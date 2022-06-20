ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cafe Nine Witnesses Reinskarnation

By Brian Slattery
New Haven Independent
New Haven Independent
 2 days ago
Brian Slattery Photos TJ and the Campers.

Chris Depot, singer and trombonist for TJ and the Campers, eyed the large crowd assembled at Cafe Nine on Saturday night. ​“Hello, Connecticut!” he said. ​“Is everyone ready for an evening of ska?” Over a three-band bill full of driving rhythms and sweaty dancing, the answer was a resounding yes, as New Haven showed that its roots in third-wave ska continue to bear fruit.

In the 1990s, when third-wave ska was at its popular peak, New Haven was a center for it, with a reliable club to play at (the Tune Inn), a promoter interested in booking and recording bands (Fernando Pinto), a host of local bands, touring bands, and local bands that became touring bands, and most important, a dedicated audience there to support it all. Third-wave ska dropped from its height of popularity by the end of the 1990s, but persisted. But recently, there were glimmers of a possible resurgence, with two new ska outfits forming around New Haven and putting out recordings.

Saturday night at Cafe Nine showed that perhaps something like a veritable reinskarnation may be upon us. The night began with TJ and the Campers — Chris Depot on vocals and trombone, Matt Lombardi on vocals and guitar, Izzy Tonelli-Sippel on bass and vocals, Mark Depot on tenor sax, and Tim Marran on drums — who drove from Rhode Island to be a part of the show. Depot explained that the band started during the pandemic, crediting his brother Mark for bringing then together (“he’s the one who said, ​‘hey, Covid sucks! Let’s go play in a basement.‘”) The group quickly worked up a set of material including several originals and a few choice covers, and hit stages as soon as it could.

Their performance explained why, as the Campers combined tight musicianship with an extremely friendly vibe that amply warmed up the room. Depot proved an engaging front man with a sly sense of humor (“Here’s a song we wrote about two weejs ago. If you know what it means, please tell me at the end of the show.”) But it was the high-energy music that hooked the crowd. When Depot announced that ​“the dance floor is open,” a handful of people didn’t have to be told twice. By the end of the Campers’ set, half the crowd was moving and ready to move more.

Hometown heroes The Simulators — Kevin MacKenzie on guitar and vocals, Julian Wahlberg on guitar and vocals, Cody Freedom on tenor sax, Brian Koopman on baritone sax, Frederic Anthony on drums, and Zachary Yost on bass — then hit the stage with a set that was light on banter and very heavy on irresistible rhythm. Anchored by superb drumming from Anthony and rock-solid low end from Yost, the band tore through a set of songs that cemented it as the heir apparent to the ska bands of the 1990s. Mackenzie and Wahlberg kept their guitars spiky, and Freedom and Koopman laid into their horns, the overall effect being a dark, dirty sound that required no explanation. The crowd, ranging from older ska stalwarts to 20-somethings who crowded close to the stage, had come to dance, and The Simulators gave them everything they needed to do it.

It was left to the New London-based Hempsteadys — Andrew Carey on guitar and vocals, NME The Illest on vocals and hype, Jon Logan on guitar and backing vocals, Jordan Harrelson on guitar and backing vocals, Ricky Rez on keys, Jim Lockett on trombone, Cody Freedom on tenor sax, Pat Slattery on alto sax, Shaun Burgundy on bass, and Mike Winslow on drums — to bring the party home. The 10-piece band had more than enough people to do it, with three of the band’s members setting up on the floor in front of the stage adding to the sense of happy chaos. When the music kicked into action, band and audience commingled, with NME The Illest easily whipping up the crowd by blasting them with a firehose of energy. The Hempsteadys made it all feel more like a house party to which all were invited, with a palpable sense of catharsis. It was perhaps best encapsulated in a song early in the band’s set when the music coalesced into a shouting chorus of ​“it’s gonna be all right,” over and over again. For the next hour The Hempsteadys were on stage, it really was.

New Haven Independent

Summer Concert Schedules In Ansonia, Seymour & Shelton

Here is a list of summer concerts happening locally over the next weeks and months. This list is not complete, and will be updated as information arrives. FYI, Derby plans to present concerts starting in August and extend into September. I’ll publish Derby’s schedule when it is finalized.
SEYMOUR, CT
New Haven Independent

Barista Soaks Up New Hometown Flavor

Maissie Musick was whipping iced lattes, cold brews, and drip coffee — and, in between serving walk-in customers, claiming to be a summer girl through and through. Musick was welcoming the approach of warmer weather — and more customers with it — while working a solo shift at Kaiyden’s at 595 Chapel St. in Wooster Square.
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Ancient Recipes Please Modern Palates At Sanctuary Kitchen A&I Event

Could 4,000-year-old recipes translate into a feast to tantalize the tastebuds of today’s dining aficionado? At the hands of chefs from New Haven’s own Sanctuary Kitchen, it turns out they more than satisfied. Around 30 diners gathered at RAWA Tuesday night for an International Festival of Arts and Ideas event where a three-course meal prepared by Sanctuary Kitchen was presented in conjunction with Yale Peabody Museum, inspired by writings from tablets that are a part of their Babylonian collection.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Register Citizen

Monroe’s ‘Weatherman’ wins $10K on American Ninja Warrior

MONROE — Joe Moravsky waits for the beep then runs towards the first obstacle — a series of poles surrounded by water. He clears those and each other obstacle, including a seemingly insurmountable wall called the Mega Wall. “Let’s go,” the Monroe resident yells before running up the...
MONROE, CT
i95 ROCK

Connecticut Race Tracks Perfect for High Speed Summertime Fun

Racin'...it is as much an American obsession as baseball, grandmas, and apple pie. We had a lot of small race tracks in my home state of Kansas, most of the "dirt track" variety. I wanted to see what was close to the Greater Danbury area and I found four that we will highlight in this article.
DANBURY, CT
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in West Haven, CT

West Haven is a city in Connecticut known for its beaches and boardwalks. The city is on the shore of Long Island Sound, making it a popular destination for those who love to swim and sunbathe. Visitors can enjoy several activities, including swimming, sunbathing, and exploring the city’s historical sites....
WEST HAVEN, CT
Register Citizen

Barnum parade back in Bridgeport with original floats

BRIDGEPORT — The city’s streets will once again be graced by the sights and sounds of the Barnum Festival Parade after a two-year hiatus brought on by the pandemic. The parade kicks off at noon on Sunday beginning at John Street and Park Avenue. It ends at the P.T. Barnum statue by Soundview Drive.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
streetfoodblog.com

‘Household dinners’ saved Branford breakfast spot Crostini

Crostini was by no means even purported to occur within the first place. The brainchild of Madison’s Giovanna Mazzariello, she satisfied her father — legendary restaurateur Biagio Mazzariello (of Biagio’s in Madison fame, and later additionally Leon’s in New Haven) — to tackle the newly obtainable spot on Meadow Avenue in Branford in 2014. This was not simple to do. He mentioned no repeatedly.
BRANFORD, CT
New Britain Herald

'Dinner Under The Stars' fundraiser returns

SOUTHINGTON – Southington Community Cultural Arts (SoCCA) will see a fully seated table and support from several local restaurants at their “Dinner Under The Stars” fundraiser, which returns to the town green as an in-person event Sunday. Diann Thomson, executive director of Southington Community Cultural Arts said...
SOUTHINGTON, CT
New Haven Independent

A&I Puts Fashion Forward

Yale Repertory Theatre was the setting on a chillier than typical Saturday in June for a cool combination of events presented by the International Festival of Arts and Ideas, both featuring local designer and cool cat himself, Neville Wisdom. The first event was a screening of the film The Wisdom...
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Juneteenth’s Breakout Year Revs Up City

With art, dance, food, music, books, even a group bike ride, New Haven marked Juneteenth for more than three days running, with a celebratory and fighting spirit. New Haven has celebrated Juneteenth before — but perhaps never as fully as this weekend. (And click here for a story about how the NHFD has embraced the holiday as a department for the first time.) That marked a national trend, as this is the first year Juneteenth is a federal holiday, and only the first or second time some New Haveners celebrated it.
NEW HAVEN, CT
multihousingnews.com

Lloyd Jones Buys Historic Connecticut Senior Living

The 113-unit property in West Hartford used to be a boarding school for girls. Lloyd Jones has acquired the 113-unit Hamilton Heights, a historic senior housing community in West Hartford, Conn. The new owner is slated to renovate and rebrand the property as AVIVA West Hartford. The seller was Peregrine Senior Living.
WEST HARTFORD, CT
i95 ROCK

Treasured Memories of a Saturday Night at the Danbury Racearena

From the 1950s through 1981, the place to be on Saturday night was the Danbury Racearena which was part of the Great Danbury State Fair. It all began in 1869 with the introduction of horse racing. Over its history, the track and Racearena would feature racing of all kinds, including Midget auto racing, motorcycles, speedboats, and in the latter days, stock and Modified stock cars.
DANBURY, CT
27east.com

Lauer’s Strongheart Manor Fetches $41 Million

Former “Today” co-anchor Matt Lauer has sold his North Haven mansion Strongheart Manor and two guest houses for $40.9 million, according to The Real Estate Report Inc., three years after seeking nearly $45 million for the waterfront compound. The 12,000-square-foot main house was built in 1902 for silent...
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
firefighternation.com

Cross Withstands Bridgeport (TX) Church Fire; ‘Devastating Loss, But a Sight to Behold’

The Balsora Baptist Church in Bridgeport burned on Friday in a devastating fire, but when the smoke cleared the church’s cross still stood among the ashes. The fire tore through the church, leveling the building and destroying most of the contents. The Boonsville-Balsora Volunteer Fire Department and at least ten other agencies extinguished the fire, which gave firefighters a few scary moments when the roof began collapsing while they were inside.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
New Haven Independent

Homegrown Designer Debuts New Line

A budding New Haven fashion designer named Del Vaani brought his latest avant-garde line to a crowd gathered in Westville Wednesday night. Del Vanni — aka Jozif Del Vaani, who’s 23 — gave 70 friends and family a taste of his latest designs at a fashion show held at the Kehler Liddell Gallery.
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven. Its neighborhoods. Its government. Its people – from the knuckleheads to the dreamers and schemers, and everyone in between. That’s what this web site is about: A five-day-a-week report on news about the City of New Haven, Connecticut, produced by veteran local journalists, and by you.

