Washington Crews Continue Storm Clean Up

Lorethea H. Potts-Rusk, 75, of Vincennes was lifted into the arms of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, late Saturday evening at her home with loved ones and Good Samaritan Hospice providing her care. Lorethea was the daughter of Dorothy Potts Morning Spence and Charles R. Potts. She was married to Larry J. Rusk, who survives. When they married in 1986, Lorethea was overjoyed to move into the home Larry owned, which was also the home her great-grandfather, Charles Elliott Seed, built in 1911, 704 N. Seventh Street in Vincennes.
