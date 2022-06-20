The Size of an Average Family in Every State

The United States is a continent-sized country with huge geographic, socioeconomic, and demographic diversity. One demographic measure that varies significantly from state to state is average family size. This variation is probably due to a complex interplay of factors, including race, ethnicity, and religion.

To identify the states with the biggest and smallest average family size, 24/7 Tempo consulted data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey 1-Year Estimates for 2019. Average household sizes, households with children under 18, and total population are all drawn from the ACS. (Family size per household is expressed fractionally, using decimal points, because it is computed by dividing the household population by the total number of households. A household population of 225,000 in a community of 135,000 households, for instance, would mean an average household size of 1.66.)

The average number of people per household overall in the U.S. was 2.6 as of 2021. Utah claims the No. 1 spot on this list with an average household size 3.08. More than two-thirds of the state’s population belongs to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Studies have shown that Mormons marry more and have larger families than people of other faiths. (These are the best and worst states to raise a family.)

The average household size in Hawaii is 2.95. The state’s highly diverse population includes large numbers of people from backgrounds associated with large families, including Filipinos and Pacific Islanders. Next are California and Texas, with an average household size of 2.94 and 2.84, respectively, and burgeoning Hispanic populations. (These are the most diverse mid-size cities.)

Maine and Vermont are at the other end of the list - and the other end of the country - each with an average household size of 2.28. Both lack the racial, ethnic, and religious diversity that characterizes some of the states with the largest families.

50. Maine

> Average household size: 2.28 (tie)

> Households with one or more people under 18 years: 23.9% -- the lowest

> Total population: 1,344,212 -- 9th lowest

49. Vermont

> Average household size: 2.28 (tie)

> Households with one or more people under 18 years: 24.3% -- 2nd lowest

> Total population: 623,989 -- 2nd lowest

48. North Dakota

> Average household size: 2.28 (tie)

> Households with one or more people under 18 years: 28.3% -- 17th lowest

> Total population: 762,062 -- 4th lowest

47. Montana

> Average household size: 2.38 (tie)

> Households with one or more people under 18 years: 25.2% -- 3rd lowest

> Total population: 1,068,778 -- 8th lowest

46. Wisconsin

> Average household size: 2.38 (tie)

> Households with one or more people under 18 years: 26.9% -- 10th lowest

> Total population: 5,822,434 -- 20th highest

45. Iowa

> Average household size: 2.38 (tie)

> Households with one or more people under 18 years: 28.9% -- 23rd lowest

> Total population: 3,155,070 -- 20th lowest

44. West Virginia

> Average household size: 2.40 (tie)

> Households with one or more people under 18 years: 26.6% -- 8th lowest

> Total population: 1,792,147 -- 13th lowest

43. Ohio

> Average household size: 2.40 (tie)

> Households with one or more people under 18 years: 28.3% -- 17th lowest

> Total population: 11,689,100 -- 7th highest

42. South Dakota

> Average household size: 2.40 (tie)

> Households with one or more people under 18 years: 29.4% -- 22nd highest

> Total population: 884,659 -- 5th lowest

41. Pennsylvania

> Average household size: 2.42 (tie)

> Households with one or more people under 18 years: 27.1% -- 11th lowest

> Total population: 12,801,989 -- 5th highest

40. Wyoming

> Average household size: 2.42 (tie)

> Households with one or more people under 18 years: 28.6% -- 20th lowest

> Total population: 578,759 -- the lowest

39. Missouri

> Average household size: 2.43

> Households with one or more people under 18 years: 28.7% -- 21st lowest

> Total population: 6,137,428 -- 18th highest

38. New Hampshire

> Average household size: 2.44 (tie)

> Households with one or more people under 18 years: 26.1% -- 5th lowest

> Total population: 1,359,711 -- 10th lowest

37. Nebraska

> Average household size: 2.44 (tie)

> Households with one or more people under 18 years: 31.2% -- 9th highest

> Total population: 1,934,408 -- 14th lowest

36. Michigan

> Average household size: 2.46

> Households with one or more people under 18 years: 27.2% -- 12th lowest

> Total population: 9,986,857 -- 10th highest

35. Minnesota

> Average household size: 2.48 (tie)

> Households with one or more people under 18 years: 29.2% -- 25th highest

> Total population: 5,639,632 -- 22nd highest

34. Kentucky

> Average household size: 2.48 (tie)

> Households with one or more people under 18 years: 30.3% -- 16th highest

> Total population: 4,467,673 -- 25th lowest

33. Kansas

> Average household size: 2.49

> Households with one or more people under 18 years: 30.7% -- 12th highest

> Total population: 2,913,314 -- 16th lowest

32. Rhode Island

> Average household size: 2.50 (tie)

> Households with one or more people under 18 years: 26.2% -- 6th lowest

> Total population: 1,059,361 -- 7th lowest

31. Oregon

> Average household size: 2.50 (tie)

> Households with one or more people under 18 years: 26.9% -- 10th lowest

> Total population: 4,217,737 -- 24th lowest

30. Connecticut

> Average household size: 2.51 (tie)

> Households with one or more people under 18 years: 27.8% -- 14th lowest

> Total population: 3,565,287 -- 22nd lowest

29. Massachusetts

> Average household size: 2.51 (tie)

> Households with one or more people under 18 years: 27.8% -- 14th lowest

> Total population: 6,892,503 -- 15th highest

28. Tennessee

> Average household size: 2.51 (tie)

> Households with one or more people under 18 years: 29.7% -- 19th highest

> Total population: 6,829,174 -- 16th highest

27. Delaware

> Average household size: 2.52 (tie)

> Households with one or more people under 18 years: 26.5% -- 7th lowest

> Total population: 973,764 -- 6th lowest

26. Alabama

> Average household size: 2.52 (tie)

> Households with one or more people under 18 years: 28.5% -- 19th lowest

> Total population: 4,903,185 -- 24th highest

25. Indiana

> Average household size: 2.52 (tie)

> Households with one or more people under 18 years: 29.4% -- 22nd highest

> Total population: 6,732,219 -- 17th highest

24. Colorado

> Average household size: 2.52 (tie)

> Households with one or more people under 18 years: 29.5% -- 20th highest

> Total population: 5,758,736 -- 21st highest

23. North Carolina

> Average household size: 2.52 (tie)

> Households with one or more people under 18 years: 29.9% -- 17th highest

> Total population: 10,488,084 -- 9th highest

22. Arkansas

> Average household size: 2.52 (tie)

> Households with one or more people under 18 years: 30.4% -- 15th highest

> Total population: 3,017,804 -- 18th lowest

21. New York

> Average household size: 2.54 (tie)

> Households with one or more people under 18 years: 27.9% -- 15th lowest

> Total population: 19,453,561 -- 4th highest

20. South Carolina

> Average household size: 2.54 (tie)

> Households with one or more people under 18 years: 28.4% -- 18th lowest

> Total population: 5,148,714 -- 23rd highest

19. Illinois

> Average household size: 2.54 (tie)

> Households with one or more people under 18 years: 29% -- 24th lowest

> Total population: 12,671,821 -- 6th highest

18. Washington

> Average household size: 2.55

> Households with one or more people under 18 years: 29.8% -- 18th highest

> Total population: 7,614,893 -- 13th highest

17. Oklahoma

> Average household size: 2.57

> Households with one or more people under 18 years: 31.7% -- 7th highest

> Total population: 3,956,971 -- 23rd lowest

16. New Mexico

> Average household size: 2.59

> Households with one or more people under 18 years: 29.2% -- 25th highest

> Total population: 2,096,829 -- 15th lowest

15. Virginia

> Average household size: 2.60 (tie)

> Households with one or more people under 18 years: 30.5% -- 14th highest

> Total population: 8,535,519 -- 12th highest

14. Louisiana

> Average household size: 2.60 (tie)

> Households with one or more people under 18 years: 30.6% -- 13th highest

> Total population: 4,648,794 -- 25th highest

13. Mississippi

> Average household size: 2.62

> Households with one or more people under 18 years: 31.2% -- 9th highest

> Total population: 2,976,149 -- 17th lowest

12. Maryland

> Average household size: 2.65 (tie)

> Households with one or more people under 18 years: 30.9% -- 11th highest

> Total population: 6,045,680 -- 19th highest

11. New Jersey

> Average household size: 2.65 (tie)

> Households with one or more people under 18 years: 31.3% -- 8th highest

> Total population: 8,882,190 -- 11th highest

10. Florida

> Average household size: 2.66 (tie)

> Households with one or more people under 18 years: 25.8% -- 4th lowest

> Total population: 21,477,737 -- 3rd highest

9. Nevada

> Average household size: 2.66 (tie)

> Households with one or more people under 18 years: 29.5% -- 20th highest

> Total population: 3,080,156 -- 19th lowest

8. Arizona

> Average household size: 2.67

> Households with one or more people under 18 years: 29.4% -- 22nd highest

> Total population: 7,278,717 -- 14th highest

7. Idaho

> Average household size: 2.68

> Households with one or more people under 18 years: 32.2% -- 5th highest

> Total population: 1,787,065 -- 12th lowest

6. Georgia

> Average household size: 2.69

> Households with one or more people under 18 years: 32.1% -- 6th highest

> Total population: 10,617,423 -- 8th highest

5. Alaska

> Average household size: 2.79

> Households with one or more people under 18 years: 33% -- 4th highest

> Total population: 731,545 -- 3rd lowest

4. Texas

> Average household size: 2.84

> Households with one or more people under 18 years: 35.7% -- 2nd highest

> Total population: 28,995,881 -- 2nd highest

3. California

> Average household size: 2.94

> Households with one or more people under 18 years: 33.1% -- 3rd highest

> Total population: 39,512,223 -- the highest

2. Hawaii

> Average household size: 2.95

> Households with one or more people under 18 years: 28.9% -- 23rd lowest

> Total population: 1,415,872 -- 11th lowest

1. Utah

> Average household size: 3.08

> Households with one or more people under 18 years: 39.5% -- the highest

> Total population: 3,205,958 -- 21st lowest

