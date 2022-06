TWIGGS COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Deputies and Rescue crew have freed the driver of a log truck after a four-hour-long struggle following a crash on I-16. According to Sheriff Darren Mitchum, the log truck was traveling in one lane and passed another truck going the other way when the other truck blew a tire and lost control.

TWIGGS COUNTY, GA ・ 11 HOURS AGO