Celebrate with Equality Cape May at their Pride March on Thu, Jun 23! Participants are asked to arrive at Cape May Convention Hall at 5:30 and the march will begin at 6pm heading toward the Cove. Enjoy a ceremony on the beach with speakers, trivia and community building activities followed by an after party at the Rusty Nail with food and drink available for purchase starting at 8pm. Advocate for the LGBTQ+ community and support efforts targeting the needs of LGBTQ+ youth.

CAPE MAY, NJ ・ 14 HOURS AGO