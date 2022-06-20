Women in Business: Jennifer Hardin

Education: B.S., organizational business, John Brown University. Professional background: Barrett has been a real estate entrepreneur and brand builder since she was 18. Her most successful venture is Junk Brands, a nationally recognized, multimillion-dollar athletic headwear company launched with her husband in 2011. They made a successful exit in 2017. The following year, Barrett co-founded Women of Oz NWA, an inclusive nonprofit that aims to lower the barrier of entry for women mountain bikers. Barrett chaired the Greater Bentonville Area Chamber of Commerce board of directors in 2021, and she is a frequent speaker at gatherings of business leaders. Earlier this year, Barrett she joined Walmart’s corporate real estate team to lead workplace mobility efforts for the retailer’s new corporate campus.

BENTONVILLE, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO