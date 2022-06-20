ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean County, NJ

PHOTO: Largest Class of Resident and Fellow Physicians Graduate from Jersey Shore University Medical Center; Frum Students Among Graduates

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHackensack Meridian Jersey Shore University Medical Center held its annual Resident & Fellow Graduation Ceremony June 10 in HOPE Tower. As Monmouth and Ocean counties’ leading academic medical center, dating back to the 1950’s, Jersey Shore’s faculty and administrators celebrated the graduation of 61 residents in seven specialties and 15 fellows...

In Tinton Falls $650 Million Medical Facility Proposed

Tinton Falls officials heard a proposal this week for a $650 million medical facility in the former Meyer Center at the Fort Monmouth site off Corregidor Road. The Vogel Medical Campus, as it would be called, would be a part of Monmouth Medical Center under Robert Wood Johnson Barnabas Health.
TINTON FALLS, NJ
Is This The Best New Wing Joint In Monmouth County, New Jersey?

Is this going to be your new place for chicken wings? I have seen nothing but amazing reviews about this new wing spot in Monmouth County. For this article, I want to highlight a business that was mentioned in an up-and-coming Facebook group that offers tremendous insight for New Jersey's best wings. This group is called Jersey Wing Joints, and if you are a fan of chicken wings, you need to join the group. Every day people post pictures and reviews about what wings they think are the best in New Jersey. Sometimes people will let you know what not to eat, but all in all it's great recommendations.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
Education
Monroe Township : Best Places to visit in Monroe Township, NJ

Monroe, Louisiana’s small city, was named for President James Monroe. Ft. Miro was the first name of the town. This military post was located in the region. The area was later renamed Monroe. Many cultural attractions are found in the city, such as the Monroe Symphony Orchestra or Flying Tiger Brewery. Local restaurants are also available for visitors. Monroe is also known for its delicious cuisine. You can try Louisianan cuisine at many of the local restaurants.
MONROE TOWNSHIP, NJ
Motorist Trapped In South Jersey Crash (DEVELOPING)

A motorist was trapped in a crash in Atlantic County, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The crash was reported at about 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 22 at Elwood and Blueberry roads in Hamilton, initial reports said. There also were reports of a possible fire. CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES. to...
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
Ocean County Officials Want Senior Freeze Change

OCEAN COUNTY – Senior citizens that receive the state’s Senior Freeze Program reimbursement shouldn’t have to start from scratch to meet program residency requirements if they relocate in another area of the state, officials said. Ocean County Commissioner Joseph H. Vicari, Chairman of the Ocean County Office...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Trailblazing N.J. judge wasn’t reappointed. Hispanic groups, lawyers want to know why.

When Sandra Lopez was tapped to be a state Superior Court judge in 2015, her appointment was celebrated as groundbreaking. Lopez was both the first woman and the first Hispanic appointed to serve as a Superior Court judge in Salem County, officials noted at the time. Originally assigned to hear cases in family court, she was also the first Hispanic woman to serve as a judge in all of Vicinage 15, which includes Salem, Gloucester and Cumberland counties.
SALEM COUNTY, NJ
Slavery in New Jersey Explored on NJ PBS

John Buck shares stories from Stoutsburg Cemetery in Mercer County in The Price of Silence: The Forgotten Story of New Jersey’s Enslaved People on NJ PBS“New Jersey is known as the Garden State,” says author Beverly Mills in the new NJ PBS documentary film, The Price of Silence: The Forgotten Story of New Jersey’s Enslaved People. “We’re known for our blueberries. We’re known for our corn. We’re known for our peaches. But we’re not known for the slaves that were here tilling the soil. We’re not known for the whole history of slavery connected to New Jersey and how slavery was the underpinning of much of the wealth of New Jersey.”
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
The Very Personal Story Behind Toms River’s New Field of Dreams

When Christian Kane, a math teacher at Toms River High School North, describes the recently opened RWJ Barnabas Health Field of Dreams in Toms River, one expects him to lean into the fact that the $3.6 million complex he spearheaded is “unlike anything else in the country.” But for Kane, it’s an emotional story about a special place for people with special needs, not a comparative statistical claim to put Toms River on the map.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Huge 13,000+ acre NJ wildfire nearly contained, largest in 15 years

The smell of smoke continues to linger across much of New Jersey as the Mullica River wildfire has nearly been contained. The Mullica River wildfire remains 95% contained as of Wednesday morning, according to the NJ Forest Fire Service. 13,500 acres have burned so far. The New Jersey Forest Fire Service said that the fire will not consume more than a projected 15,175-acre containment area.
ENVIRONMENT
We love our NJ police, but be very careful about this phone call (Opinion)

Something has been happening lately about which I want to post a warning. Three times in the past two weeks I’ve received the same call from an 848 area code. That’s an overlay code for the 732 and covers places like Toms River, Lakewood, New Brunswick and other towns. So I’m not certain where this is exactly coming from. Heck, with spoofing technology it could be Reno, Nevada, for all I know.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Apartment Building Plan Pulled In Lakehurst

LAKEHURST – A plan to build a two-story apartment building on Union Avenue was pulled before a vote was taken by the Borough Land Use Board. An empty lot on 117 Union Avenue was the site for the proposed project. It falls between a funeral home and a building that houses a laundromat and a now-closed donut shop.
LAKEHURST, NJ

