Restaurant bills soar with extra fees added to checks
Restaurants have started cooking up ways to make ends...www.today.com
Restaurants have started cooking up ways to make ends...www.today.com
Then don't go back to that restaurant and tell your friends and acquaintances. Then let's see how long that fee stays there
Went to Applebees last Saturday with a friend, ordered a chicken entree & rib entree. 6 beers between us. The bill came & we were charged for an extra beer we were drinking & another microbeer we never ordered. Took them 3x to fix the tab. Still came out to $98 before tip. Time to grill our own food & hit the liquor store. Was definitely not worth the $$$ for Applebees
I would deduct any extra fees from my bill, I will pay for the food and the tax and leave a tip in cash but I will not pay any extra fees
Comments / 187