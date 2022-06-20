ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dubuque, IA

Two People Injured When Vehicles Collide On Bridge

By Mark Evenstad
 2 days ago

Dubuque Police say two people were hurt in a two-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon on the Dubuque-Wisconsin Bridge. 44 year old Sean McKenzie...

Car Crashes Near Wyalusing, Three People Injured

Three people were injured Sunday when a driver tried to avoid a deer and crashed near Wyalusing. 24 year old Nicholas Weber of Bagley, was taken by ambulance to Crossing Rivers Health in Prairie du Chien for treatment, while 23 year old Mikayla Weber and 27 year old Vincent Weber, both of Robinson, Texas, were treated at the scene. According to the Grant County Sheriff’s Department, the crash happened just after midnight on County Highway C near Wyalusing. A report says that Mikayla Weber was driving west when she swerved to avoid a deer in the roadway. The vehicle left the road, entered the a ditch and struck a culvert. Vincent Weber was cited with possession of an open intoxicant.
GRANT COUNTY, WI
Intoxicated Driver Hurt in Crash in Dubuque

Police say an intoxicated driver was injured Sunday when his vehicle rolled into the back of a vehicle parked in a Dubuque alley. 58 year old Rovertis Williams Jr. of Dubuque was taken by ambulance to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital for treatment of his injuries. According to Dubuque police, Williams was unconscious Sunday night when his northbound vehicle rolled into a vehicle parked in the alley east of the 1800 block of Jackson Street. Williams was arrested on a charge of operating while intoxicated and cited with no proof of financial liability and failure to maintain control of his vehicle.
DUBUQUE, IA
Dubuque Man Arrested For Swinging Hammer at Woman

A Dubuque man is accused of assaulting a woman with a hammer. 42 year old David Hastings was arrested Monday on a charge of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon. A report says Hastings swung a hammer at 35 year old Sara Kamp hitting her in the hand, while Kamp was helping two friends move out of a Washington Street residence, where Kamp’s uncle, 63 year old Robert Johnson also resides. Kamp told authorities that Hastings was upset that she was in the residence.
DUBUQUE, IA
One injured in Cedar County crash

TIPTON — The Iowa State Patrol reports a personal-injury crash that occurred June 16 on State Highway 38 and county road F44 outside of Tipton. According to a news statement, at about 8:40 a.m., a 2017 International box truck driven by Melissa Mandujano of Mendota, Ill., attempted to pass a 2004 Chevrolet TBZ driven by Joyce Hennings of Tipton. The box truck did not clear the other vehicle and moved into the vehicle’s lane, the report said.
CEDAR COUNTY, IA
Juvenile Girl Injured In ATV Crash in Jo Daviess County

Authorities said a juvenile was injured in an all-terrain vehicle crash Friday in Jo Daviess County. A girl from Lena was taken by ambulance to FHN Memorial Hospital in Freeport for treatment of her injuries. According to the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Department, 43 year old Jessica Lawson of Lena was operating an ATV with five juveniles riding as passengers south on North Williams Road in rural Nora shortly before midnight when she lost control of the ATV on loose gravel and it overturned on the roadway. Lawson was cited with failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and operating a non-highway vehicle (ATV) on a roadway. The girl’s name was not released.
JO DAVIESS COUNTY, IL
One person hospitalized in UTV crash involving 5 juveniles in Jo Daviess County

NORA, Ill. (KWQC) - One person had to be taken to a hospital after an UTV overturned on a road in rural Nora, Illinois. According to the Jo Daviess Sherriff’s Office, it happened at 11:49 Friday night on N. Williams Road. Deputies learned 43-year-old Jessica Lawson of Lena, Illinois was operating a 2016 Polaris Ranger with five juvenile passengers when she lost control on loose gravel and flipped the vehicle on the roadway.
NORA, IL
One Vehicle Accident in Lafayette County At Willow Springs

Deputies with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s department responded to County Highway Z in Willow Springs Township Saturday around 8pm for a one vehicle accident. According to a report, 24 year old Taran Fox of Belmont was traveling on County Highway Z when she lost control of her vehicle, entered the shoulder, and struck the guard rail. Fox reported no injuries. Fox’s vehicle had disabling damage and was towed from the scene. Fox was cited for Failure to Maintain Control of her vehicle.
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, WI
Dubuque Teen To Be Tried As An Adult For Arson

A Dubuque teenager faces an adult charge in relation to an arson fire in May 2021 in Asbury. 17 year old Annalise Flogel of Dubuque was arrested Wednesday on a failure to appear warrant related to a charge of second-degree arson. Reports say Flogel was originally charged as a juvenile in relation to a fire deliberately set at an Asbury residence on May 26th. 28 year old Royal Broman of Asbury, and 22 year old Chandler Bourgeous of Apple River previously were sentenced to probation for their roles in the fire, as well as an unrelated flare-gun shooting spree in June 2021 in Dubuque. Flogel was charged as a juvenile in the flare-gun case.
DUBUQUE, IA
Lancaster Man Arrested in Dubuque

A man from Lancaster was arrested in Dubuque Saturday. 40 year old Richard Vondrum was arrested Saturday morning around 10:30 a.m. on Dodge Street on a charge of interference with official acts with bodily injury and an out-of-state warrant. A report says Vondrum injured Dubuque police Officer Matthew Gamperl while Vondrum was being arrested.
DUBUQUE, IA
18 Year Old From Boscobel Arrested For Incident at Pool

One person was arrested following an incident at the Boscobel Swimming Pool Sunday Night. Authorities were notified about 7 pm there was an adult male making threats to family and friends and had a knife in his possession. He was identified as 18 year old Chance Ruetten of Boscobel, who was threatening harm to others with what authorities called a fixed blade knife, similar to a hunting knife. Ruetten was charged with 3 counts of disorderly conduct. His next scheduled court appearance is the morning of June 27th.
BOSCOBEL, WI
Dubuque Man Pleads Guilty To Unauthorized Use of Credit Cards

A Dubuque man has pleaded guilty to stealing from a Dubuque County business by making unauthorized purchases on company credit cards. 26 year old Seth Fuoco of Dubuque entered a plea of guilty in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County to charges of first-degree theft and unauthorized use of a credit card over $1,500. Business owner Thomas Kane of Kane Rentals told authorities that Fuoco was an employee who used two company credit cards between December and February to make unauthorized purchases.
DUBUQUE, IA
Clinton Woman Arrested For Assaulting Dubuque Police Officer

Dubuque Police arrested a woman from Clinton Friday night for an assault at the Diamond Jo Casino. 38 year old Ashley Empen was arrested at on charges of assault on persons in certain occupations, public intoxication and interference with official acts. A report says that Empen assaulted Dubuque Police Officer Jake Hudson.
DUBUQUE, IA
Southwest Wisconsin Man Drowns on Pecatonica River

Authorities say a Southwest Wisconsin man drowned in a river in Lafayette County Saturday morning. A release says 80 year old John Michael Flanagan of Argyle, was found in the Pecatonica River around 8:20 a.m. Saturday near the boat dock on West Milwaukee Street in Argyle. According to the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department, the sheriff’s department investigated the incident with the Argyle Police Department and Lafayette County Coroner’s Office. Authorities determined that no foul play was suspected.
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, WI
Injured Child Tested Positive For Exposure To Drugs

Authorities say the parents of a Dubuque toddler found unresponsive in her crib face charges after the seriously injured 2-year-old tested positive for exposure to drugs. 28 year old Antonio Kitch and 32 year old Amanda Draves, both of Dubuque were arrested Monday morning on charges of child endangerment. A report says Kitch and Draves took the 2-year-old girl to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center on May 20th. A search warrant application states that Draves told doctors that she laid the child down to sleep at 7:30 p.m. on May 20th. When she came back to check on the child approximately 10 to 15 minutes later, Draves found the child unresponsive and not breathing. Doctors at MercyOne noticed bruising around the child’s left eye, bleeding from the left ear and signs of malnourishment. A scan indicated bleeding in the brain, and the child was airlifted to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. Tests of the child’s hair in Iowa City indicated exposure to cocaine, methamphetamine, marijuana and alcohol.
DUBUQUE, IA
Dubuque Police seeking information on Diamond Jo parking ramp suspect

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a subject who allegedly damaged a vehicle in the Diamond Jo Parking ramp in Dubuque. Police say the incident in question occurred on May 22nd, 2022 at approximately 11:30 pm. Anyone with information is asked to...
DUBUQUE, IA

