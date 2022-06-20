ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Kinzinger shares death threat sent to wife and family

By Christopher Hutton
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29XXjB_0gGDH3K500

Rep. Adam Kinzinger o ffered a dark glimpse into his life when he shared a note threatening to kill him and his family.

Kinzinger released images of the note on Sunday after mentioning that he had received death threats during an appearance on ABC's This Week discussing the Jan. 6 hearings . The letter was addressed to Sofia Kinzinger, the Illinois Republican's wife, and it threatened to kill her and her son.

"You are one stupid c***," the note reads. "That pimp you married not only broke his oath, he sold his soul. Yours, and Christian's too! Adam's activities have not only hurt this country, but countless patriotic and God-fearing families. Therefore, although it might take time, he will be executed. But don't worry! You and Christian will be joining Adam in hell too! We find it blasphemous that you name the son of the devil Christian!"

TRUMP COMPARES JAN. 6 COMMITTEE TO RUSSIA INVESTIGATION AT FAITH CONFERENCE

"The Darkness is spreading courtesy of cowardly leaders fearful of truth. Is [that] what you want @GOP? Pastors?" Kinzinger asked in the tweet.

Kinzinger mentioned receiving the threat on Sunday's ABC appearance.

"This threat that came in, it was mailed to my house. We got it a couple of days ago, and it threatens to execute me, as well as my wife and 5-month-old child. We’ve never seen or had anything like that. It was sent from the local area," Kinzinger said. "I don't worry — but now that I have a wife and kids, of course, it's a little different."

Kinzinger also said that Donald Trump was likely culpable for the events of Jan. 6. "I certainly think the president is guilty of knowing what he did, seditious conspiracy, being involved in these, you know, kind of different segments of pressuring the DOJ, vice president, et cetera," Kinzinger said. "Obviously, you know we're not a criminal charges committee, so I want to be careful in specifically using that language. But I think what we're presenting before the American people certainly would rise to a level of criminal involvement by a president."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

The committee's findings could lead to charges being brought by the Justice Department, according to Kinzinger.

Members of the Jan. 6 committee have yet to decide whether to issue a criminal referral to the Justice Department involving Trump and others, despite some believing they have enough evidence. Regardless of whether the panel makes a referral, the Justice Department could choose to prosecute, and Attorney General Merrick Garland said last week he and Jan. 6 prosecutors have been watching the committee's summer hearings .

Comments / 42

Shirley Ward
2d ago

Any time someone sends a letter like that to anyone, they need to be found and prosecuted. This is what happens when someone is radicalized by lies and conspiracy theories. This isn't any different from ISIS radicalizing people. It's just domestic.

Reply(6)
28
Forhealth
2d ago

This is what they do when you hit the target. There are only a few a few Republicans with integrity.. Kinzinger is one of them. Trump his allies and Fox "News" caused this. They all need to pay for what they have done... everyone of them!

Reply(1)
24
jndow
2d ago

The letter writer probably calls himself a pro-life christian.

Reply
11
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Washington, IL
State
Washington State
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
MSNBC

On Jan. 6, Jim Jordan abandons his ‘nothing to hide’ position

In the months following the Jan. 6 attack, Rep. Jim Jordan seemed wholly unconcerned about scrutiny. In fact, the Ohio Republican suggested publicly that he’d be the model of transparency. “If they call me, I got nothing to hide,” the far-right lawmaker said last summer. A few months later,...
OHIO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Kinzinger
Person
Merrick Garland
Person
Donald Trump
ETOnline.com

First Lady Jill Biden Shares Lessons From Her Divorce and How She Fights With Joe Biden

First Lady Dr. Jill Biden is getting candid about her marriage to Joe Biden, what she's learned from her divorce, and more. In a new interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Dr. Biden, who covers the magazine's June/July Freedom Issue -- the publication's first cover featuring a first lady in its 155-year history -- shared how her past has informed her future and the funny way she fights with the President.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Death Threat#Abc#Republican#Christian#Darkness
The Independent

Mexican President shares video of Ted Cruz, mocking him as an NRA stooge, at press conference

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador slammed three Cuban-American US senators representing both the Republicans and Democrats during a press conference with the Mexican media. Speaking on Wednesday morning, Mr Obrador accused New Jersey Democrat Bob Menendez, Florida Republican Marco Rubio, Texas Republican Ted Cruz, and other Cubans in the US of using their influence to keep the US embargo against Cuba in place. Mr Obrador said Cuba was one of the reasons for his absence from the Summit of the Americas, which is being hosted by President Joe Biden in Los Angeles, California. Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua were...
U.S. POLITICS
Rolling Stone

Fox Poll Triggers GOP Senator Into Blaming Ignorant Americans for Supporting Assault Weapons Ban

Click here to read the full article. Faced with the news that a significant majority of Americans support a number of gun control measures, including a ban on assault weapons, Republican Senator Mike Lee struggled to defend his party’s staunch opposition to some of those policies. Instead, he blamed Americans, claiming they don’t understand their rights or know what an assault weapon is. “Fox’s polling shows that there is a lot of strength behind some of these proposals,” host Shannon Bream said on Fox News Sunday as a graphic on-screen showed 82 percent support for raising the legal age to purchase...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
MSNBC

Sen. Susan Collins reportedly duped into confirming Justice Kavanaugh

Sen. Susan Collins said she was shocked by the leaked Supreme Court draft opinion revealing justices are poised to overturn Roe v. Wade. She said Justice Kavanaugh promised her Roe was a matter of settled law before voting to confirm him in 2018. Asawin Suebsaeng, senior reporter for The Daily Beast, joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez with his reporting suggesting the Senator was duped by design.June 6, 2022.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Parkland survivor David Hogg shuts down Marjorie Taylor Greene on guns: ‘Don’t have time to help you go viral’

Parkland massacre survivor David Hogg has slammed Marjorie Taylor Greene for “attacking survivors” of mass shootings as pressure grows on lawmakers to take action over the nation’s escalating gun violence.Gun control activist Mr Hogg sparred with the far-right Georgia congresswoman on Twitter on Sunday, accusing her of trying to use him to “go viral” and to raise funds for her own campaign.Mr Hogg cofounded the gun control advocacy group March For Our Lives in 2018 after surviving the mass shooting where 17 people were killed and 17 more injured in a mass shooting at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School...
GEORGIA STATE
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
212K+
Followers
65K+
Post
114M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy