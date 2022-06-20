ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamden, CT

From Oxtail To Vegan Crab Cakes, Hamden Food Truck Fest Caters to All

By Olivia Gross
New Haven Independent
New Haven Independent
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=301Sg6_0gGDAv8p00
Olivia Gross Photo Hamden Food Truck Fest kicks off summer.

Seven thousand people gathered at Hamden Town Center Park for the annual Hamden Food Truck Festival, with 24 food trucks and tents set up to feed them.

People milled about between the trucks at Friday evening’s event. It was a clear, warm night and many Hamden residents brought blankets and beach chairs to come together and listen to music performed by the rock n’ roll band Not Sorry and DJ Rachel.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lTLxC_0gGDAv8p00
DJ Rachel and Not Sorry performing.

This was the festival’s tenth year in operation organized by the Town Center Park Commission in conjunction with the Department of Arts & Culture and Economic Development.

Park Commission Chair Matthew Fitch said that this year, the food trucks were more curated and spaced farther apart. He said that toned-down marketing led to a smaller crowd than in the past and fewer trucks; also, some of the vendors went out of business during the pandemic.

Food Truck Fest organizers Alisha Martindale, Erik Johnson, and Madison Stout, with the park's mascot, Sloane.

Fitch was excited to see the community out and together once again: ​“We even have the nuns back — they’re always first in line for the lobster rolls. It’s great to see them back, a great community feeling.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12Gyf5_0gGDAv8p00
Thomas Barletta with his creations.

Chompers, based in Canton, Conn., took the prize for the most unique product at the fest. Coined as ​“crunchy balls of goodness,” their deep-fried meatballs came in three varieties: chicken parmesan, bacon cheeseburger, or taco.

Owner Thomas Barletta used to be a chef at ​“fancy restaurants” before becoming the in-house chef in a fraternity house at Kansas University. ​“The guys always came in drunk and stoned, so I gave them the fried meatballs, and they loved them,” he recalled. ​“They had me make them all the time.”

After Barletta heard that his brother was making bundles from a poutine food truck, he realized that the hourly wages of working at a restaurant just did not compare. He remembered thinking, ​“Why the hell don’t I do this?”

So he did. Barletta rented a tent and borrowed a fryer for the Southington Apple Harvest Festival. He made enough money from that one event to buy the truck.

A chicken parmesan chomper.

He beckoned at the other trucks and said: ​“You can get barbecue, pizza, or baked potatoes anywhere. Not this. You can only get it from me. That’s why I have a following.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AmKU5_0gGDAv8p00
Father and son Cyon and Seth Jones, of Mi Tai food truck.

Mi Tai is a year-old food truck operated by the Jones family. Cyon Jones explained that the truck’s concept was inspired by the dessert that his grandmother made for him when he was a child: fried dough made of flour, sugar, condensed milk, and cinnamon, rolled into balls, fried, then dusted with cinnamon sugar. It’s a dessert of Guyanese and Indian descent. Cyon moved to the U.S. from Guyana when he was 14 years old, took up the culinary arts after high school, and found a love of cooking he wasn’t ever able to shake.

The truck specializes in Caribbean food, especially Guyanese and Haitian recipes. (Cyon’s wife, Carline, is from Haiti.) Their menu includes shrimp skewers, vegan crabcakes, and braised oxtail. ​“We want to bring our love of food to the people,” Cyon said.

Cyon is currently a chef and caterer at Yale, often cooking for Yale’s president. He used to be a production manager but felt that he was losing his passion while he was sitting behind a desk, so far from the food.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Koq0z_0gGDAv8p00
Mi Tai Food Truck.

Mi Tai is regularly stationed at 879 Dixwell Ave in Hamden. They’ve been there for seven months. Cyon’s dream is for other food trucks to join in and station at the lot on Dixwell so that people can come and experience different cultures’ foods in the same vicinity, like an outdoor food court. It’s right off of the Farmington Canal bike path, so office workers can easily order their food, hop on their bikes, and pick up lunch. Cyon even offered to fully cover the rent cost at the lot so that other food trucks are incentivized to join in.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e9aDr_0gGDAv8p00
The kettlecorn station: Tiki Sweets and Treats.
Maria Zuniga: the Hamden community is returning.

The kettlecorn booth was popping with family spirit, hosted by Tiki Sweets & Treats, a four-year old business run by two cousins, Rick and Ron DeMales. They have run an assortment of food stands and trucks before but decided that kettlecorn was the easiest product for them to make. Also, they use a 40-year-old technique from a friend of their grandfather’s. When asked for the secret ingredient, Ron shook his head. ​“Now,” he replied, ​“I can’t give my recipe out.”

Hamden resident Maria Zuniga sat on a blanket on a sunny hill overlooking the food trucks. She said that since the COVID pandemic, the feeling of community in Hamden dipped but is getting better now with events like this one. Her favorite food truck was Holy Guacamole.

The biggest food truck was certainly Christiano’s Mobile, which was made up of not one but three separate stands: lemonade, churro, and fried dough, respectively.

Owner Jill Perez used to own Christiano’s Pizzeria in North Haven along with an accompanying food truck. The truck quickly became more popular than the restaurant, so Perez transitioned to solely running the pizza truck, and she added fried dough to the menu. Ironically, the truck quickly became dedicated to only fried dough. Nine years later, with three stands that run from the beginning of summer until October, Perez has found her calling.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jWb6a_0gGDAv8p00
Jill Perez, owner of Christiano's mobile.

The teens of Hamden were present as well. Friends Isaiah Riley and Chance were enthusiastic about the food, especially the barbecue. When asked about the Hamden community, Riley said, ​“I don’t think there is a Hamden community. But this seems representative of Hamden. Everyone looks super different, and everyone is in different walks of life.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZMbWu_0gGDAv8p00
Chance and Isaiah Riley.

Pamela Washington has lived in Hamden for almost 30 years. She comes to Hamden Food Truck Fest every year: ​“We love doing this. It’s so well organized now. It’s really diverse, too. I enjoy that.” Washington said that in her 30 years in Hamden, the town has grown more diverse. She said she is pleased that there is now also diversity in the town’s leadership, not just racially, but in age as well.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35FL4r_0gGDAv8p00
Paula Rice and Pamela Washington: They remembered to arrive before the lines.

“It’s just a nice gathering on a summer evening. There’s so much going on in the world and it’s nice to just be here together.”

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Register Citizen

Puente Pub, an 'American-Latino' restaurant, now open in Farmington

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Puente Pub is now open in the Unionville section of Farmington, bringing what owners Luis and Kerry Vazquez call "American-Latino" fare to the area. The restaurant opened earlier this month at 81 South Main St., following the closing of...
FARMINGTON, CT
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in West Haven, CT

West Haven is a city in Connecticut known for its beaches and boardwalks. The city is on the shore of Long Island Sound, making it a popular destination for those who love to swim and sunbathe. Visitors can enjoy several activities, including swimming, sunbathing, and exploring the city’s historical sites....
WEST HAVEN, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Connecticut Food & Drinks
City
Hamden, CT
Local
Connecticut Lifestyle
Hamden, CT
Food & Drinks
City
Southington, CT
Hamden, CT
Lifestyle
Kristen Walters

Connecticut restaurant chain closes multiple locations

A well-known Connecticut restaurant chain has just closed multiple locations throughout the state. The past couple of years have been tough on businesses all over the country, and restaurants have been hit particularly hard. As a result, many popular chains have been forced to close their doors, and Chip's Family Restaurant is the latest casualty.
CONNECTICUT STATE
New Haven Independent

Barista Soaks Up New Hometown Flavor

Maissie Musick was whipping iced lattes, cold brews, and drip coffee — and, in between serving walk-in customers, claiming to be a summer girl through and through. Musick was welcoming the approach of warmer weather — and more customers with it — while working a solo shift at Kaiyden’s at 595 Chapel St. in Wooster Square.
NEW HAVEN, CT
onlyinbridgeport.com

Barnum Festival Street Parade And Seaside Park Fireworks On Sunday

Barnum Festival weekend resumes after delayed by Covid for two years. Ringmaster Frank Gennarini will lead the Great Street Parade Sunday at noon starting at Fairfield and Park Avenue and running south into Seaside Park. Seaside Park fireworks commences Sunday at 9 p.m.
FAIRFIELD, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vegan#Food Truck#Crab Cakes#Caterer#Trucks#Food Drink#Park Commission Chair#Kansas University
New Haven Independent

Summer Concert Schedules In Ansonia, Seymour & Shelton

Here is a list of summer concerts happening locally over the next weeks and months. This list is not complete, and will be updated as information arrives. FYI, Derby plans to present concerts starting in August and extend into September. I’ll publish Derby’s schedule when it is finalized.
SEYMOUR, CT
Register Citizen

New Haven’s Dixwell ‘Q’ House farmers market opens for new season

NEW HAVEN — It’s about to get easier and more convenient for residents of the Dixwell, Newhallville and nearby neighborhoods to get healthy, farm-fresh foods. Even people without wheels to get to the nearest supermarket can stock up at the farmers market at the Dixwell Community “Q” House.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Bristol Press

Nationwide 'street takeover' trend reported in Bristol

BRISTOL – Police on Wednesday confirmed that a nationwide trend involving illegal street racing stunts recently has hit Bristol – which may be the first instance the fad has been reported in Connecticut. This comes days after videos on social media have been circulating, showing hundreds of cars...
BRISTOL, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
NBC Connecticut

Juneteenth Celebrations Take Place in Conn.

Juneteenth events took place across Connecticut on Sunday. As celebrations took over New Haven, people checked out vendors. “We’re kind of Juneteenth year-round. There’s a lot of Afro-centric items here,” said Marcia Whittingham, Launch Clothing co-owner. They also heard presentations and joined a bike ride to learn...
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Suspects steal $15K worth of narcotics from Milford Rite Aid: police

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A string of pharmacy thefts that police say started in New Haven ended at a Rite Aid in Milford, which was the hardest hit. According to police, a group of men stole approximately $15,000 worth of narcotics from a Rite Aid on the Boston Post Road on Tuesday. The Milford Police […]
MILFORD, CT
New Haven Independent

Cafe Nine Witnesses Reinskarnation

Chris Depot, singer and trombonist for TJ and the Campers, eyed the large crowd assembled at Cafe Nine on Saturday night. ​“Hello, Connecticut!” he said. ​“Is everyone ready for an evening of ska?” Over a three-band bill full of driving rhythms and sweaty dancing, the answer was a resounding yes, as New Haven showed that its roots in third-wave ska continue to bear fruit.
NEW HAVEN, CT
i95 ROCK

The Mad Mouse at Quassy Amusement Park Terrified Me

I've only been brave enough to ride a few rollercoasters, and two of them are in Middlebury, Connecticut at Quassy Amusement Park. I've been on Quassy's Wooden Warrior once, but I used to love the small rollercoaster that was demolished to make room for the Warrior, the Mad Mouse. It terrified me in a good way, you too?
MIDDLEBURY, CT
FUN 107

Marion ‘Dangerous’ Dog Set to Be Euthanized

MARION — A couple in Marion has not yet appealed an order to have their dog euthanized after she attacked another dog, according to Marion Town Administrator James McGrail. McGrail confirmed that as of Monday morning, David and Jennifer MacDonald of Spring Street have not appealed the June 14 order to have their dog Stella humanely put down.
MARION, MA
Eyewitness News

People scammed by fake company claiming to be based in Connecticut

(WFSB) – Victims are coming forward after being scammed by a company claiming to be based in Connecticut. It was all a lie and people lost out on thousands of dollars, according to Better Business Bureau. The company was called Groovy USA. Its website has been deactivated. The company...
HAMDEN, CT
New Haven Independent

New Haven Independent

New Haven, CT
8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

New Haven. Its neighborhoods. Its government. Its people – from the knuckleheads to the dreamers and schemers, and everyone in between. That’s what this web site is about: A five-day-a-week report on news about the City of New Haven, Connecticut, produced by veteran local journalists, and by you.

 https://www.newhavenindependent.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy