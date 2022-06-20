ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

Local Churches Increase Security

By Megan Solensky
erienewsnow.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChurches in Erie are looking to ramp up security as mass shootings continue to unfold across the country. Second Baptist Church has introduced multiple new...

www.erienewsnow.com

Comments / 2

Marie E.
2d ago

"Watch services online". This is just what Satan wants, to stop the gathering together of the saints!;( He knows there is great power in communal worship where the Holy Spirit is released in power among us! In these last of days he is terrified as he knows his eternal end is near, no longer to roam to and fro. he is doubling down the spread of evil and promoting fear. Although it it is real, please remember " Greater is He that is within me than he that is in the world" It is wise to take precautions but please don't forsake gathering together.

Reply
3
Related
erienewsnow.com

As Youth Violence Surges, Another Teen Shot in Erie

As gun safety legislation tops the talk on Capitol Hill, Erie Police have another have a shooting investigation on their hands after a teen was shot on Erie's west side. EmergyCare responded to the Erie Police station, to take a 17-year-old gunshot victim to the hospital. Police were originally called...
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Certified Nursing Assistants at Pennsylvania Soldiers' and Sailors' Home Recognized

Certified Nursing Assistants, better known as CNAs, at the Pennsylvania Soldiers' and Sailors' Home in Erie were recognized on Wednesday for the care they provide to veterans and their spouses. The honor comes during National Nursing Assistants Week. There are about 70 CNAs at the Soldiers' and Sailors' Home who...
YourErie

Man wanted in Erie County for two years nabbed in TN

A New York man that was wanted here in Erie County has been nabbed in Tennessee after being on the lam for nearly two years. Howard Barco of Orchard Park, New York was awaiting his sentencing before Erie County Judge Daniel Brabender back on July 30, 2020 when he excused himself to use the restroom. […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
yourerie

New Healthy Homes Program

Erie students to embark on Walking Black History …. Jo’s Brooklyn Bagel Too joins Flagship City Food …. Parents react to COVID vaccines for kids under five. Pa. Governor race: Future of abortion laws in Pennsylvania …
ERIE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Erie, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Erie, PA
wnynewsnow.com

Several Hurt In Northern Chautauqua County Crash

WESTFEILD – Several people were hurt following a crash in northern Chautauqua County. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office reports the crash happened on Route 5 near Eight Street in the Town of Westfield on Tuesday. Following an investigation, deputies said 21-year-old Bisitt Welday was headed east when she...
erienewsnow.com

Wabtec Drops off Donations to Help UPMC Hamot NICU Families

Wabtec is helping the families of newborns at UPMC Hamot. Employees on Wednesday dropped off donations they collected from an employee diaper drive. All of the proceeds and collections will go to families in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) at Magee-Womens Hospital. Those involved said it is their way...
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Investigation of East 13th Street fire continues

The investigation into the fire that took place on East 13th Street over the weekend continues as police are now involved in this investigation. Here is the latest on this disaster and what happened in the house that may have saved the life of one young victim. The victims are ages nine, five, and three. […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Gun stolen from car in Crawford County

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A gun owner returned to his car to find his gun was missing. The 26-year-old male victim reported the incident on June 20. According to a Pennsylvania State Police report, the victim was staying at his girlfriend’s house in Meadville on the evening of June 18. He reportedly told police that’s when he […]
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baptist Church
YourErie

Erie Police investigating after gunshot victim walks into UPMC Hamot

Erie Police are now investigating after a gunshot victim walked into UPMC Hamot on Wednesday night. According to Erie Police, a 17-year-old was shot shortly after 4:30 p.m. near West 4th and Cherry Streets. The victim is said to have non life threatening injuries. Police are now actively following up on leads, but they do […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Suspect arrested for handgun threat at Crawford County bar

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A man is in custody after threatening a person with a handgun in a bar parking lot. The 23-year-old Meadville suspect allegedly threatened another 23-year-old Meadville man at the Tike Bar parking lot in Conneaut Lake. According to a Pennsylvania State Police report, the suspect was “a person not to possess a weapon” […]
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
erienewsnow.com

Local Reaction to Bipartisan Gun Safety Bill Pending in the U.S. Senate

From Washington to Western Pennsylvania, Erie News Now wanted to see how the most significant gun safety proposal in over a decade is playing here. Although ten republicans including PA Senator Pat Toomey helped to craft the bill, it will take support from at least 14 republicans to pass it.
ERIE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
YourErie

Cyclist struck by car, seriously injured

A cyclist was taken to the hospital Tuesday night after being struck by a car in Erie. The accident happened near the intersection of Pine Ave. and Lake Pleasant Road around 11 p.m. Tuesday. According to reports from the scene, a man riding a bicycle was struck by a vehicle traveling on Pine Ave. He […]
UNION CITY, PA
erienewsnow.com

Erie Announces Fresh, Contemporary Headliners for Celebrate Erie

City of Erie officials and sponsors gathered in Perry Square on Tuesday to unveil the big names for a big Celebrate Erie comeback August 19 - 21. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the popular downtown Erie festival took a two year hiatus. Northwest Bank will sponsor the mainstage at 4th...
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Free Summer Programs for Children in Erie

School is out for summer and programs to keep children entertained have begun. There's many different summer programs that parents and children can take advantage of, for free, all summer long. The Erie Center for Arts and Technology or ECAT, summer program kicked off on Monday. Ceasar Westbrook, a board...
ERIE, PA
yourerie

Semi overturns, burns on I-90

Jan. 6 hearings: Georgia election officials to testify …. Erie students to embark on Walking Black History …. Jo’s Brooklyn Bagel Too joins Flagship City Food …. Parents react to COVID vaccines for kids under five. Opioid crisis still a battle in Erie. Pa. Governor race: Future of abortion...
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Erie Redevelopment Authority starts new healthy homes program

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) – The Redevelopment Authority of the City of Erie (RACE) is using its allocated American Rescue Plan (ARP) funds to help city residents fix up their homes with a new program. Over $3 million of ARP funds were awarded to RACE to create its new Healthy Homes Program for city residents. RACE’s Healthy Homes […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Opioid crisis still a battle in Erie

The opioid crisis may not be making big headlines at the moment, but it’s still a deadly problem. That is why JET 24 is airing a special on the opioid epidemic at 7 p.m. We spoke to those who are still fighting the fight to learn about the status of the opioid epidemic and how […]
ERIE, PA
wesb.com

Closed Door May Have Saved Child in Fire

A closed door may have saved a child’s life in an Erie fire Saturday morning. According to reports, three children ages 9, 5 and 3 were left home alone when a smoky fire broke out on Saturday morning. While the investigators are still looking into the cause, they have determined that it started in the back of the house. The fire investigator says the 5 and 9 year old were found outside, but the 3 year old was trapped in a closed upstairs bedroom. “Close before you doze” something they often preach may have saved the child’s life. Even though the door had a hollow core, it saved the day. The room where the child was found unresponsive was pristine compared to the charred condition of the rest of the home. Quick medical attention revived the child.
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Boy, 3, continues to improve following weekend house fire

We have new information on the Saturday morning house fire that sent several people to the hospital. The fire happened around 10 a.m. in the 400 block of East 13th Street in Erie. According to Erie Chief Fire Inspector Darren Hart, the condition of the three-year-old boy that was life-flighted to a hospital in Pittsburgh […]
ERIE, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy