Dubuque, IA

Joliet Event Center, Home Of Knights Of Columbus Events, Being Sold

By Mark Evenstad
 2 days ago

Members of a Dubuque Knights of Columbus council have voted to accept an offer to sell the historic property at which they host events and meetings. The Joliet Building Corporation, which...

1440 WROK

#1 Indoor Entertainment Center In The World Is Coming To Illinois This August

Who says arcades are only for kids? If anything, it's the adults' money getting spent at the arcades, so why not join in on the fun while you're waiting for your kiddos!. You've probably already been to Dave & Buster's, PuttShack, Tilted 10, and NickelWorld... but have you stepped foot inside Scene75? I doubt it! The Chicagoland location will be opening August 2022, so make sure to check their website for the Grand Opening date.
ROMEOVILLE, IL
fox32chicago.com

'The Great Race' rolls through Plainfield for first time ever

PLAINFIELD, Ill. - Some classic cars were rolling into the southwest suburbs Wednesday night. It is the first time "The Great Race" has passed through Plainfield. The event can draw huge crowds and planning for it has taken months, but the fire chief says they were ready. "This started planning...
PLAINFIELD, IL
superhits106.com

Bee Branch Creek Pedestrian Tunnels Grand Opening

The City of Dubuque is holding a short ceremony on Friday at 4:30 p.m. to celebrate the grand opening of the Bee Branch Creek pedestrian tunnels. The event will be held on the new overlook south of the railroad tracks above the tunnels. Following the ceremony, Mayor Brad Cavanagh will lead a bike ride on the new trail connection through the tunnel to East 22nd Street for the 7th Annual Sustainability Fair being held at the Bee Branch Creek Greenway from 5 – 7 p.m. The public is encouraged to bring their bikes and ride along.
DUBUQUE, IA
Forest Park Review

Lazy Lion Pancake House

Hundreds of people came out to the Lazy Lion Pancake House opening on June 28, 1965. The A-frame building at 8300 Roosevelt Road along the Des Plaines River was a popular breakfast and lunch spot for nearly 20 years. In the mid-1980s it was converted and renovated for Riveredge Hospital outpatient care and later became a senior center called River Park Center. Tucked behind the building are 24 apartment units that were also built in the mid-1960s. In 1986, volunteers filled sandbags to prevent the Des Plaines from reaching the building.
DES PLAINES, IL
wjol.com

Ground Breaking Today For VNA Health Care Facility In Joliet

1501 Jefferson ground breaking for VNA Health Care - Joliet/ss. VNA Health Care is expanding their care for the Joliet area. Linnea Windel is the CEO of VNA Health Care and today is the ground breaking for a 14-thousand square foot facility to be located at 1501 West Jefferson. Windel...
JOLIET, IL
WSPY NEWS

New development in the Village of Plainfield

At Tuesday's Kendall County Board Meeting, resolution supporting a Light Industrial Development in the Village of Plainfield, within Kendall County, saw approval from all board members. In alignment with the Kendall County Land Resource Management Plan, the development will be a logistics area and DHL facility. Board Member Dan Koukol spoke with WSPY about the expected timeline for the project.
PLAINFIELD, IL
#The Joliet Event Center
wjol.com

Lifestyle Mall at I-55 and I-80 Moves Forward

The city of Joliet approved a development agreement for the Rock Run Crossing project which is being developed by Cullinan Properties. According to the project’s website, the approximately 300-acre project will be “home to retail, restaurants, entertainment, hospitality, office, medical, and multi-family residential.” WJOL has also reported that Hollywood Casino may be moving its operations to the Rock Run site. In addition, construction is underway for a new interchange on I-55 that will provide direct access to the site.
JOLIET, IL
geneva.il.us

Offices Closed For Holiday; Refuse Schedule Change

Geneva's City offices will be closed for business Monday, July 4 in observance of Independence Day. Normal business operations will resume on Tuesday, July 5. Due to the holiday, the City's garbage collection will be delayed one day later than normal during the week of July 4. As a reminder, Geneva's garbage collection rates will be adjusted Friday, July 1 as part of the City's contract with LRS.
GENEVA, IL
superhits106.com

American Airlines Ending Service To Dubuque Airport

American Airlines has announced it will end service to the Dubuque Regional Airport later this summer. Service will end September 7th. In a press release, American Airlines said it “has made the difficult decision to end service” to Dubuque and three other cities due to a shortage of pilots. The other cities losing air service are Toledo, Ohio, Islip, New York, and Ithaca, New Tork. Airport Director Todd Dalsing said the airport will continue to try to work with American Airlines. Dalsing emphasized that the airport will continue to function and that efforts will continue to add a commercial carrier that offers “westbound air service” — referencing a $775,000 federal grant to establish a flight to and from Denver, Colorado.
DUBUQUE, IA
CBS Chicago

'I was flabbergasted': Despite supportive community, Aldi closes its Auburn Gresham store

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Closed without notice!Frustrated people in one South Side neighborhood are starved for answers as to why they weren't told their local grocery store would shut down?CBS 2's Steven Graves reports, the store partly blames crime for the closing.Shirley Bryant and Juanita Love have lived in Auburn Gresham for decades. They're very involved, but said this caught them by surprise. "I came over myself to see and it was closed. The gates were locked. The signs are all gone." The one sign that remains on this Aldi at Ashland & 76th street says "Permanently Closed" and the nearest Aldi...
CHICAGO, IL
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Kankakee, IL

Kankakee County, Illinois, is home to historical sites, beautiful parks, and fun activities for the whole family. Located 50 miles south of Chicago, Kankakee is the primary county in the Kankakee-Bourbonnais-Bradley Metropolitan Statistical Area. The city was established in 1853 when the Illinois Central Road was built through the county.
KANKAKEE COUNTY, IL
superhits106.com

Another Cannabis Dispensary In East Dubuque?

East Dubuque City Council members on Monday got their first look at plans for a new cannabis dispensary proposed for a formerly condemned property in downtown East Dubuque. UHCC Inc., based in Portland, Oregon, recently submitted an application for a conditional use permit to construct an adult-use cannabis dispensary on Sinsinawa Avenue. Council members viewed the application but did not discuss it at their meeting Monday. The request will go before the city’s zoning board at its meeting on July 11th. Last summer, UHCC Inc. received a license to operate an adult-use cannabis dispensary in the northwest Illinois nonmetropolitan district, which includes East Dubuque. City Council members voted in December to approve an amended ordinance reducing the minimum distance between licensed dispensaries from 15,000 feet to 5,000 feet.
EAST DUBUQUE, IL

