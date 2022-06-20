Local Churches Increase Security

A closed door may have saved a child’s life in an Erie fire Saturday morning. According to reports, three children ages 9, 5 and 3 were left home alone when a smoky fire broke out on Saturday morning. While the investigators are still looking into the cause, they have determined that it started in the back of the house. The fire investigator says the 5 and 9 year old were found outside, but the 3 year old was trapped in a closed upstairs bedroom. “Close before you doze” something they often preach may have saved the child’s life. Even though the door had a hollow core, it saved the day. The room where the child was found unresponsive was pristine compared to the charred condition of the rest of the home. Quick medical attention revived the child.

ERIE, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO