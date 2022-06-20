One Vehicle Accident in Lafayette County At Willow Springs

Three people were injured Sunday when a driver tried to avoid a deer and crashed near Wyalusing. 24 year old Nicholas Weber of Bagley, was taken by ambulance to Crossing Rivers Health in Prairie du Chien for treatment, while 23 year old Mikayla Weber and 27 year old Vincent Weber, both of Robinson, Texas, were treated at the scene. According to the Grant County Sheriff’s Department, the crash happened just after midnight on County Highway C near Wyalusing. A report says that Mikayla Weber was driving west when she swerved to avoid a deer in the roadway. The vehicle left the road, entered the a ditch and struck a culvert. Vincent Weber was cited with possession of an open intoxicant.

GRANT COUNTY, WI ・ 19 HOURS AGO