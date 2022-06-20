ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Hot Temperatures Return

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s going to be another hot week in the Hoosier State. High temperatures...

Fox News

Heat wave threatens cities, temperatures pass triple digits

A dangerous heat wave is the lead story on Wednesday, with temperatures soaring past record levels from Michigan to Florida. High humidity will make it feel oppressive with many cities passing the 100-degree mark. California and Arizona are also experiencing extreme heat, with daytime high temperatures also getting into the...
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS New York

First Alert Forecast: Widespread showers, potentially severe thunderstorms

Have those umbrellas handy today! While we'll see more widespread coverage of showers and thunderstorms for your Sunday, it still won't be raining the entire time.We have issued a Yellow Alert through tonight. Let's dive in ... With several shortwaves moving through, models have and continue to struggle with timing it all out. The first round of showers with some embedded rumbles is moving through this morning associated with a warm front. With increasing humidity, expect some heavier downpours. Highs today will be in the mid 70s. It appears that we should have a bit of a lull into afternoon with just...
ENVIRONMENT
UPI News

Summer bummer: Humid, wet weather for Northeast as seasons change

Much of the Northeast was transported back in time this weekend as conditions more akin to May than June were widespread. Despite the summer solstice, the official start of astronomical summer, being just around the corner, many residents were left to wonder what season it truly was this weekend. AccuWeather forecasters say a shift in the overall atmospheric pattern this week may continue to add to the seasonal confusion.
ENVIRONMENT
Fox News

Midwest, Plains and Southeast will feel summer heat

The first official day of summer has arrived, and for many cities, it has felt like it for weeks. Tuesday marks another day of dangerous heat and humidity for the Plains and Midwest, spreading into the Southeast. Many record-high temperatures will be broken on Tuesday and Wednesday. Strong-to-severe thunderstorms will...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS New York

Yellow Alert issued Sunday due to potentially severe storms

Sunday looks to be the more active day of the weekend. Waves of showers and thunderstorms will be prevalent across the region. Some of the storms may be severe, especially south and west of the city.The greatest hazards with the storms will be gusty winds and heavy rain. Localized flooding is possible. It will also be noticeably more humid, with a high of 74. The shower and storm activity could linger through the overnight hours of Sunday as we see a low of 66.
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

American Monsoon Started With a Particularly Strong Thunderstorm

Meteorologists predict that a wave of moisture will arrive in the southwestern United States later this week, triggering the start of the North American monsoon. A tropical breeze will help kick off the yearly phenomenon that brings more rains and thunderstorms to the Southwest. Starting Thursday and Friday in areas of New Mexico, the change in wind direction from dry West to northwest winds to a moist southerly flow will allow the first scattered showers and thunderstorms to emerge in the pattern. Over the weekend and into early next week, the storms will move westward into parts of Arizona and northward into parts of Colorado and Utah.
ENVIRONMENT
Weather
Environment
AccuWeather

Rounds of severe weather to target storm-weary central US

Severe storms have slammed much of the central United States in recent weeks with rounds of damaging winds, hail as large as softballs and isolated tornadoes repeatedly impacting the same locations. This weekend and the upcoming week, AccuWeather forecasters anticipate more of the same. Waves of intense storms rolled through...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: CBS2's 6/22 Wednesday forecast

Forecast: Today will be mainly cloudy and cooler with some showers around, especially east of the city. Highs will be closer to 70 -- about 10 degrees cooler than yesterday. We'll see a few showers out there tonight, otherwise it will be pretty quiet. As for tomorrow, we're leaving in a chance of showers in the morning (mainly inland/N&W) with decreasing chances into the afternoon. It will only be slightly warmer, too, with highs in the low to mid 70s.Looking Ahead: Friday's a better day with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 80s. Saturday will be sunny and hotter with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Sunday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy and a little more humid with highs in the 80s.
ENVIRONMENT
Narcity

Ontario's Weather Forecast Is Predicting A Combo Of Heat & Severe Thunderstorms Today

Ontario's weather forecast is predicting another round of extreme heat and humidity on Wednesday, with a chance of severe thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. According to The Weather Network (TWN), Wednesday's tropical-like humidity could increase rainfall totals, creating a risk for localized flooding, with eastern areas such as Kingston and Ottawa most at risk for the dangerous conditions.
ENVIRONMENT
WWL-AMFM

Temps climb into triple-digits by Friday

The temperatures will hover in the upper 90s to the triple-digit temperatures by the weekend. “Temperatures will top out in the middle to upper 90s each day. Humidity dipped very slightly Sunday and will stay about the same on Monday.
ENVIRONMENT

