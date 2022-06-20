ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Finebaum thinks Clemson is yesterday's news, recruits think differently

By Staff Reports
The Clemson Insider
The Clemson Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kvo4T_0gGDCEYW00

ESPN personality Paul Finebaum recently went on record stating that he believes Georgia’s Kirby Smart is a better head coach than Clemson’s Dabo Swinney and took a shot at Swinney, calling him “yesterday’s news” and saying Smart is “where it’s at in college football today.”

“I think Dabo Swinney is yesterday’s news,” Finebaum said . “Kirby Smart is where it’s at in college football today.”

“We want somebody to take a chance and say, ‘You know what? Kirby Smart’s a better coach than Dabo Swinney,’ and I don’t care how many national championships he has,” Finebaum added. “I’m saying it right now. And I am saying it right now, just for the record.”

While Finebaum says Swinney is “yesterday’s news,” Swinney’s Tigers have been big news on the recruiting trail in the month of June, making new headlines on a recurring basis while landing a total of nine commitments since June 6 — around the time Finebaum made the aforementioned comments.

The Tigers are now up to 12 commitments in their 2023 class, which currently ranks No. 3 nationally according to the 247Sports Composite team rankings and No. 4 nationally by Rivals.

Finebaum touts Smart as a better coach than Swinney, though right now, Smart’s 2023 recruiting class is ranked behind Swinney’s in both the 247Sports Composite (No. 7) and Rivals (No. 8) rankings.

Finebaum says Swinney is “yesterday’s news,” but the Tigers certainly aren’t yesterday’s news on the recruiting trail.

Congratulations! You did it! You graduated! Now is the time to preserve your diploma in a custom frame. Here at Clemson Variety & Frame, we build all our frames in-house – from the frame to the mats and etchings to the installation – to guarantee the quality. You worked hard for your degree. Trust us to show your diploma in the best light possible.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ycoU0_0gGDCEYW00

Comments / 1

Michael McQueen
2d ago

What does Paul Finebaum have against Dabo and Clemson ?????? I think he has the Dabo syndrome 🤣🤣🤣🤣 he can’t stand it because Dabo has built Clemson into an ACC POWERHOUSE !!! Needs to keep his SEC COMMENTATOR MOUTH OFF CLEMSON AND ITS COACHES -PLAYERS and FANS !!!!🐅🐅🐅🐅🐅🐅🐅🐅🐅🐅🐅🐅🐅🐅🐅🐅🐅🐅

Reply
2
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Kirk Herbstreit ‘very nervous’ about Clemson’s QB situation

Clemson boasts the fourth-best odds to win the national championship next season, but one of college football’s biggest media personalities still has some reservations about the Tigers. Speaking on the Gramlich and Mac Lain podcast, ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit believes Clemson’s quarterback situation remains a cause for concern ahead of the 2022 season. “I just think you have to be practical. I tend to think Clemson, NC State and Wake — those teams are going to be in kind of a battle,” Herbstreit said of the Atlantic Division. “Clemson has them in back-to-back weeks. So I think that’s interesting. I’ll be honest, I’m...
CLEMSON, SC
The Spun

Arch Manning's High School Teammate Announces His Commitment

Top college football recruit Arch Manning may not have made a decision on his future yet, but one of his teammates did on Sunday. Will Randle, a three-star tight end who played alongside Manning at Isidore Newman, will continue his football career at the University of Texas. Tweeting, "Something in...
AUSTIN, TX
The Spun

Look: Tennessee Fans Furious With Ohio State Commitment

Ohio State outdueled Tennessee and others to land a commitment from five-star wide receiver Carnell Tate on Monday. The Vols were one of Tate's other reported finalists, having hosted the premier talent on an official visit back in April. UT fans seemed to have legitimate hope that the IMG Academy standout would be coming to Knoxville.
KNOXVILLE, TN
FOXBusiness

Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud gets $150,000 Mercedes-Benz SUV in NIL deal

Talk about scoring a touchdown. Canton, Ohio's Sarchione Auto Gallery has inked a name, image, likeness (NIL) deal with Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud that will see the Heisman Trophy finalist cruising around in a variety of high-end vehicles through the upcoming season. Stroud led the team to an 11-2...
CANTON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clemson, SC
Sports
State
Georgia State
Clemson, SC
College Sports
Clemson, SC
Football
City
Clemson, SC
Daily Mail

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney dies in 2.30am Dallas car crash aged 25 - just as he got his career back on track following felony assault acquittal

NFL player Jeff Gladney, who was once on the Minnesota Vikings and the Arizona Cardinals, died from a car accident in Texas at age 25. The cornerback was found dead on Woodall Rodgers Freeway in Dallas earlier on Monday morning. Dallas Police said the crash occurred at 2.30 a.m. and reported two fatalities, including Gladney.
NFL
CBS Sports

What we know about Marion Barber III's stunning death at age 38, plus Falcons unveil red helmets for 2022

Welcome to the Thursday edition of the Pick Six newsletter. It's been a solemn week in the NFL. Less than 72 hours after the passing of Jeff Gladney, police in Texas announced that former Cowboys running back Marion Barber III has also passed away. We'll be taking a look back at his career in today's newsletter, plus we'll cover what authorities have revealed about the circumstances surrounding his death.
FRISCO, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Finebaum
Person
Dabo Swinney
Person
Kirby Smart
The Spun

Coach K Reveals Why He Won't Attend Games Next Season

Earlier on Monday, college basketball insider Jon Rothstein revealed that Coach K told him that he would not be attending any Duke games at Cameron Indoor next season. And now we know why. Telling the "College Hoops Today Podcast:" There's no place in Cameron Indoor Stadium --- a box or...
DURHAM, NC
The Spun

Look: Jameis Winston's Younger Brother Works Out For Major Program

There are a number of NFL siblings who are getting ready for their first forays into college football. For former No. 1 overall pick and Heisman Trophy winner Jameis Winston, his brother has the attention of a major college program. On Monday, Jonah Winston - the younger brother of Jameis...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recruiting#College Football#Big News#American Football#Espn#Smart#Tigers
The Spun

Coach K Announces Decision On Duke's 2022-23 Season

For the first time since 1980, Coach K won't be roaming the sideline in Durham as the head coach of Duke basketball. Mike Krzyzewski chose to walk away from coaching after a storied 42-year career that included five national titles, 13 Final Fours and 15 ACC Tournament titles. And according to Coach K, Cameron Crazies shouldn't expect to see him any time soon.
DURHAM, NC
The Spun

NFL Head Coach No Longer Sleeps In His Office

You don't get ahead in the NFL without putting in the hours. Between practice, film study, team meetings and gameplanning, many head coaches find themselves utilizing as much of the 24-hour day as possible; and when they do find some time for Z's, its usually in their office. Bills head...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Report: Top Quarterback Recruit Is Getting 7-Figure Deals

Five-star quarterback recruit Malachi Nelson is taking full advantage of college football's new NIL landscape. According to college football insider Pete Thamel, the USC commit is expected to agree to almost $1 million in endorsement deals by the time he steps foot on the Trojans' campus. Nelson is the No....
NFL
The Spun

Former Dallas Cowboys Running Back Lands High School Job

Former NFL running back Phillip Tanner continues to climb the Texas football coaching ranks. According to Matt Stepp, the Forth Worth Independent School District has tabbed Tanner as Southwest High School's new head coach. He spent two years as an assistant for former teammate Jon Kitna at Burleson High School.
DALLAS, TX
The Clemson Insider

Major news for Deshaun Watson cases

There has been a significant development in the cases against Deshaun Watson. The majority of the women who filed civil suits against Watson have agreed to settlements. Tony Buzbee, attorney for the women who (...)
NFL
The Clemson Insider

The Clemson Insider

9K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The most complete coverage of Clemson athletics and recruiting

 http://TheClemsonInsider.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy