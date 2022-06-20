ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, IN

Washington Crews Continue Storm Clean Up

wamwamfm.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe City of Washington is asking you to be mindful of clean up crews...

www.wamwamfm.com

Comments / 0

Related
wamwamfm.com

Some Washington Residents Still Without Power

A quick storm rolled through the area on Friday, and it packed quite a punch. Power was knocked out in several locations across the area, which meant several stoplights were also nonoperational. In addition, several fallen trees were reported, along with damage to utility poles. Line crews were out battling...
WASHINGTON, IN
wamwamfm.com

Vincennes Authorities Continue Fire Investigation

Crews are still working to clean up the site of a Friday morning fire in Vincennes. The fire was reported around 11:00 am at 10th & Main. The building that went up in flames used to be home to Screen Printing Plus and Piper’s Grocery. Fire officials say surrounding...
VINCENNES, IN
WTWO/WAWV

One of world’s longest train trestles found locally

Greene County, Ind (WTWO/WAWV) – In rural Greene County, you’ll find a bridge that’s said to be one of the longest of its type in the world. The “Tulip Trestle” or “Viaduct” was built in 1906 north of Broomfield. Trains still cross it today. The steel structure is 157 feet high and roughly 2300 feet […]
GREENE COUNTY, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
City
Washington, IN
Washington, IN
Government
State
Washington State
14news.com

Northbound ramp closure planned for US 41

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Indiana Department of Transportation will be closing the northbound ramp of US 41 over Eagle Creek. They say beginning on or around July 11, the northbound ramp from US 41 to Veterans Memorial Parkway and Kentucky Avenue will be closed for bridge repairs. The official...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wamwamfm.com

INDOT Announces Road Closure in Daviess Co.

The Indiana Department of Transportation has announced lane restrictions for US 231 in Daviess County for bridge work. Beginning tomorrow, June 22, crews will begin work on the bridge over First Creek in Daviess County on US 231. Work will include a thin bridge deck overlay and paving of the...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#S Storm
WEHT/WTVW

Residents recover from widespread damage, power outages

OAKLAND CITY, Ind. (WEHT) – Severe storms with damaging winds raced across Gibson County Friday morning. Uprooted trees and snapped branches took down power lines, at one point knocking out power to an estimated 95% of Oakland City. The storms proved to be an early wake-up call for residents, and an early start to the […]
OAKLAND CITY, IN
wamwamfm.com

Loogootee Summerfest Begins Tomorrow

The Loogootee Summerfest kicks off tomorrow in Loogootee in the downtown square. The event will feature carnival rides, food, kids’ activities, games, live music, and more. Loogootee Mayor Noel Harty says events begin at 5:00 pm tomorrow…. Live music is a big part of the festival. Hotel California –...
LOOGOOTEE, IN
14news.com

Strong odor prompts emergency response in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Dispatchers say Evansville Firefighters and Evansville Police were called to an investigation on Shamrock Court. We are told there was a strong odor. We could see officers going through the trash, and some seemed to be overwhelmed by a smell. Crews were on scene since from...
EVANSVILLE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
WTWO/WAWV

Greene Co. asked to be on the lookout for gas thieves

GREENE CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — As if gas prices weren’t enough to stress about, now there’s a new concern for drivers in one Wabash Valley county, gas thieves. Across Greene County, there have been an increased number of gas siphoning incidents. Last week, the Bloomfield Police Department announced they had received reports of fuel being […]
GREENE COUNTY, IN
wamwamfm.com

Knox County Crews Dispatched to Crash on SR 67

Crews were dispatched the site of a multiple vehicle accident Tuesday morning. The accident was reported around 7:30 am at Water Tower Road on SR 67. The crash involved three vehicles and one of them was reported to be on fire. There were multiple injuries and one entrapment. A coroner...
KNOX COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Structure fire on Main Street in Vincennes

VINCENNES, Ind (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: Vincennes Firefighters battled a large fire on Main Street Friday. The fire was in a building located in the 1000 block of Main Street in Vincennes Vincennes Fire Chief Brett Bobe says that a truck leaving their headquarters spotted smoke coming from the second story of the building. Bobe says […]
VINCENNES, IN
WTHI

Damage to a bridge on I-70 overpass causes closure

CLARK COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - The Clark County Sheriff's Office says there is significant damage to an Interstate 70 overpass. They say an oversized load struck the 2600th Street overpass, causing the damage. This is where it crosses over I-70 at the state line. Now the bridge will be closed...
CLARK COUNTY, IL
wamwamfm.com

Senior & Family Services Activities Cancelled

Due to Illness and short staff, Senior and Family Services in Washington has cancelled all activities for the week. There will be no Meals on Wheels. If you are in need of assistance, please leave a message at the center and they will do their best to get back with you asap.
WASHINGTON, IN
wamwamfm.com

Crews Set to Break Ground Today on New Casino in Terre Haute

Churchill Downs Incorporated Executives and Community Leaders will host a groundbreaking ceremony today for the new casino in Terre Haute. The ceremony will be held at 11:00 am at the future sight of the “Queen of Terre Haute Casino Resort” on East Margaret Drive. Churchill Downs currently owns...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
wamwamfm.com

Lorethea Potts-Rusk

Lorethea H. Potts-Rusk, 75, of Vincennes was lifted into the arms of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, late Saturday evening at her home with loved ones and Good Samaritan Hospice providing her care. Lorethea was the daughter of Dorothy Potts Morning Spence and Charles R. Potts. She was married to Larry J. Rusk, who survives. When they married in 1986, Lorethea was overjoyed to move into the home Larry owned, which was also the home her great-grandfather, Charles Elliott Seed, built in 1911, 704 N. Seventh Street in Vincennes.
VINCENNES, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy