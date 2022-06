(Lincoln, NE) -- A new report shows Lincoln is one of the best-run cities in America. According to WalletHub, Lincoln is the 6th-best run city in the U.S., ranking 19th in total budget per capita and 11th in quality of city services. WalletHub compared 150 of the country's largest cities using nearly 40 key metrics for its rankings. WalletHub says the best-run city is Nampa, Idaho and the worst-run city is Washington, DC. A full list of cities is available here.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO