ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Englishman Fitzpatrick takes US Open

By Bob Cupp
butlerradio.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMatt Fitzpatrick surprised the field and took the 122nd U.S. Open in...

butlerradio.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
butlerradio.com

Slippery Rock Pro McClellan leads West Penn Open

Slippery Rock Golf Pro Rob McClellan is the leader heading into the final round of the 119th West Penn Open being played at The Club at Nevillewood. After 36 holes, McClelland is at 6-under 138, two strokes better than Oakmont Pro Devin Gee, who led the opening day, and Alec Stopperich of Valley Brook Country Club. McClellan, who won the Open in 2011 at Nevillewood, had four birdies and an eagle for a round of 68 Tuesday. He shot a 2-under 70 on the opening day.
SLIPPERY ROCK, PA
butlerradio.com

Bryan D. Griest

Bryan D. Griest, 52, of Butler passed away on Tuesday, June 21, 2022. He was born in Pittsburgh on November 19, 1969 to the late Gary and Marilou (Hannan) Griest. Bryan was self-employed as the owner/operator of “Safe House” inspections. He loved his kids, being a father, and video games. He was loved and will be forever missed. Bryan was the father of Paige and Griffin. He is also survived by his beloved best friend Todd (Lea Ann) Donnel. Family and friends received on Friday, June 24, 2022 from 12-1 PM at the SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 NEW CASTLE RD, BUTLER, PA 16001. WWW.SPENCERDGEIBEL.COM. A prayer service will immediately follow in the funeral home.
BUTLER, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Golf notebook: Oakmont's Devin Gee leads West Penn Open after 1 round

Oakmont Country Club head professional Devin Gee shot a 4-under-par 68 on Monday during the opening round of the 119th Annual West Penn Open at the Club at Nevillewood. Gee had five birdies including three consecutive (holes 6-8). He holds a one-shot lead against Mt. Lebanon’s Kevin Shields and Peters...
OAKMONT, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brookline, PA
City
Brookline, MA
Local
Massachusetts Sports
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
State
Massachusetts State
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Oakmont kicks off night markets

Oakmont kicked off the summer season with the first three special night markets to run on upper Allegheny River Boulevard between Maryland and Pennsylvania avenues. The opening event was June 17, and further markets are scheduled for 5 to 8 p.m. July 15 and Aug. 19. Oakmont Chamber of Commerce...
OAKMONT, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

PrimoHoagies opening in Pittsburgh's Strip District with free hoagies

Pittsburgh’s Strip District is getting a new sandwich shop. The city’s first PrimoHoagies site is set to open in the Terminal Building on Smallman Street on Thursday. The first 100 customers in line after a 9:45 a.m. ribbon cutting can get a free Primo-sized hoagie. After that, customers in the rewards program can get Primo-sized hoagies for $6.99 during opening day.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Severe thunderstorm warning issued in western Pennsylvania

PITTSBURGH — A severe thunderstormwarning is in effect in Allegheny, Beaver, Fayette, Washington and Butler counties until 5:45 p.m. Wednesday, and in Westmoreland, Indiana and Armstrong counties until 6:15 p.m. Additionally, there is a severe thunderstorm watch for counties throughout western Pennsylvania until 10 p.m. Watch the forecast in...
PITTSBURGH, PA
butlerradio.com

Shamus Telemachus Young

Shamus Telemachus Young, 50, of Butler passed away on Wednesday, June 15, 2022. He was born in Greensboro, NC to Sharon (David) Noullet and the late James Young. Shamus graduated from Butler High school. He was a self-taught writer and programmer. Shamus was an author, programmer, video game pundit @ shamusyoung.com, and self-described b-list internet celebrity. He was known to be witty, insightful, intelligent, analytical, creative, eloquent, and approachable. Shamus was the father of Pippin “Bay” (Charlie and Elliot) Jubilee, Peter Telemachus Parker, and Issac Shamus Young; brother of Patrick Young, Ruth (Michael) Noullet; and uncle of Cam, Ki, Dax, Elli, Rori, and Lucy. Friends and family will be received on Thursday, June 23, 2022 from 5 – 7 PM in the SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 NEW CASTLE RD, BUTLER, PA 16001. WWW.SPENCERDGEIBEL.COM.
BUTLER, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Open#Englishman
macaronikid.com

5 of the "Best Scoops" in North Huntingdon, Latrobe, and More

I asked Macaroni KID North Huntingdon's Facebook followers, "What's the scoop? Who has the best icecream?" and here's their answers. I'm looking forward to enjoying some sweet treats!. 1. Cone Zone | Latrobe, PA. 2. Kerber's Dairy | North Huntingdon, PA. They have a very impressive flavor list that you...
LATROBE, PA
FOX 43

The newest Miss Pennsylvania joins FOX43 Morning News

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Both the Miss Pennsylvania and Miss Pennsylvania’s Outstanding Teen scholarship competitions were held over the past week at the Appell Center for the Performing Arts, and the newly-crowned Miss Pennsylvania, Alysa Bainbridge, joined FOX43 on June 20 to share her story. Bainbridge hails from Berks...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
butlerradio.com

Erla M. Huselton

Erla M. Huselton, 76, of Cranberry Twp., PA, passed away on Monday, June 20, 2022 at Harmony Haus Senior Living in Ambridge, PA. Born June 30, 1945 in Wexford, PA, she was the daughter of the late Nevin F. Kelley and Helen (Cashdollar) Kelley. Erla was a member of Crossroads...
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Traffic restrictions in place for filming of season two of 'Mayor of Kingstown'

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – In just a couple of hours, another TV show begins filming in Pittsburgh. The second season of the Paramount+ show, "Mayor of Kingstown" will film in our area and it's triggering road closures and delays over the next couple of days. Beginning at 2 p.m. on the North Side, traffic control will be in place on Brighton Road from Woods Run to Schimmer-Westborn. The delays will run until 9 p.m. Pittsburgh Public Safety is making sure people known filming will involve precision driving scenes and guns being fired, which means there will be police on scene for additional security.
PITTSBURGH, PA
butlerradio.com

Judith I. McBride

She was born August 30, 1946, in Worthington, Pennsylvania to the late Harry Frick and the late Mary Maxine Lash Frick. Judith graduated from Arnold High School in Arnold, PA in 1964. She was Christian by faith. Judith was a life member of the Ladies Auxiliary VFW #249 of Butler and a life member of the Ladies Auxiliary American Legion #243 of West Sunbury. She enjoyed reading, dining out, and spending time with friends and family. Judith adored her dogs.
BUTLER, PA
butlerradio.com

Gas Prices Slightly Down This Week

Gas prices declined slightly both locally as well as across western Pennsylvania as a whole this week. According to AAA’s weekly gas price report, the average price for a gallon of regular, unleaded, self-serve gas in Butler, as of Monday, dropped by two cents over the past week to settle at $5.03 per gallon.
BUTLER, PA
butlerradio.com

Caruso’s Off-Broadway Show Comes To Butler

A free dance show is coming to the Butler Intermediate High School Tuesday night. Maria Caruso is a nationally known dancer, known for her creative choreography and teaching. She is bringing her one-woman show “Metamorphosis” to the Intermediate High School tomorrow night at 8 p.m. Caruso has toured...
BUTLER, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy