ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lootpress

Marshall reruiting local businesses to bid on contracts

By Tyler Barker
Lootpress
Lootpress
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0II2ge_0gGDADkD00

HUNTINGTON, WV (AP) — Marshall University is working to build connections with local businesses under a pilot project approved by the West Virginia Legislature.

House Bill 4418 creates a small business supplier certification assistance program to help small businesses bid on government contracts, The Herald-Dispatch reported.

As part of the project, the university’s purchasing office is working to educate small businesses about the program and recruit them to get certified. Officials said at a Board of Governors meeting last week that 106 vendors are working toward the certification.

The pilot project runs through the end of 2023, when a legislative committee will evaluate whether it should be expanded statewide.

Board Chairman Patrick Farrell said the program is important for the local community.

“Marshall is probably the biggest customer for any of these small businesses,” he said. “So hopefully … we can get more of our business going to local and small businesses in the area locally to drive economic development.”

Comments / 1

Related
Lootpress

Gov. Justice appoints Lorrie Smith as new State Workforce Resiliency Officer

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Gov. Jim Justice announced today that he has appointed Lorrie Smith to the new position of State Workforce Resiliency Officer. Created by the passage of the Governor’s West Virginia Workforce Resiliency Act, the new State Workforce Resiliency Office will operate on behalf of the Governor to coordinate workforce development, job training, education, and related programs across numerous State agencies and entities to grow West Virginia’s workforce and to provide more options for West Virginians seeking work and West Virginia businesses seeking employees. The Workforce Resiliency Officer is tasked with leading these efforts.
EDUCATION
Lootpress

Application for Ninth Family Court Circuit vacancy

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Judicial Vacancy Advisory Commission will receive applications immediately for the vacancy on the Ninth Family Court Circuit, serving Logan County. Applications and letters of recommendation will not be considered if received after the deadline outlined above. Both must be submitted either via email to...
CHARLESTON, WV
Lootpress

Appalachian Regional Commission funds 4 projects in WVa

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) — The Appalachian Regional Commission has awarded more than $340,000 for four projects in West Virginia. U.S. Sens. Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito announced the funding Tuesday. It will help provide upgrades to lighting infrastructure in Charleston, design of a multistate career pathways system, youth leadership training in sciences, and equipment improvements in the McDowell County Renaissance Village, the senators said in a news release.
CHARLESTON, WV
cartercountytimes.com

KDMC withdraws ambulance request

Carter County Emergency Ambulance Service can breathe a little easier, at least for the time being. That’s because King’s Daughters Medical Center has withdrawn their certificate of need request. That request, if granted, would have allowed the healthcare system to place two ambulances in Carter County, a move the ambulance board worried could hurt them financially.
CARTER COUNTY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Small Business#Government Contracts#The Herald Dispatch#Board Of Governors
ucwv.edu

UC Selected as One of Nine Swing Spots

To celebrate West Virginia’s 159th birthday, the WV Department of Tourism picked nine of the “most Instagramable spots across West Virginia” to place handcrafted, larger-than-life Almost Heaven swings. One of the nine spots selected was the University of Charleston’s campus, where visitors can enjoy a gorgeous view...
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

New cannabis dispensary to open next to Marshall University

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – The Jewel City is about to welcome another cannabis dispensary right next to Marshall University. The Trulieve dispensary is taking the place of the old Sabatino’s along 5th Avenue. Contractors say they plan to rival TerraLeaf, the first dispensary that arrived in Huntington almost one year ago, as it will be […]
Mingo Messenger

Coleman, Appalachian Newspapers ad director, dies at 51

PIKEVILLE, Ky. — Appalachian Newspapers Regional Advertising Director Danny Coleman died on June 20 at the age of 51. Coleman, a resident of Belfry, had worked at Appalachian Newspapers as advertising sales representative from 2000 to 2001, and served as advertising director from 2001 to 2007, then became advertising director again from 2015 until the time of his passing, overseeing advertising operations for the Appalachian News-Express in Pikeville, the Floyd County Chronicle and Times in Prestonsburg, the Hazard Herald in Hazard, the Mingo Messenger in Williamson, West Virginia, and The Paintsville Herald in Paintsville.
PIKEVILLE, KY
wvpublic.org

Former W.Va. Delegate Faces Jan. 6th U.S. Capitol Riot Sentencing

A former West Virginia House of Delegates member faces sentencing on Wednesday for illegally entering the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Derrick Evans had just been sworn in as a delegate from Wayne County when he traveled to Washington, D.C, on January 6th, riding a “Stop the Steal” bus that left from Burlington, Ohio, just across the Ohio River from Huntington.
HUNTINGTON, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Wood, local counties rise in COVID alert map

CHARLESTON — Wood, Pleasants and Roane counties have been elevated to higher levels on the County Alert System Map, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported in its Tuesday morning update. Wood and Pleasants raised from green, the lowest level, to yellow, next highest, while Roane...
ROANE COUNTY, WV
Metro News

New Dem Chair Pushkin says it will take hard work to rebuild party

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — New West Virginia Democratic Party Chairman Del. Mike Pushkin says his chairmanship will be characterized by hard work. Pushkin, who is 52 and represents a portion of Charleston in the state legislature, won election as chairman back on Saturday at a meeting of the Democrat Party’s state executive committee. He said during an appearance Tuesday on MetroNews “Talkline” he said building a party is more about hard work than ideology.
CHARLESTON, WV
WVNS

Our pleasure—things invented in West Virginia

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — With West Virginia’s 159th birthday Monday, we had to take a look back at some West Virginia history. While the Mountain State’s most-known invention among its residents is almost certainly The Pepperoni Roll – first commercially produced in 1927 by Giuseppe Argiro in Fairmont so that hungry coal miners could eat […]
POLITICS
mountain-topmedia.com

Logan woman accused of fraudulently obtaining PPP loans

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Logan County woman has been charged with wire fraud, after being accuse of fraudulently obtaining pandemic loans. Alexis Ransom is charged in federal court. According to court records, Ransom submitted false applications for Paycheck Protection Program loans to the Small Business Administration for businesses she claimed to operate. Authorities say those businesses, named Renae’s Fashion Consulting and Mommy and Me Boutique, either did not exist or did not produce enough income to qualify for the loans.
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Standing water ongoing issue for Sissonville man

SISSONVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - For weeks, a man in Sissonville has been reaching out to West Virginia American Water, asking them to fix a leak near his home. Richard Johnson first noticed something was wrong around Memorial Day. “I had water standing there and I couldn’t figure it out ......
SISSONVILLE, WV
Lootpress

State of Emergency declared in emergency session of Mingo County Commission

MINGO COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Mingo County Commission assembled Sunday afternoon for an emergency session at which a State of Emergency declaration was made in response to a number of outages throughout the area. The declaration comes after powerful storms swept the area over the weekend causing substantial...
WSAZ

Storms knock out power to thousands

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Several thousand people are without power Wednesday night after strong to severe thunderstorms moved through parts of the region. According to Appalachian Power, Kanawha County is the most affected with more than 10,800 customer outages as of 9 p.m. Around that same time, the National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for southwestern Kanawha County with up to 60 mph winds and quarter-size hail possible.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Ammonia smell at Charleston property ‘atrocious’ for next-door neighbor

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - When Matt Ashworth bought his aunt’s home in the 2000 block of Odell Avenue a year ago, he was ready to bring it new life. “I grew up in this house, this is a family house that my whole entire family grew up in,” he said Wednesday. “It has a special place in my family’s heart. and we want to keep it in the family if possible.”
CHARLESTON, WV
Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
18K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy