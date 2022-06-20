ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
First day of summer to bring 'extreme' heat, humidity and possibly buckled roads to parts of US

By John Bacon, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 2 days ago

The summer solstice is hours away, and the official start of astronomical summer promises to sweep in searing heat across much of the USA.

"Uncomfortable" heat rolled in Monday around the Great Lakes through the Mississippi River Valley and into the Plains and portions of the Southeast, AccuWeather said. Minneapolis was forecast to hit triple digit heat Monday. Central Minnesota braced for a heat index of 106 degrees Fahrenheit.

"Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses , particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities," the National Weather Service warned. "The heat may also result in some roads buckling."

SUMMER 2022 BEGINS: The first day of summer and a solstice are all Tuesday

The weather service warned of storms Tuesday that could bring damaging winds and large hail.

Tuesday will provide no respite in Chicago. The Windy City will welcome summer with a high temperature forecast at 98 degrees. St. Louis was forecast to reach 99 degrees, and Milwaukee faces 97 degrees and a heat index that could reach 105.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uKu3Z_0gGD9fGB00
A man leaps into Lake Michigan along the lakefront near Oak Street Beach while sunbathers soak up temperatures in the 90s on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, in Chicago. Brian Cassella/Chicago Tribune via AP

All this follows days of sweltering, record-breaking heat across the region – Grand Forks, North Dakota, reached 100 degrees, breaking Sunday's high temperature record of 96 set in 1995.

Blame the "heat dome" that will trap heat in the south-central USA this week, AccuWeather said. The same bubble of intense heat is expected to slide into the Mississippi Delta region toward the end of the week.

Gulf Coast cities such as New Orleans could record a 5- to 10-degree spike in high temperatures. The record highs of 101 set in 2009 and 97 set in 2016 could be challenged Friday and Saturday, AccuWeather said.

"While temperatures and humidity levels ease a bit for the end of the week in parts of the Midwest, more dangerous temperatures and humidity will return by the upcoming weekend," AccuWeather senior meteorologist  Dean DeVore said.

On the East Coast, temperatures will heat up in coming days after wildly cool readings over the weekend – Canaan Valley, West Virginia, bottomed out at 25 degrees on Sunday morning, AccuWeather reported. Waverly, New York, checked in at 32 degrees.

SWELTERING TEMPS: Heat dome spreads

It would not be summer in the East without humidity, and after a respite of several days, it's making its return.

"Although cities such as Baltimore, Philadelphia and New York City will be turning warmer to start the week, the most notable change in the weather pattern by midweek will be the increase in moisture," AccuWeather senior meteorologist Dan Pydynowski said.

Parts of Europe also face extreme heat. Spain has been on alert for an outbreak of intense wildfires as the country  endures record June temperatures. Thermometers have risen above 104 degrees Fahrenheit in many Spanish cities throughout the week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jOyeD_0gGD9fGB00
People cool off in the water during warm weather on a beach in Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, June 19, 2022. Temperatures in Western Europe rose above 104 in France and Spain. Emilio Morenatti, AP

Contributing: The Associated Press

PHOTOS: A historic heat wave hit millions this week

STAY COOL: As heat wave impacts millions, here's how to stay safe

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: First day of summer to bring 'extreme' heat, humidity and possibly buckled roads to parts of US

Comments / 745

Clint
2d ago

So? This has happened for thousands of years, and writing an article meant to scare the readers doesn't mean anything. Just more mumbo jumbo.

Reply(80)
238
Random Chaos
2d ago

Heat? During summer? Wait, don't tell me: it gets colder during the winter? Newsworthy...

Reply(46)
223
Dale Guillot
2d ago

the first day of summer doesn't start until midnight on the 21st of June. learned this elementary school back in the 1950s. why is it as generations past that history and times have to change! looking back on past data records from the late 1800s till now we still have some years hotter than usual and some winters colder than usual. I believe back then what they call today climate change, is what we use to call mother nature when I went to school! of course today everything has to be scientific study to brainwash the latest generations!

Reply(5)
24
 

The Weather Channel

Temperature Outlook for the Rest of Summer

July could be sweltering for many east of the Rockies. Hotter than average temperatures are most likely east of the Rockies in August and September. The West Coast should see temperatures that are near average overall. Temperatures for the rest of the summer months are forecast to be hotter than...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

100 million Americans are being warned to stay indoors as heatwave spreads

Over 100 million Americans have been advised to stay indoors as temperatures continued to soar due to a record-breaking heatwave stretching from the Gulf Coast to the Carolinas.Until midweek, as many as 107.5 million people will be affected by a heatwave engulfing a large number of states from central Nebraska to West Virginia, north into Wisconsin and south into Mississippi, the National Weather Service said.Several areas should expect "well above normal to record-breaking temperatures", the weather service said, issuing excessive heat warnings for the region."Plan ahead to avoid heat-related illness and check on relatives and neighbours. The heat should...
ENVIRONMENT
a-z-animals.com

A Volcano Filled with Sharks Just Erupted in the Pacific Ocean

A Volcano Filled with Sharks Just Erupted in the Pacific Ocean. “SHARKCANO”—the first ever shark–volcano in the world! Sure, it may sound like a cheesy sci-fi movie, but believe it or not, this thing is real. Yes, there are actual, real-life sharks living inside of a submarine volcano. And this shark-infested volcano just erupted in the Pacific Ocean! NASA recently collected an image of a large plume emerging from Kavachi, a submarine volcano filled with sharks. But what are a bunch of sharks doing inside this active underwater volcano?
WILDLIFE
BGR.com

Major cheese recall: 92 cheeses were recalled and they’re dangerous to eat

Listeria monocytogenes continues to be a cause of concern, as the bacteria triggered another product recall, this time involving several cheese products from Paris Brothers. The company issued a recall for eight varieties of cheeses that were sold in several states under various brands. In total, 92 different kinds of cheese products across a wide range of brands and retailers are included in the recall.
PUBLIC HEALTH
natureworldnews.com

5.6-Magnitude Earthquake Has Been Detected off the Coast of Oregon

According to the USGS, a cluster of earthquakes was registered early Wednesday off the Oregon coast around 300 miles west of Newport but caused no damage. Geographical Survey. Within five hours, the agency reported nine earthquakes, three of which were barely minutes apart. At 2:54 a.m., the first earthquake was felt. The magnitude was 3.8. Eight more had struck by 7:01 a.m.
OREGON STATE
Bridget Mulroy

Violent Volcanic Eruption With 7.2 Earthquake

Molten lava cascades 'Sharkcano' Island.(Tanya Grypachevskaya/Unsplash) This week, there have been more than five earthquakes over 5.0. There have been ten this week alone. The strongest so far has been in Peru. The magnitude was 7.2.
Whiskey Riff

10 Of The Dumbest Tourists To Ever Walk Into A National Park

Summer is the perfect time to get outside and explore the great outdoors as the United States is home to some of the most spectacular and scenic places on Earth. The National Park System encompasses 423 individually designated sites that span more than 84 million acres in all 50 states and multiple U.S. territories and hosts more than approximately 318 million visitors each year.
LIFESTYLE
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Person Who Owns the Most Land in America

When it comes to privately-owned land, most people would consider farms and ranches as large. But some ranches are far larger than others. Some people may have heard of the King Ranch in Texas, which covers 825,000 acres, or about the size of Rhode Island. However, even this ranch is not the largest, and some […]
REAL ESTATE
Joel Eisenberg

Plans For Red Lobster Closings in 2022

The beleaguered chain has faced substantial financial challenges in recent years, leading economists to again question its longevity. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, RestaurantClicks.com, EatThis.com, RestaurantBusinessOnline.com, EatThis.com, Mashed.com, RedLobster.com, and FSRMagazine.com.
ORLANDO, FL
UPI News

Summer bummer: Humid, wet weather for Northeast as seasons change

Much of the Northeast was transported back in time this weekend as conditions more akin to May than June were widespread. Despite the summer solstice, the official start of astronomical summer, being just around the corner, many residents were left to wonder what season it truly was this weekend. AccuWeather forecasters say a shift in the overall atmospheric pattern this week may continue to add to the seasonal confusion.
ENVIRONMENT
Thrillist

Even More Peanut Butter Has Been Recalled Due to Salmonella

On May 20, Jif announced a significant peanut butter recall due to salmonella contamination that sickened at least 14 people and hospitalized two. That initial recall included 49 different products. Though the amount of peanut butter recalled isn't clear, as Jif did not respond to a request for comment from Thrillist. On May 23 and 24, the Food and Drug Administration issued five new recalls, all of which are linked to Jif.
FOOD SAFETY
