile home park, authorities said today.

The shooting was reported at 11:48 p.m. Sunday in the 9200 block of Artesia Boulevard, which is just east of Lakewood Boulevard, according to Deputy Tracy Koerner of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

“Upon arriving [deputies] discovered the victim unresponsive on the ground within the park,” Koerner said. He had gunshot wounds, Koerner said.

The victim was taken by paramedics to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to Koerner.

There is no suspect or suspect vehicle description at this time, he said, but the shooting is being investigated as gang-related.

Anyone with information was asked to call sheriff’s homicide detectives at 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).

The post Man shot to death in Bellflower mobile home park appeared first on Long Beach Post .