Lafayette County, WI

One Vehicle Accident in Lafayette County At Willow Springs

By Mark Evenstad
 2 days ago

Deputies with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s department responded to County Highway Z in Willow Springs Township Saturday...

Car Crashes Near Wyalusing, Three People Injured

Three people were injured Sunday when a driver tried to avoid a deer and crashed near Wyalusing. 24 year old Nicholas Weber of Bagley, was taken by ambulance to Crossing Rivers Health in Prairie du Chien for treatment, while 23 year old Mikayla Weber and 27 year old Vincent Weber, both of Robinson, Texas, were treated at the scene. According to the Grant County Sheriff’s Department, the crash happened just after midnight on County Highway C near Wyalusing. A report says that Mikayla Weber was driving west when she swerved to avoid a deer in the roadway. The vehicle left the road, entered the a ditch and struck a culvert. Vincent Weber was cited with possession of an open intoxicant.
GRANT COUNTY, WI
Traffic Crash in Earlville Claims the Life of Former Lee County Treasurer John Fritts

An accident on Route 34 in Earlville, Illinois claimed the life of former Lee County Treasurer John Fritts. The accident happened on Monday afternoon shortly before 3:30pm. The two-vehicle crash happened at the intersection of Route 34 and Ottawa Street in Earlville. According to the police report, multiple ambulances were called to the scene along with a helicopter to assist with the accident. The accident remains under investigation.
LEE COUNTY, IL
Fatal Tuesday Early Morning Crash Along Briggs, Victim Identified

The Will County Sheriff’s office is investigating an early morning fatal crash along Briggs Street near Rosalind Street. Deputies responded to a single vehicle crash around 4am this morning. Lockport and Joliet Fire advised deputies that the driver, a 24-year-old male, had been pinned underneath his Chevy pickup and was deceased. The passenger, also a 24-year old male, was transported to Silver Cross Hospital with what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries. The Will County Coroner’s office identified the victim as Jeremy T. Carr, a 24-year-old male resident of Channahon.
WILL COUNTY, IL
Waupaca County man dies from Crawford County motorcycle crash

HANEY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man from Scandinavia in Waupaca County has died from injuries he suffered in a motorcycle crash in southwestern Wisconsin last week. The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash at the intersection of County Rd. S and Little Haney Rd. last Friday. The...
WAUPACA COUNTY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Bicyclist killed in hit-and-run on rural Sauk Co. road; search for suspect ongoing

TROY, Wis. — Sauk County authorities are searching for a driver who they say hit and killed a bicyclist on a rural county road Monday night. Officials said a caller contacted dispatchers around 10:30 p.m. Monday to report that a bicyclist who had left home around 7:30 p.m. still hadn’t returned home. A deputy with the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office...
SAUK COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Stretch of Hwy. 14 west of Mazomanie closed during early morning rush hour

MAZOMANIE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Iowa Co. Sheriff’s Office completely blocked off a stretch of Hwy. 14 outside of Mazomanie for about an hour Wednesday morning. A notification from the Wisconsin State Patrol around 7 a.m. reported that both directions of the highway were closed at Blynn Road, between Mazomanie and Arena. The closure was attributed to a traffic incident; however the nature of the incident was not indicated.
MAZOMANIE, WI
x1071.com

17 Year Old Injured In Farming Accident Near Plain

A 17-year-old was injured when a tractor he was using to move hay bales rolled over in rural Sauk County Sunday afternoon. According to the Sauk County Sheriff’s department, the accident happened just before 4 p.m. Sunday in a field along Irish Valley Road near Plain. The teen was taken to UW Hospital in Madison by MedFlight in stable but serious condition. Further details about the accident were not immediately available.
PLAIN, WI
x1071.com

Juvenile Girl Injured In ATV Crash in Jo Daviess County

Authorities said a juvenile was injured in an all-terrain vehicle crash Friday in Jo Daviess County. A girl from Lena was taken by ambulance to FHN Memorial Hospital in Freeport for treatment of her injuries. According to the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Department, 43 year old Jessica Lawson of Lena was operating an ATV with five juveniles riding as passengers south on North Williams Road in rural Nora shortly before midnight when she lost control of the ATV on loose gravel and it overturned on the roadway. Lawson was cited with failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and operating a non-highway vehicle (ATV) on a roadway. The girl’s name was not released.
JO DAVIESS COUNTY, IL
x1071.com

State Patrol: Woman who crashed into semi on I-90/94 arrested for 10th OWI

LAKE DELTON, Wis. — A Poynette woman was arrested on multiple tentative charges, including tenth-offense operating while under the influence, following a crash on Interstate 90/94 between Lake Delton and Portage Tuesday evening, the Wisconsin State Patrol said. In a news release Tuesday night, the agency said it received...
LAKE DELTON, WI
nrgmediadixon.com

Motorcyclist Loses His Life Following Two Vehicle Crash Sunday

During the early evening hours of Sunday Ogle County Deputies responded to the intersection of East Illinois Rt 64 and Mulford Rd in reference to a pickup truck versus motorcycle accident. A preliminary investigation revealed that a pickup truck being driven by 46-year-old Amy Anthenat of Creston was northbound on...
OGLE COUNTY, IL
KWQC

One person hospitalized in UTV crash involving 5 juveniles in Jo Daviess County

NORA, Ill. (KWQC) - One person had to be taken to a hospital after an UTV overturned on a road in rural Nora, Illinois. According to the Jo Daviess Sherriff’s Office, it happened at 11:49 Friday night on N. Williams Road. Deputies learned 43-year-old Jessica Lawson of Lena, Illinois was operating a 2016 Polaris Ranger with five juvenile passengers when she lost control on loose gravel and flipped the vehicle on the roadway.
NORA, IL
superhits106.com

Intoxicated Driver Hurt in Crash in Dubuque

Police say an intoxicated driver was injured Sunday when his vehicle rolled into the back of a vehicle parked in a Dubuque alley. 58 year old Rovertis Williams Jr. of Dubuque was taken by ambulance to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital for treatment of his injuries. According to Dubuque police, Williams was unconscious Sunday night when his northbound vehicle rolled into a vehicle parked in the alley east of the 1800 block of Jackson Street. Williams was arrested on a charge of operating while intoxicated and cited with no proof of financial liability and failure to maintain control of his vehicle.
DUBUQUE, IA
x1071.com

Beloit police investigating Monday night armed robbery

BELOIT, Wis. — Beloit police are investigating after a woman said she was robbed at gunpoint Monday night. Police said the woman was sitting in her vehicle in the 700 block of Grant Street around 10:15 p.m. A man wearing all black clothing and armed with a gun approached the woman and demanded money.
BELOIT, WI
x1071.com

Two People Injured When Vehicles Collide On Bridge

Dubuque Police say two people were hurt in a two-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon on the Dubuque-Wisconsin Bridge. 44 year old Sean McKenzie of Platteville was taken by ambulance to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital, and 49 year old Brian Johnson of Dubuque was taken by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center for treatment of their injuries. According to Dubuque police, vehicles driven by McKenzie and Johnson were traveling north on the bridge at about 2:40pm Saturday when McKenzie’s vehicle changed lanes without checking to make sure the other lane was clear. McKenzie’s vehicle veered into Johnson’s vehicle, then flipped on its side and slid on the highway.
DUBUQUE, IA

