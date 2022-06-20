ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ways for your class to commemorate Juneteenth

Cover picture for the articleMonday became the second time Juneteenth was celebrated as a federal holiday. Juneteenth honors the day news arrived in Galveston, Texas (June 19, 1865), that the Emancipation Proclamation had been passed two years prior. The Civil War had ended in April of...

The US Sun

What is Juneteenth and is it a federal holiday?

JUNETEENTH is a holiday celebrated on June 19 commemorating the Emancipation Proclamation. The holiday celebrates the day that slaves in Texas learned of the executive order marking the last day of slavery in the United States. What is Juneteenth?. Slaves in Texas didn't learn about the Emancipation Proclamation until two...
TEXAS STATE
WEKU

What's open and closed on Juneteenth

Juneteenth, the country's second day of independence, honors the end of slavery in the United States and came almost three years after the Emancipation Proclamation. President Joe Biden signed a bill last year that officially recognizes Juneteenth as a federal holiday. The federal holiday commemorates the day when over a...
FESTIVAL
travelnoire.com

Happy Juneteenth! Here Are Celebrations Across The US Honoring Our Independence Day

It’s the second year since the US declared Juneteenth a federal holiday; a measure that was long overdue. But here we are. Juneteenth is a portmanteau of “June” and “nineteenth.” Black Americans across the country observe it in numerous ways; which we did long before the US government finally decided to recognize it. Some of us attend barbecues, concerts, and parades. Some turn up at clubs and block parties. Others spend the day solemnly reflecting on what we’ve suffered as a people, and what the future might hold.
FORT WORTH, TX
Vox

The Juneteenth flag, explained

Part of the Juneteenth issue of The Highlight. This story was produced in partnership with Capital B. As the Juneteenth holiday approaches, you’ll start to see various symbols of Blackness across the country. Front lawns, apartment balconies and clothing with the Pan-African flag, “Black Power” fist, and other celebratory symbols will be everywhere. But did you know there’s a specific flag for Juneteenth?
FESTIVAL
CNN

Juneteenth by the Numbers 2021

Juneteenth is the oldest known US celebration of the end of slavery. African-Americans and others mark the anniversary much like the Fourth of July. Here's a look at Juneteenth, also called Emancipation Day, Freedom Day, Jubilee Day, by the numbers.
FESTIVAL
CBS DFW

Renowned Harvard professor breaks down significance of Juneteenth

Last year, President Joe Biden made Juneteenth the newest federal holiday. The day, June 19, marks the date in 1865 when the last enslaved people in America were finally freed.Renowned Harvard professor Henry Louis Gates Jr. told CBS News that marking the day as a holiday was a long time coming."Juneteenth was not embraced as a national Black holiday for a long, long time," Gates said. "But it was kept alive by Black people in Texas. And that's what's so sweet about it. Our people have been hungry for holidays. Hungry for traditions. Hungry for stories about Black history."By day,...
POLITICS
NBC News

What does it mean to celebrate Juneteenth?

Juneteenth may be the country’s newest federal holiday, but for many Black Americans, June 19 has long been associated with homegrown community celebrations, if not at least understood as a day to symbolize freedom. “For Black folks, there has been a long tradition of commemorating Juneteenth,” said Amara Enyia,...
SOCIETY
Upworthy

The ‘Grandmother of Juneteenth’ says best way to celebrate holiday is to 'help somebody else’

Juneteenth marked the end of slavery in America and has since been celebrated as the day of emancipation by the African-American community. Civil rights activist Opal Lee, known as the "Grandmother of Juneteenth," has a message for those celebrating the special day: help someone else. Lee, a former schoolteacher who has spent much of her life serving the community, was the face of the campaign that got Juneteenth recognized as a national holiday. She is also a Nobel Peace Prize-nominated activist. Lee and her granddaughter, Dione Sims, the founding executive director of the National Juneteenth Museum, spoke to TODAY about the day of emancipation. When Lee was asked what people should do on Juneteenth, she replied, "I think they should spend this special day helping somebody else. I find that when I help somebody else, all my problems seem to disappear. I don’t want you to think that they go into thin air, but when I’m helping somebody else, I get help for myself, too."
FESTIVAL
TheDailyBeast

Skip Corporate Juneteenth Branding, Invest in Black People

June 19, 1865, is a date in our nation’s history that all Americans should know about but haven’t, until recently. It was the day the last enslaved African-Americans were notified about their emancipation, following the end of the Civil War. The kicker? It came two whole years after President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation.
GALVESTON, TX
modernfarmer.com

Juneteenth Might Be the Most American Holiday of All

Many Americans consider Memorial Day to be the start of summer, but perhaps a better holiday that exemplifies vacations, bountiful produce, barbecues and time with family and friends is Juneteenth. On Jan. 1, 1863, President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation, freeing enslaved people located in Confederate states. But although...
TEXAS STATE
NBC News

How Americans have honored Juneteenth for over 150 years

African American communities have honored Juneteenth for generations, and last year President Biden signed the “Juneteenth National Independence Day Act,” enshrining the day as a federal holiday. NBC News’ Aaron Gilchrist takes a closer look at the history of Juneteenth and how Americans celebrated Black culture across the country. June 20, 2022.
Parade

Bill Nye Gets Schooled on Juneteenth and the History of Slavery in the United States

Bill Nye isn't known as the history guy, and there may be good reason for that. The beloved TV scientist got schooled after posting a celebratory Juneteenth tweet that contained misinformation about the holiday, which marks the anniversary of Union Major General Gordon Granger and his troops arriving in Galveston, Texas, and informing residents of the Emancipation Proclamation—which had been issued two and a half years prior.
GALVESTON, TX
Mic

The unrealized power of Juneteenth

When Walmart released its Juneteenth ice cream, the outrage was immediate. Not only was it the exact same flavor combo as Black woman-owned Creamalicious's red velvet and cheesecake ice cream, but it also represented the bald commodification of the holiday's spirit. Walmart eventually issued an apology and removed the product from its shelves.
TEXAS STATE
24/7 Wall St.

