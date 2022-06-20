Kinzinger shares death threat sent to wife and family

Rep. Adam Kinzinger o ffered a dark glimpse into his life when he shared a note threatening to kill him and his family.

Kinzinger released images of the note on Sunday after mentioning that he had received death threats during an appearance on ABC's This Week discussing the Jan. 6 hearings . The letter was addressed to Sofia Kinzinger, the Illinois Republican's wife, and it threatened to kill her and her son.

"You are one stupid c***," the note reads. "That pimp you married not only broke his oath, he sold his soul. Yours, and Christian's too! Adam's activities have not only hurt this country, but countless patriotic and God-fearing families. Therefore, although it might take time, he will be executed. But don't worry! You and Christian will be joining Adam in hell too! We find it blasphemous that you name the son of the devil Christian!"

"The Darkness is spreading courtesy of cowardly leaders fearful of truth. Is [that] what you want @GOP? Pastors?" Kinzinger asked in the tweet.

Kinzinger mentioned receiving the threat on Sunday's ABC appearance.

"This threat that came in, it was mailed to my house. We got it a couple of days ago, and it threatens to execute me, as well as my wife and 5-month-old child. We’ve never seen or had anything like that. It was sent from the local area," Kinzinger said. "I don't worry — but now that I have a wife and kids, of course, it's a little different."

Kinzinger also said that Donald Trump was likely culpable for the events of Jan. 6. "I certainly think the president is guilty of knowing what he did, seditious conspiracy, being involved in these, you know, kind of different segments of pressuring the DOJ, vice president, et cetera," Kinzinger said. "Obviously, you know we're not a criminal charges committee, so I want to be careful in specifically using that language. But I think what we're presenting before the American people certainly would rise to a level of criminal involvement by a president."

The committee's findings could lead to charges being brought by the Justice Department, according to Kinzinger.

Members of the Jan. 6 committee have yet to decide whether to issue a criminal referral to the Justice Department involving Trump and others, despite some believing they have enough evidence. Regardless of whether the panel makes a referral, the Justice Department could choose to prosecute, and Attorney General Merrick Garland said last week he and Jan. 6 prosecutors have been watching the committee's summer hearings .