Join the Fun at the Benicia 4th of July Celebration. Everyone is invited to come enjoy the celebration of the 4th of July in Benicia on July 3rd and 4th. Head to the waterfront to enjoy the festivities and celebrate with your friends and neighbors. Since the Independence Day celebration was canceled for the past two years because of Covid, this year, all the stops are being pulled out to make it a weekend to remember. Besides an exciting parade and fireworks, some special events are in the works to make everyone in the family happy.

BENICIA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO