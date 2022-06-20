Music Monday: Glenn Miller

Click here to read the full article. Todd Brodginski, manager of Art Garfunkel and a veteran music publicist with MSO and his own company, Reckoning, has died, reps for his family confirm to Variety. While no official cause of death has been cited, he is said to have died of natural causes. He was 54. A Pennsylvania native an Syracuse University graduate, in the early 1990s Brodginski was a big Black Crowes fan and researched who their PR firm was, according to Mitch Schneider, formerly a top executive at that company, Levine Schneider PR. They offered him an internship in 1991,...

