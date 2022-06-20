Throw Away Boring Dates, 4 Reasons Why The Axe Pit Is Perfect for Date Night

You’re not supposed to eat in the dark in the first place, but this tool will at least make it less cumbersome when you do. Ever since the day computers invaded our homes, it has been common wisdom not to eat in front of it. In addition to potentially attracting ants or insects, the grease and the crumbs that fall off our hands could damage some parts of the computer, especially the keyboards. Such wisdom is often lost on gamers, who sometimes, by necessity, have to eat their life-saving bag of chips, which means there’s no avoiding getting those crumbs on your keyboard. You can master the art of eating with chopsticks, which is still an insurmountable challenge in the dark room of stereotypical gamers. Not unless you have special chopsticks that give a Jedi-like glow and feel to your late night snacking.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 20 DAYS AGO