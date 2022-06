PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Eighty-year-old Roberta “Bobbie” Braden wandered away from home in early May, then disappeared without a trace. The Phoenix grandmother is still missing. “It blows my mind that no one would have reported her, no one would have said, ‘Hey, I saw this person that’s been missing,’” said Braden’s son, Justin Powell. “That confusion is what eats me up late at night when I try to process where she could possibly be.”

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 8 HOURS AGO