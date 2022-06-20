ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

WEATHER- Air Quality Alert

By Clark Shelton
Rutherford Source
Rutherford Source
 2 days ago
TNZ007>009-025>030-057-059-060-062-063-210600- Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith- Hickman-Williamson-Maury-Rutherford-Cannon- Including the cities of Springfield, Hendersonville, Gallatin, Goodlettsville, Lafayette, Dickson, Ashland City, Kingston Springs, Nashville, Lebanon, Mount Juliet, Hartsville, Carthage, South Carthage, Gordonsville, Centerville, Franklin, Brentwood, Columbia, Murfreesboro, Smyrna, La Vergne, and Woodbury 231 AM CDT Mon...

Rutherford Source

Air Quality Alert in Effect for June 21, 2022

The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation has issued a Code Orange Health Advisory for the Nashville Metro area and surrounding communities through midnight Tuesday night. This includes the following counties: Stewart, Montgomery, Robertson, Sumner, Macon, Clay, Pickett, Houston, Humphreys, Dickson, Cheatham, Davidson, Wilson, Trousdale, Smith, Jackson, Putnam, Overton, Fentress,...
NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

Where to See Fireworks in Middle Tennessee This Fourth of July

Are you ready for the Fourth of July? Here are some places you can take the whole family to see fireworks this Fourth of July!. The City of Brentwood invites you to attend the annual Independence Day Celebration at the Eddy Arnold Amphitheater in Crockett Park. The Smoking Section Band will wow the crowd with their big band, disco, and jazz music. Fireworks at 9 pm. Various food trucks will be available so bring chairs or a blanket to sit to enjoy. Free admission! More info here.
TENNESSEE STATE
WKRN

Why there's a warning about eating fish in TN

Earlier this week, the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation issued Precautionary Fish Consumption Advisories for Center Hill and Dale Hollow lakes, as well as that part of the Cumberland River that runs through Nashville. So what does this mean?
NASHVILLE, TN
#Air Quality#East Wind#Cdt#Live Local
Rutherford Source

Smyrna Announces Google Fiber Service

The Town of Smyrna is excited to announce Google Fiber has chosen Smyrna as the first Tennessee town, outside of Nashville, for its high-speed broadband internet service. On Tuesday, June 21, 2022, Mayor Mary Esther Reed and Google Fiber’s Ryun Jackson announced an agreement to bring Google Fiber’s high speed broadband service to Smyrna, Tennessee. “Google Fiber’s reputation speaks for itself and we are excited for Google Fiber to be part of our community” said Mayor Mary Esther Reed. “Our citizens, schools and corporations will all benefit from this new gigabit internet service.”
SMYRNA, TN
WSMV

Air quality alert issued for Monday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation has issued a Code Orange air quality alert for the Nashville area for Monday. An air quality alert can include predicted high levels of ozone, fine particle pollution, or both. The highest ozone levels usually occur from 2-7 p.m....
NASHVILLE, TN
smokeybarn.com

FIRE ALERT: Several Grass/Brush Fires Straining First Responders

ROBERTSON COUNTY TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – The high temperatures, very dry conditions, and fierce winds have sparked several grass and brush fires in and around Robertson County. Watch out for first responder traffic and road closures in the following areas. -9146 Highway 49 E. Orlinda – Grass fire....
ROBERTSON COUNTY, TN
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
wvlt.tv

See the most extreme temperatures in Tennessee history

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On July 9, 2021, California’s Death Valley reached 130 degrees Fahrenheit, according to an automated measuring system there, representing one of the highest temperatures ever recorded on the planet. The world record, also recorded at Death Valley, was 134 degrees in July 1913. More than...
TENNESSEE STATE
WSMV

Child gets hand trapped in pool jet in Chapel Hill

CHAPEL HILL, Tenn. (WSMV) - On Tuesday afternoon, the Chapel Hill Fire Department along with several other agencies helped free a 5-year-old’s hand that became stuck in a pool jet. CHFD crews, along with responders from the Franklin Fire Department, responded to the incident at the community pool in...
CHAPEL HILL, TN
Rutherford Source

Rutherford Source

Murfreesboro, TN
Local News, Weather, Traffic, High School and MTSU Sports & Community Events Information in Murfreesboro and all of Rutherford County, Tennessee

