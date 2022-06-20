ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Throw Away Boring Dates, 4 Reasons Why The Axe Pit Is Perfect for Date Night

By Chantel
 2 days ago
I decided to have a date night the other day and ended up going to The Axe Pit in Portland, ME. I've done axe throwing once in the past, and it went well (except for the fact that towards the end of my time, I broke a light bulb)....

