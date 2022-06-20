ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Connecticut celebrates Juneteenth with a weekend of events

By WSHU
wshu.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGovernor Ned Lamont held a bill signing ceremony earlier this month to officially make Juneteenth a state holiday. Juneteenth commemorates the day when the last Black enslaved...

www.wshu.org

Comments / 0

wshu.org

New London is home to Connecticut's newest cultural district

New London is home to Connecticut's newest cultural district. Lieutenant Governor Susan Bysiewicz announced the honor, now bestowed on three Connecticut municipalities. A cultural district is a walkable concentrated area rich in historical sites and art facilities. Bysiewicz said the New London district includes entertainment, food and all kinds of art.
NEW LONDON, CT
Register Citizen

Barnum parade back in Bridgeport with original floats

BRIDGEPORT — The city’s streets will once again be graced by the sights and sounds of the Barnum Festival Parade after a two-year hiatus brought on by the pandemic. The parade kicks off at noon on Sunday beginning at John Street and Park Avenue. It ends at the P.T. Barnum statue by Soundview Drive.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in West Haven, CT

West Haven is a city in Connecticut known for its beaches and boardwalks. The city is on the shore of Long Island Sound, making it a popular destination for those who love to swim and sunbathe. Visitors can enjoy several activities, including swimming, sunbathing, and exploring the city’s historical sites....
WEST HAVEN, CT
thetoptours.com

Making the Perfect Connecticut Bucket List (2022)

Connecticut is one of the most popular states in New England. Fondly known as The Nutmeg State, Connecticut might be the third smallest state in the United States, but what it lacks in size, it makes up in the stunning places to see and incredible things to do. The southerly location and closeness to New York City have also made Connecticut a popular choice for a weekend trip or day trip to New England. Like the rest of the region, Connecticut is full of history, culture, charm, and many quirky highlights that you must add to your Connecticut bucket list.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

Connecticut Lottery System experiences technical difficulties

Conn. (WFSB) - Officials with the Connecticut Lottery say the gaming system is currently down. According to their Facebook post, the system is experiencing technical difficulties, and cannot sell or cash tickets. The Connecticut Lottery says they are working to resolve the issue and ask players to hold onto their...
CONNECTICUT STATE
New Haven Independent

Summer Concert Schedules In Ansonia, Seymour & Shelton

Here is a list of summer concerts happening locally over the next weeks and months. This list is not complete, and will be updated as information arrives. FYI, Derby plans to present concerts starting in August and extend into September. I’ll publish Derby’s schedule when it is finalized.
SEYMOUR, CT
travelawaits.com

9 Ways To Treat Yourself In Beautiful West Hartford, Connecticut

Just outside of Hartford, Connecticut’s capital city, West Hartford is a charming urban enclave where you can enjoy all the wonderful and luxurious amenities you would find in Boston and New York, without the throngs of people jockeying for every square inch of sidewalk. With an inviting town center supporting locals and visitors, West Hartford has blossomed into a thriving foodie area, peppered with plenty of history, upscale shopping, and topped off with a dose of self-indulgent luxury.
WEST HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Free bus rides beyond December in Conn.?

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — With fuel prices soaring and inflation hitting an all-time high, people are looking for ways to save money. The state has been offering free bus rides since April and there’s talk the free rides may be extended beyond the projected end date of December 1, into the new year. Republicans said […]
HARTFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Puente Pub, an 'American-Latino' restaurant, now open in Farmington

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Puente Pub is now open in the Unionville section of Farmington, bringing what owners Luis and Kerry Vazquez call "American-Latino" fare to the area. The restaurant opened earlier this month at 81 South Main St., following the closing of...
FARMINGTON, CT
#Jazz Music#Bushnell Park#Live Music#Witness Stones
multihousingnews.com

Lloyd Jones Buys Historic Connecticut Senior Living

The 113-unit property in West Hartford used to be a boarding school for girls. Lloyd Jones has acquired the 113-unit Hamilton Heights, a historic senior housing community in West Hartford, Conn. The new owner is slated to renovate and rebrand the property as AVIVA West Hartford. The seller was Peregrine Senior Living.
WEST HARTFORD, CT
i95 ROCK

Connecticut Race Tracks Perfect for High Speed Summertime Fun

Racin'...it is as much an American obsession as baseball, grandmas, and apple pie. We had a lot of small race tracks in my home state of Kansas, most of the "dirt track" variety. I wanted to see what was close to the Greater Danbury area and I found four that we will highlight in this article.
DANBURY, CT
iheart.com

Choose Love Bus Brings the Fun to Quassy Fundraiser

Newtown, CT (June 16, 2022) The Choose Love Movement™, will be holding a fundraiser at Quassy Amusement and Water Park in Middlebury, CT on June 30th where the Choose Love Bus will be making a stop. The fundraiser honors Jesse Lewis who was killed in the Sandy Hook tragedy and will benefit Choose Love’s free character social-emotional development programs for children and adults.
MIDDLEBURY, CT
Register Citizen

New Haven’s Dixwell ‘Q’ House farmers market opens for new season

NEW HAVEN — It’s about to get easier and more convenient for residents of the Dixwell, Newhallville and nearby neighborhoods to get healthy, farm-fresh foods. Even people without wheels to get to the nearest supermarket can stock up at the farmers market at the Dixwell Community “Q” House.
NEW HAVEN, CT
wshu.org

The largest non-alcoholic brewery in the U.S. opens in Milford

The first U.S. brewing company to exclusively produce non-alcoholic beer has opened its largest standalone brewing facility in the country. It is located at the company’s headquarters in Milford, Connecticut. Athletic Brewing’s new facility in Milford is in a 150,000-square-foot building that has the capacity to brew five million...
MILFORD, CT

Comments / 0

