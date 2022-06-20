ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hollywood, FL

Security guard involved in fatal Publix supermarket shooting surrenders

KRMG
 2 days ago

South Florida Sun Sentinel

Suspect in Pompano Beach triple shooting dies in separate shooting before he could be arrested in murder

A suspect sought for questioning in relation to the killing of a 20-year-old woman in a triple shooting in Pompano Beach also died last year so the murder case has been closed, officials said Wednesday. A warrant was issued for Anthony Eason, 35, in the shooting death of Alaysia Hart, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office. Hart, a Cape Coral resident who was visiting friends and family, ...
WSVN-TV

Security guard caught on camera stealing from resident in Northeast Miami-Dade apartment complex

NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A security guard was caught on camera snatching something out of a resident’s purse while she was being tended to by paramedics. It all started inside Quayside Tower Four sometime last week. A neighbor tried to help an 83-year-old woman who fell inside the trash room. All the while, the hallway camera captured the incident.
BOCANEWSNOW

City Oyster Bar Delray Beach Sued

Man Claims Bad Trip Following Restroom Visit… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Palm Beach County man allegedly tripped and fell after returning from the bathroom at City Oyster Bar, 213 East Atlantic Avenue in Delray Beach. The fall, he claims, was so severe […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
WSVN-TV

Memorial held for Pompano Beach mother presumed murdered

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Friends and family gathered to grieve a mother who went missing and is presumed dead. A candlelight memorial was held on the beach along Atlantic Boulevard and A1A in Pompano Beach Tuesday evening. Loved ones are desperate to find out what happened to her. “My...
NBC Miami

6 to Know: Security Guard in Fatal Shooting at Hollywood Publix Turns Himself in

No. 1 - Five people were injured in a shooting on U.S. 1 in Miami early Sunday morning, authorities said. The shooting took place on the northbound lanes of U.S. 1 and 22nd Avenue at around 2:30 a.m. According to Miami Police officials, six people were inside a car when another vehicle pulled up alongside them and someone inside opened fire. The offending vehicle fled northbound on U.S. 1, officials said. Of the six people inside the car that was shot at, five were struck by bullets. The victims were all in stable condition, and some were only grazed, police said.
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Security guard is charged in deadly shooting at Publix

A security guard on Saturday turned himself in to face a manslaughter charge, accused of shooting a man at Publix, Hollywood police say. Andre Grey is charged with manslaughter with a firearm, a second-degree felony, in the June 10 shooting at 1740 Polk Street, near Young Circle. He’s cooperating with investigators, according to Hollywood Police. He was being held at the Broward County Jail on ...
BOCANEWSNOW

Police Kill Bear In Palm Beach County, Say They Had No Other Choice

Trapping Attempts Unsuccessful, Even With Tranquilizer. Bear Estimated To Weigh 300 pounds. CLAIM: Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission Did Not Find Trapper Fast Enough To Save Bear. Cops Forced To Kill. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A bear dangerously close to residential communities […] The article Police Kill Bear In Palm Beach County, Say They Had No Other Choice appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
CBS Miami

Five people were injured in a drive-by shooting early Sunday morning in Miami.

MIAMI – Five people were injured in a drive-by shooting early Sunday morning in Miami.According to police, the shooting happened at around 2:30 a.m. on the northbound lanes of US 1 around SW 22 Avenue."I was up and heard the gunshots. I hid behind a wall and ducked down on the ground," said Juan Carlos Balsera, who lives in the area. "I heard like seven shots."      Detectives said a Nissan Altima with six occupants was shot at by people in another vehicle that pulled up alongside them."The ages are from 17 into the early 20s. As of right...
MIAMI, FL

