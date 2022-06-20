Finebaum thinks Clemson is yesterday's news, recruits think differently

ESPN personality Paul Finebaum recently went on record stating that he believes Georgia’s Kirby Smart is a better head coach than Clemson’s Dabo Swinney and took a shot at Swinney, calling him “yesterday’s news” and saying Smart is “where it’s at in college football today.”

“I think Dabo Swinney is yesterday’s news,” Finebaum said . “Kirby Smart is where it’s at in college football today.”

“We want somebody to take a chance and say, ‘You know what? Kirby Smart’s a better coach than Dabo Swinney,’ and I don’t care how many national championships he has,” Finebaum added. “I’m saying it right now. And I am saying it right now, just for the record.”

While Finebaum says Swinney is “yesterday’s news,” Swinney’s Tigers have been big news on the recruiting trail in the month of June, making new headlines on a recurring basis while landing a total of nine commitments since June 6 — around the time Finebaum made the aforementioned comments.

The Tigers are now up to 12 commitments in their 2023 class, which currently ranks No. 3 nationally according to the 247Sports Composite team rankings and No. 4 nationally by Rivals.

Finebaum touts Smart as a better coach than Swinney, though right now, Smart’s 2023 recruiting class is ranked behind Swinney’s in both the 247Sports Composite (No. 7) and Rivals (No. 8) rankings.

Finebaum says Swinney is “yesterday’s news,” but the Tigers certainly aren’t yesterday’s news on the recruiting trail.

