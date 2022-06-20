1 dead, 8 others wounded after overnight shooting in East Harlem

A New York restaurant called the police after receiving an online food order with additional instructions asking for help and succeeded in saving a woman who was being held hostage.The Chipper Truck Cafe in Yonkers, north of Manhattan, is a restaurant open 24 hours a day and they received an online order on Sunday at around 5am that said “please call police,” owner Alice Bermejo told Inside Edition Digital. The plea was included in the “additional instructions” section of the order. “Please don’t make it obvious,” the message said. Ms Barmejo said that staff at the Irish eatery called...
