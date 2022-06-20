ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Bayfront Health St. Petersburg holds mass hiring event

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJune 20, 2022 - Bayfront Health St. Petersburg will have a mass hiring event for registered nurses, lab assistants,...

fox13news.com

CNA Technical Center training up healthcare workers in Temple Terrace

TEMPLE TERRACE, Fla. - A Hillsborough County training center is working to equip more people to enter the healthcare workforce as certified nursing assistants. CNA Technical Center in Temple Terrace offers education, skills training and employment opportunities to its students. Scholarships are also available for low income individuals. Certified Nursing...
TEMPLE TERRACE, FL
727area.com

6 of the Clearwater and St. Petersburg Gay Bars That Always Promise a Good Time!

Want to explore the amusing gay bars in St. Pete and Clearwater? Well, we have brought plenty of places listed so you can find the best spot for you without any legwork. If you are looking for a gay-friendly relaxingplace for food and drinks, you should prefer a cozy bar in a quiet neighborhood. However, if you want to party with some of the best drag queens in town, you should head over to one of the top-rated Clearwater and St. Petersburg gay bars that boast an all-inclusive atmosphere.
CLEARWATER, FL
cltampa.com

Tampa’s new housing assistance hotline is not meant to take the place of potential tenant advocacy office

On Tuesday, the City of Tampa announced the creation of a Housing Information Line meant to serve residents navigating the housing crisis. The hotline—available via 813-307-5555 with operators on hand Monday-Friday 11 a.m.-7 p.m.—is meant to connect folks with someone who can point them to resources that might help them avoid eviction, deal with landlord or tenant issues, plus find rent and mortgage assistance.
TAMPA, FL
#Mass
iontb.com

Resident shot at home off Turner Street in Clearwater

Investigators from the Clearwater Police Department are on-scene of a shooting that took place about 4 a.m. on Wednesday, June 22, 2022. The incident took place at a home in the 900 block of Turner Street. The resident reportedly suffered multiple gunshots wounds and was transported to the trauma center...
CLEARWATER, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Pinellas delays vote on tenant protections

With the soaring cost of rents continuing to burden and displace residents, and following Pinellas County exhausting its emergency rental assistance funding, commissioners are considering a code amendment to institute a Tenants Bill of Rights. Following a lengthy and extensive information gathering session, public forum and debate, during Tuesday’s meeting...
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Ringling College hit with lawsuit by eight former students

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Ringing College of Art and Design is being sued by eight former students who charge the school mishandled reports of sexual assaults, violence and stalking, court records show. The suit, filed Tuesday in Sarasota County Court, also claims Christopher Shaffer, the former dean of students,...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

Program finds people with disabilities fulfilling jobs

TAMPA, Fla. - A state funded program that helps adults with disabilities find jobs is having great success. Jenna Wieneke, a 22-year-old cook, thought she would never work in a kitchen again after her motorcycle accident. Wieneke had extensive injuries after a driver crossed four lanes in front of her...
TAMPA, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Dealership chain closing half its stores, laying off 30% of workforce

A Virginia based chain of used car dealerships is closing half its stores in the country, including one it recently opened in Clearwater, and reducing its workforce by about 30%. CarLotz, which sells vehicles on consignment, announced that it is closing 11 stores nationwide and backed out on leases to...
CLEARWATER, FL
850wftl.com

Child flown to hospital after being stabbed by catfish in Florida

A child was flown to a hospital in Tampa after he was stabbed in the chest by a catfish. The incident occurred while the child and his family were on a fishing trip in New Port Richey over the weekend. According to the report, the The mother then tried to drive the child to an area hospital but noticed that child was having trouble breathing so she pulled over and called emergency services. Pasco County Fire Rescue officials noted that the child had a catfish barb lodged in his chest about 1 to 1.5 inches deep and flew him to St. Joseph’s Children’s Hospital. According to several reports, the catfish barbs contain a venom that can be released into the body and cause swelling and increased blood flow to the area: “Catfish venom glands are found alongside sharp, bony spines on the edges of the dorsal and pectoral fins, and these spines can be locked into place when the catfish is threatened,” the University of Michigan said in a news release. “When a spine jabs a potential predator, the membrane surrounding the venom gland cells is torn, releasing venom into the wound.” The extent of the child’s injuries is not known at this time.
NEW PORT RICHEY, FL
fox13news.com

Legal community grapples with attorney's mysterious death

Lisa Westbury, who was a mother of two, was also a successful Tampa attorney who once worked for prominent defense attorney Barry Cohen, until his death. On the evening of Saturday, June 4, Lisa was found dead in her bedroom of her Ruskin home. Hillsborough County sheriff reports show her lifeless body was discovered by her 13 year old son.
TAMPA, FL
blackchronicle.com

Man, 84, shot outside St. Petersburg convenience store

SAINT PETERSBURG, Fla. — An 84-year-old man was shot outside a St. Petersburg convenience store early Saturday morning. According to St. Petersburg Police, the aged man was sitting in his automotive within the car parking zone of MLK Food Store, positioned at 1500 Dr. M.L.Ok. Street South, when he was shot.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL

