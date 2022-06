LAFAYETTE – First Sergeant Greg Dunkle is set to retire after serving the State of Indiana for 25 years. Dunkle is a Tippecanoe County native and graduated from Lafayette Jefferson High School in 1990. On August 24, 1997, Dunkle graduated from the 55th Indiana State Police Recruit Academy and was appointed as a Trooper assigned to the Lafayette Post. After being appointed, Dunkle obtained his bachelor’s degree from Purdue University in 2001.

