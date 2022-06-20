ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Governor wants to double the amount of his proposed "Walz Checks"

By Learfield Wire Service
willmarradio.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(St. Paul MN-) Governor Tim Walz is pushing to give Minnesotans an even larger tax rebate than the 500-dollar checks he proposed during the legislative session. State lawmakers...

www.willmarradio.com

Comments / 2

fox9.com

Walz says $1,000 rebate checks wouldn't have federal tax hit, GOP opposes them

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Bring on the debate over Walz Checks 3.0. Gov. Tim Walz on Wednesday appealed for rebate checks of $2,000 per family and $1,000 per individual as the governor tries to address high inflation, which will be a political liability for Democrats this fall. The DFL governor, who is running for re-election, said the divided Legislature should agree to a special session only to approve the checks.
MINNESOTA STATE
DL-Online

Walz-Hortman gambit: Minnesota rebate checks without spending strings attached

ST. PAUL — This might sound bizarre, but here’s the new scenario that emerged Wednesday at the Minnesota Capitol: The state’s top Democrats — Gov. Tim Walz and House Speaker Melissa Hortman — set aside their long-sought spending priorities and pushed $4 billion in tax rebates to Minnesotans. That’s right, Democrats pushing tax rebates with no spending strings attached.
MINNESOTA STATE
WDIO-TV

Gov. Walz pushing for direct checks to Minnesotans

Governor Tim Walz and DFL House Speaker Melissa Hortman continue their push on how to partially spend Minnesota's historic budget surplus: direct checks to residents. The proposal would return half the remaining surplus back in the form of direct payments, while legislators continue working on shared funding priorities. That includes education, public safety, child care, and nursing homes.
MINNESOTA STATE
MinnPost

Is Minnesota really going to pass up the double opportunity for a strong bonding bill?

Throughout my 37 years in the Legislature, the second year of every session has been dedicated to passing a bonding bill to invest in Minnesota’s infrastructure. Bonding bills provide financing to pave new roads, improve our ports, construct water systems and update existing infrastructure — and the construction of these projects creates thousands of good-paying union jobs along the way.
MINNESOTA STATE
MinnPost

What would a gas tax holiday mean for Minnesotans?

With average Minnesota gas prices up over $4.70 per gallon and summer well underway, people are feeling pinched at the pump, where depending on the vehicle, it costs most drivers somewhere between $55 and $160 for a tank of regular gas. As gas prices have risen in recent months, policymakers...
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

'Walz checks' fizzled. Here's why we'll keep hearing about them until November

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - It's hard to think of an issue that consumed more time yet moved so little during the 2022 Minnesota legislative session as rebate checks. Gov. Tim Walz made three proposals for direct payments, each bigger than the previous one. His office called the initial proposal "Walz checks," then stopped referring to them that way. Republicans who control the Senate dismissed them as a gimmick. House Democrats didn't include checks in their end-of-session budget plans.
CBS Minnesota

High expectations ahead for new Minnesota law on THC foods taking effect July 1

MINNEAPOLIS -- There are high expectations ahead as a new law will soon take effect that for the first time regulates the use of cannabinoids in food and beverages in Minnesota."Before, one department said this was fine, another department said don't put this in a food product - but it's not a food, it's a supplement," Mason Alt, owner of Retro Bakery in Columbia Heights, told WCCO. "There was this gray zone, and if you talked to any lawyer you get different answers."Alt said part of the ambiguity dates back to 2018 when Congress first legalized industrial hemp, defined as a cannabis...
MINNESOTA STATE
redlakenationnews.com

Attorney General Keith Ellison vows to legally defend travelers who come to Minnesota for abortions

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison vowed Tuesday to legally defend travelers who come here to get an abortion and face prosecution in their own states for doing so. If the U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, Minnesota will be prepared to serve and defend an influx of abortion patients who come from states that outlaw the procedure, Ellison said during a news conference at the State Capitol. Ellison said he will reject extradition requests and fight other states in court if necessary.
MINNESOTA STATE
tcbmag.com

Making Sense of Minnesota’s Updated Pot Regs

Minnesota lawmakers couldn’t come to an agreement on many matters this past legislative session—including how to spend a record state surplus—but they did quietly open the door for recreational pot sales. Tucked into an amendment of a nearly 1,000-page omnibus health bill is a provision that permits...
MINNESOTA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Reynolds Signs Can and Bottle Deposit Bill

(Des Moines, IA) — Governor Kim Reynolds has signed into law the bill to revamp Iowa’s can and bottle deposit law. The bill increases the handling fees for redemption centers from one to three cents and authorizes the creation of mobile redemption centers. The bill also allows stores to opt out of taking back bottles and cans.
DES MOINES, IA
boreal.org

U.S. News and World Report ranks Minnesota communities (including one in northern MN) as healthiest in the nation

According to a new report, Minnesotans are in pretty good shape. Wednesday, U.S. News and World Report and CVS Health released their fifth annual Healthiest Communities rankings, analyzing data related to health care access and outcomes; mental health; environment; community vitality, and other health-related topics. In total, 89 factors were...
MINNESOTA STATE
Bring Me The News

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Wednesday, June 22

Wednesday's COVID-19 update from the Minnesota Department of Health includes 1,572 newly reported cases and seven reported deaths. The state's COVID-19 death toll is now 12,756. Hospitalizations. Through June 21, the number of people with COVID-19 hospitalized in Minnesota was 373 (down from 381 on June 20). Of those hospitalized,...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

No COVID-19 'hero pay' upsets Minnesota child care providers

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Child care providers across Minnesota are upset that they're not eligible for the state's COVID-19 "hero pay" program.Gov. Tim Walz signed the program into law in April. It enables people who were employed for at least 120 hours in at least one front-line sector job outside their homes between March 15, 2020, and June 30, 2021 to apply for state-funded bonuses. State officials have estimated about 667,000 workers will receive about $750 each.But the St. Paul Pioneer Press reported Sunday that about 6,450 child care providers who operate out of their homes are likely ineligible if they are...
SAINT PAUL, MN
KFIL Radio

It Appears Minnesota’s $9.25 Billion Surplus is Growing

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State of Minnesota continues to collect taxes at a level that is significantly higher than predicted. For the month of May, Minnesota's net general fund revenues totaled nearly $1.9 billion. According to the Minnesota Management and Budget Office, that was $535 million, or about 40 percent higher than expected.
MINNESOTA STATE
KAAL-TV

Money available for aspiring Minnesota farmers

(ABC 6 News) - Minnesota ranks fifth in the nation in terms of agricultural production, according to the Minnesota Department of Agriculture, and one program is hoping to diversify our farmers. This new program, which passed the state's gridlocked legislature this session, hopes to help aspiring farmers who have never...
MINNESOTA STATE

