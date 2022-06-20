ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I visited Pizza Hut in the metaverse, and found a fundamental misunderstanding of what customers want

By Mary Meisenzahl
Business Insider
 2 days ago
Pizza Hut Complexland

  • Pizza Hut launched a brief experience in the metaverse through ComplexLand.
  • The pizza chain gave visitors the chance to win free pizza in the digital world.
  • I tried it for myself, and I don't think fast food and the metaverse mix.
Pizza Hut recently made its debut in the metaverse, so I decided to pay the virtual pizza chain a visit.
A recently remodeled Pizza Hut location

Pizza Hut

I've visited other fast food chains in the metaverse before, including Chipotle's Roblox burrito builder earlier this year.
Chipotle

Source: Insider

I found Chipotle's take on the metaverse amusing and mildly entertaining but missing the essential pieces I want in a restaurant, so I was interested to see how Pizza Hut would fare in comparison.
Mary Meisenzahl/Insider

Like Chipotle, Pizza Hut opted to host its event in a virtual experience that already exists, in this case, ComplexLand.
ComplexLand Pizza Hut

ComplexLand describes itself as a "free, open-world digital experience" centered around purchasing exclusive merchandise and brand drops.
ComplexLand Pizza Hut

The game dropped me in the welcome area of the digital world, where I was given a randomized avatar to explore.
ComplexLand Pizza Hut

I first spent a few minutes getting my bearings, figuring out how to move around and chat.
ComplexLand Pizza Hut

Messages started popping up about different merch drops in the digital world and where I could find them.
ComplexLand Pizza Hut

Almost immediately, I happened upon some coins that could be used for exchanges inside the website.
ComplexLand Pizza Hut

The Pizza Hut connection wasn't especially clear, so I double checked that I was even in the right place.
ComplexLand Pizza Hut

ComplexLand was full of areas I could enter, so I searched around more.
ComplexLand Pizza Hut

Each spot on the map took me to a different page where different items were available to buy.
ComplexLand Pizza Hut

There were both real and virtual items for sale.
ComplexLand Pizza Hut

Most of the items on sale were collaborations with brands I recognized by name, like this shop's affiliation with "Ozark."
ComplexLand Pizza Hut

This Bored Ape art was sold out by the time I arrived.
ComplexLand Pizza Hut

Pizza Hut's role came in the form of delivery vehicles places around the the area that users could find and use to potentially win free pizza for a year.
Pizza Hut Complexland

Each car is located with an "undead delivery driver," as Pizza Hut describes it.
Pizza Hut Complexland

Pizza Hut's art in the game is designed by artist Rob Shields as a "post-apocalyptic cyberpunk world."
Pizza Hut Complexland

Peter Adams at Marketing Dive described ComplexLand as similar to a popup or festival, just taking place online, and that seems like the most accurate description to me.
ComplexLand Pizza Hut

Source: Marketing Dive

The event seems to have been a success by ComplexLand's standards, with more time spent on the platform than in previous iterations, head of collaborations and experiential for Complex Networks Neil Wright told WWD.
ComplexLand Pizza Hut

Source: WWD

I can see what that would be true for users going in with plans to buy a specific piece of merchandise.
ComplexLand Pizza Hut

However, I think the average Pizza Hut customer lured in by promised of winning free pizza was probably confused and underwhelmed.
Pizza Hut Complexland

The concept of post-apocalyptic pizza delivery drivers is creative and led to some interesting art, but it's clearly far from the focus of the online experience.
Pizza Hut Complexland

ComplexLand had the worst of online shopping, like having to find the right products and sizes in a huge catalogue, along with all the worst aspects of shopping in a physical store.
Pizza Hut Complexland

I can't imagine it being worthwhile to spend time closing popups and avoiding spending money for the chance to be one of just nine free pizza winners.
Pizza Hut Complexland

While Chipotle's metaverse version wasn't perfect, there were at least entertaining games that made it feel worthwhile, even if you don't win anything.
Pizza Hut Complexland

I think Pizza Hut's metaverse visit may show a fundamental disconnect with customers as studies show the vast majority of consumers have no desire to shop or interact with brands in the metaverse, and over half say they don't understand it.

Pizza Hut Complexland

Source: Zappi

Do you have a story to share about a retail or restaurant chain? Email this reporter at mmeisenzahl@businessinsider.com .

Read the original article on Business Insider

