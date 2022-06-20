Joliet Event Center, Home Of Knights Of Columbus Events, Being Sold

American Airlines has announced it will end service to the Dubuque Regional Airport later this summer. Service will end September 7th. In a press release, American Airlines said it “has made the difficult decision to end service” to Dubuque and three other cities due to a shortage of pilots. The other cities losing air service are Toledo, Ohio, Islip, New York, and Ithaca, New Tork. Airport Director Todd Dalsing said the airport will continue to try to work with American Airlines. Dalsing emphasized that the airport will continue to function and that efforts will continue to add a commercial carrier that offers “westbound air service” — referencing a $775,000 federal grant to establish a flight to and from Denver, Colorado.
