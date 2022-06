Coffee is a global drink and treatments of it vary as much as any other part of culture. In Mexico, for example, what people add to their coffee varies by heritage and region according to Big Cup of Coffee. Mexicans in the northern part of the nation add dairy and sweeteners in a style that many from the United States are familiar with. The further south you travel, though, the less familiar the coffee becomes. Thus, you might find yourself encountering some preparations foreign to you if you don't spend a lot of time in Mexico.

