Security guard involved in fatal Publix supermarket shooting surrenders

No. 1 - Five people were injured in a shooting on U.S. 1 in Miami early Sunday morning, authorities said. The shooting took place on the northbound lanes of U.S. 1 and 22nd Avenue at around 2:30 a.m. According to Miami Police officials, six people were inside a car when another vehicle pulled up alongside them and someone inside opened fire. The offending vehicle fled northbound on U.S. 1, officials said. Of the six people inside the car that was shot at, five were struck by bullets. The victims were all in stable condition, and some were only grazed, police said.

