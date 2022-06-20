ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellflower, CA

Man shot to death in Bellflower mobile home park

By City News Service
Long Beach Post
Long Beach Post
 2 days ago

A man in his 30s was killed in a shooting at a Bellflower mobile home park, authorities said today.

The shooting was reported at 11:48 p.m. Sunday in the 9200 block of Artesia Boulevard, which is just east of Lakewood Boulevard, according to Deputy Tracy Koerner of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

“Upon arriving [deputies] discovered the victim unresponsive on the ground within the park,” Koerner said. He had gunshot wounds, Koerner said.

The victim was taken by paramedics to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to Koerner.

There is no suspect or suspect vehicle description at this time, he said, but the shooting is being investigated as gang-related.

Anyone with information was asked to call sheriff’s homicide detectives at 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).

Can LBPD’s former chief unseat a scandal-plagued incumbent sheriff?

The post Man shot to death in Bellflower mobile home park appeared first on Long Beach Post .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Antelope Valley Press

Palmdale man killed in Long Beach

LONG BEACH (CNS) — A 30-year-old man from Palmdale was found fatally shot inside a vehicle next to his son, on Father’s Day, in Long Beach. Officers were called to the shooting scene at about 8:45 p.m., Sunday, at the intersection of Anaheim Street and Roswell Avenue and found Leevi Matuni Maseuli with a gunshot wound to his upper body, sitting in the driver’s seat of a vehicle, next to his seven-year-old son who was in the passenger’s seat, Long Beach Police Department Lt. Dominick Scaccia said.
LONG BEACH, CA
CBS LA

Suspect wanted for connection with sale of illegal firearms, pursuit fatally shot by Fontana police

Fontana Police Department officers closed the eastbound lanes of the I-10 Freeway in Redlands for several hours Tuesday evening as they investigated an officer-involved shooting-turned-pursuit.According to Fontana PD, the shooting occurred before the pursuit while officers were doing a "vehicle check" near Sierra Avenue and the 15 Freeway in Fontana. The vehicle check was revealed to be part of an undercover operation on Wednesday, as officers worked on a case regarding the sale of illegal assault weapons. Both officers approached the suspect's vehicle, reportedly wearing clearly marked police vests, when the suspect behind the wheel drove forward and rammed their unmarked...
FONTANA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bellflower, CA
Bellflower, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Lakewood, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
mynewsla.com

Man Killed in Crash on East End of Riverside

A 64-year-old man was killed Wednesday when the vehicle he was riding in slammed into a light pole on the east end of Riverside. The fatality happened about 12:15 a.m. at the intersection of Orange Street and Tyco Drive, according to the Riverside Police Department. Sgt. Andrew Leyva said a...
RIVERSIDE, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man, 23, Reported Missing After Last Being Seen Near Inglewood

LENNOX – A 23-year-old man with bipolar disorder, hemophilia and diminished mental capacity was reported missing after last being seen in the unincorporated area of Lennox. Andrew Lopez was last seen about 7 a.m. in the 10000 block of Firmona Avenue, near Century Boulevard, in the unincorporated Lennox area, just south of the Inglewood city limit, according to Deputy Raquel Utley of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
INGLEWOOD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Mobile Home#Home Park#Violent Crime
newsantaana.com

A pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle last night in Santa Ana

On 06/21/2022, at 11:29 P.M., the Santa Ana Police Department received multiple calls regarding a male down in traffic lanes in the area of 2600 S. Bristol Street. Officers from the Santa Ana Police Department along with the Orange County Fire Authority responded to the scene where the pedestrian was declared deceased.
SANTA ANA, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Man Shot and Killed Inside Car in Long Beach

A man is dead in Long Beach after being shot inside of his car Sunday night, authorities said. The shooter has not been caught, and police are trying to find the person responsible and figure out their motive. Long Beach Police are investigating to see if the incident on Anaheim...
LONG BEACH, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man Found Mortally Wounded Inside Vehicle in Long Beach

LONG BEACH – A man was found mortally wounded inside a vehicle in Long Beach, authorities said Monday. Officers were called to the shooting scene at about 8:45 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Anaheim Street and Roswell Avenue, Long Beach police Lt. Dominick Scaccia said. “Officers arrived on...
LONG BEACH, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
HeySoCal

Man fatally shot on Father’s Day, found beside son inside vehicle

Authorities Monday publicly identified the 30-year-old man who was found fatally shot inside a vehicle next to his son on Father’s Day in Long Beach. Officers were called to the shooting scene at about 8:45 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Anaheim Street and Roswell Avenue and found Leevi Matuni Maseuli of Palmdale with a gunshot wound to his upper body sitting in the driver’s seat of a vehicle, next to his 7-year-old son who was in the passenger’s seat, Long Beach Police Department Lt. Dominick Scaccia said.
LONG BEACH, CA
Long Beach Post

Long Beach Post

Long Beach, CA
21K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The Long Beach Post is a daily, digital publication covering news, life, business, placemaking, food, sports, LGBT issues and more in the city of Long Beach, California. The Long Beach Post was founded February 13, 2007.

 https://lbpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy