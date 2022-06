Tennessee Titans rookie wide receiver Treylon Burks "realistically projects as WR3" on the Week 1 depth chart, writes Joe Rexrode of The Athletic. According to Rexrode, Robert Woods has emerged as the Titans' No. 1 receiver and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine "continues to make strides as a playmaker," likely leaving Burks at third on the depth chart. The first-round pick was unavailable for last week's mandatory minicamp due to poor conditioning and Rexrode notes that Burks "clearly isn’t in top shape, and it may take him some time to become a major producer." Burks' could have a tough time earning consistent opportunities in the Titans' run-first offense if he continues to miss offseason reps.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO