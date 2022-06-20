PHOTO: Largest Class of Resident and Fellow Physicians Graduate from Jersey Shore University Medical Center; Frum Students Among Graduates
Hackensack Meridian Jersey Shore University Medical Center held its annual Resident & Fellow Graduation Ceremony June 10 in HOPE Tower. As Monmouth and Ocean counties’ leading academic medical center, dating back to the 1950’s, Jersey Shore’s faculty and administrators celebrated the graduation of 61 residents in seven specialties and 15 fellows...www.thelakewoodscoop.com
