LOUISVILLE, Ky. — More than 100 Black-owned businesses are offering deals and promotions for 502 Black Business Week. The week runs through Saturday, June 25. The weeklong event is held during Juneteenth every year. According to organizers, the goal of 502 Black Business Week is to include as many Black-Owned Businesses, or BOBs, as possible and increase exposure for them.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO