Lafayette County, WI

Southwest Wisconsin Man Drowns on Pecatonica River

By Mark Evenstad
x1071.com
 2 days ago

Authorities say a Southwest Wisconsin man drowned in a river in Lafayette County Saturday morning.

www.x1071.com

x1071.com

Car Crashes Near Wyalusing, Three People Injured

Three people were injured Sunday when a driver tried to avoid a deer and crashed near Wyalusing. 24 year old Nicholas Weber of Bagley, was taken by ambulance to Crossing Rivers Health in Prairie du Chien for treatment, while 23 year old Mikayla Weber and 27 year old Vincent Weber, both of Robinson, Texas, were treated at the scene. According to the Grant County Sheriff’s Department, the crash happened just after midnight on County Highway C near Wyalusing. A report says that Mikayla Weber was driving west when she swerved to avoid a deer in the roadway. The vehicle left the road, entered the a ditch and struck a culvert. Vincent Weber was cited with possession of an open intoxicant.
GRANT COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Stretch of Hwy. 14 west of Mazomanie closed during early morning rush hour

MAZOMANIE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Iowa Co. Sheriff’s Office completely blocked off a stretch of Hwy. 14 outside of Mazomanie for about an hour Wednesday morning. A notification from the Wisconsin State Patrol around 7 a.m. reported that both directions of the highway were closed at Blynn Road, between Mazomanie and Arena. The closure was attributed to a traffic incident; however the nature of the incident was not indicated.
MAZOMANIE, WI
x1071.com

17 Year Old Injured In Farming Accident Near Plain

A 17-year-old was injured when a tractor he was using to move hay bales rolled over in rural Sauk County Sunday afternoon. According to the Sauk County Sheriff’s department, the accident happened just before 4 p.m. Sunday in a field along Irish Valley Road near Plain. The teen was taken to UW Hospital in Madison by MedFlight in stable but serious condition. Further details about the accident were not immediately available.
PLAIN, WI
x1071.com

17-year-old injured in farming accident in rural Sauk Co.

PLAIN, Wis. — A 17-year-old boy was injured when a tractor he was using to move hay bales rolled over in rural Sauk County Sunday afternoon, the county’s sheriff’s office said. In a news release, Sheriff Chip Meister said the accident happened just before 4 p.m. Sunday...
SAUK COUNTY, WI
x1071.com

Juvenile Girl Injured In ATV Crash in Jo Daviess County

Authorities said a juvenile was injured in an all-terrain vehicle crash Friday in Jo Daviess County. A girl from Lena was taken by ambulance to FHN Memorial Hospital in Freeport for treatment of her injuries. According to the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Department, 43 year old Jessica Lawson of Lena was operating an ATV with five juveniles riding as passengers south on North Williams Road in rural Nora shortly before midnight when she lost control of the ATV on loose gravel and it overturned on the roadway. Lawson was cited with failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and operating a non-highway vehicle (ATV) on a roadway. The girl’s name was not released.
JO DAVIESS COUNTY, IL
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Bicyclist killed in hit-and-run on rural Sauk Co. road; search for suspect ongoing

TROY, Wis. — Sauk County authorities are searching for a driver who they say hit and killed a bicyclist on a rural county road Monday night. Officials said a caller contacted dispatchers around 10:30 p.m. Monday to report that a bicyclist who had left home around 7:30 p.m. still hadn’t returned home. A deputy with the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office...
SAUK COUNTY, WI
x1071.com

Dubuque Man Arrested For Swinging Hammer at Woman

A Dubuque man is accused of assaulting a woman with a hammer. 42 year old David Hastings was arrested Monday on a charge of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon. A report says Hastings swung a hammer at 35 year old Sara Kamp hitting her in the hand, while Kamp was helping two friends move out of a Washington Street residence, where Kamp’s uncle, 63 year old Robert Johnson also resides. Kamp told authorities that Hastings was upset that she was in the residence.
DUBUQUE, IA
superhits106.com

Intoxicated Driver Hurt in Crash in Dubuque

Police say an intoxicated driver was injured Sunday when his vehicle rolled into the back of a vehicle parked in a Dubuque alley. 58 year old Rovertis Williams Jr. of Dubuque was taken by ambulance to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital for treatment of his injuries. According to Dubuque police, Williams was unconscious Sunday night when his northbound vehicle rolled into a vehicle parked in the alley east of the 1800 block of Jackson Street. Williams was arrested on a charge of operating while intoxicated and cited with no proof of financial liability and failure to maintain control of his vehicle.
DUBUQUE, IA
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford man arrested for catalytic converter theft

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say they arrested Christopher Gowin, 40, after catching him in the act of stealing a catalytic converter at a 20th Street business. According to police, officers were called to Master Yates Inc., at 2320 20th Street, for an in progress theft call, at 4:30 a.m. When officers arrived, they […]
ROCKFORD, IL
x1071.com

Dubuque Teen To Be Tried As An Adult For Arson

A Dubuque teenager faces an adult charge in relation to an arson fire in May 2021 in Asbury. 17 year old Annalise Flogel of Dubuque was arrested Wednesday on a failure to appear warrant related to a charge of second-degree arson. Reports say Flogel was originally charged as a juvenile in relation to a fire deliberately set at an Asbury residence on May 26th. 28 year old Royal Broman of Asbury, and 22 year old Chandler Bourgeous of Apple River previously were sentenced to probation for their roles in the fire, as well as an unrelated flare-gun shooting spree in June 2021 in Dubuque. Flogel was charged as a juvenile in the flare-gun case.
DUBUQUE, IA
x1071.com

One Vehicle Accident in Lafayette County At Willow Springs

Deputies with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s department responded to County Highway Z in Willow Springs Township Saturday around 8pm for a one vehicle accident. According to a report, 24 year old Taran Fox of Belmont was traveling on County Highway Z when she lost control of her vehicle, entered the shoulder, and struck the guard rail. Fox reported no injuries. Fox’s vehicle had disabling damage and was towed from the scene. Fox was cited for Failure to Maintain Control of her vehicle.
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, WI
x1071.com

Beloit police investigating Monday night armed robbery

BELOIT, Wis. — Beloit police are investigating after a woman said she was robbed at gunpoint Monday night. Police said the woman was sitting in her vehicle in the 700 block of Grant Street around 10:15 p.m. A man wearing all black clothing and armed with a gun approached the woman and demanded money.
BELOIT, WI
x1071.com

18 Year Old From Boscobel Arrested For Incident at Pool

One person was arrested following an incident at the Boscobel Swimming Pool Sunday Night. Authorities were notified about 7 pm there was an adult male making threats to family and friends and had a knife in his possession. He was identified as 18 year old Chance Ruetten of Boscobel, who was threatening harm to others with what authorities called a fixed blade knife, similar to a hunting knife. Ruetten was charged with 3 counts of disorderly conduct. His next scheduled court appearance is the morning of June 27th.
BOSCOBEL, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Right lanes of US 151 back open at Rethke Avenue after car crashes with motorcycle

MADISON, Wis. — The right two lanes of US 151 are back open at Rethke Avenue after a car collided with a motorcycle. Dane County dispatchers said the incident occurred just before 8:45 a.m. Tuesday. Camera footage from the area shows multiple Madison police officers responded to the scene, but no EMS units. Madison police officials could not confirm whether...
MADISON, WI

