Twins drop series to Arizona

MINNEAPOLIS -- Rachel Evangelisto has become the first Indigenous woman to be crowned Miss Minnesota.Evangelisto, who came to Minnesota to pursue her degree, started pageantry when she was 13. She graduated from the University of Minnesota in 2019 with a degree in political science and emphasis on law. She was accepted into the Mitchell Hamline School of Law where she hopes to obtain a J.D. in Tribal Law.Evangelisto works as an Indian Child Welfare Act guardian and is an enrolled member of the Húŋkpapȟa Standing Rock Sioux tribe. Before she was crowned Miss Minnesota, she held the title of Miss Winona.She says she's passionate about community and culture and will share authentic Indigenous culture and raise awareness around the Indian Child Welfare Act, as well as create cultural programs to support Indigenous youth involved in child protection and foster care during her time of service.She was crowned on Friday.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO