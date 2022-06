Flood Warning will continue for northern Minnesota from International Falls to Crane Lake until further notice according to NWS Duluth. Heat Advisory will cover the Northland until 1 a.m. Tuesday morning. It may come back again Tuesday as temperatures run 80-90 again. Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for much of northern MN until 1 a.m. Keep an eye out for a low pressure system Monday night to bring its best shot at storms and precip to towns along the Canadian border. The rest of us have a lesser chance. On Tuesday, the storms will leave and the heat could return. Tuesday may be almost as warm as Monday. But, it will fall back towards normal on Wednesday.

DULUTH, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO