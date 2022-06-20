Top stars, best performances in Pennsylvania high school baseball and softball (June 13-19)

Here are some stars from the past week’s high school baseball and softball games across Pennsylvania.

Here are some stars from the past week's baseball and softball games across Pennsylvania, as the PIAA held its baseball and softball state semifinals and state championship games.

Gianna Adams, Pittston softball

In the Class 5A state championship game, Adams threw a two-hit shutout and struck out 10 hitters in a 4-0 win over Armstrong. She also had two hits and an RBI at the plate.

Seth Adomnik, Warwick baseball

In the Class 6A semifinals against Cumberland Valley, Adomnik threw a one-hit shutout in the 9-0 win. He struck out three and walked two. He allowed just three baserunners, none of which made it past first base in the game. At the plate, he helped his own cause with a two-run homer.

Cody Geddes, Bethel Park baseball

With Bethel Park and Selinsgrove locked in a scoreless tie through three innings in the Class 5A state championship game, Geddes lifted a curveball over the left field fence for a solo homer. Then he later drove in his second run of the game with single in the seventh. He collected three hits and scored twice in the game.

Lexie Hames, Seneca Valley softball

The freshman threw a complete game one-hitter and struck out 11 in a 9-0 win over Pennsbury in the Class 6A semifinals.

Carter Hickman, DuBois Central Catholic baseball

In the Class 1A state championship game, Hickman collected three hits, including a double, and a walk, while driving in three runs. He also scored twice in the 12-2 win over Halifax.

Jeff Hoenstine, Central baseball

In a 13-2 win over Lancaster Catholic in the Class 3A state final, Hoenstine led Central with three hits. He also drove in two runs and scored twice.

Evan Holewinski, Bethel Park baseball

In the Class 5A state championship game, Holewinski outdueled Selinsgrove’s Ryan Reich by throwing a complete game shutout for a 5-0 win. The junior allowed just three hits and struck out five while throwing only 77 pitches.

Calvin Iseminger, Everett baseball

In the Class 2A state championship game, Iseminger threw eight innings of one-hit baseball while not allowing a run and struck out seven. He also had two of Everett’s seven hits in the game. Everett won 1-0 over Neshannock in nine innings.

Dylan Mathiesen, Montour baseball

In the Class 4A semifinals, Mathiesen went the distance and allowed just one run on four hits while striking out 10 hitters in a 2-1 win over West Mifflin.

Tori Para, Pittston Area softball

In an 8-4 win over Oxford in the Class 5A semifinals, the senior belted two homers and drove in three runs for the Patriots.

Faith Persing, Montgomery softball

In a 9-0 win over Glendale in the Class 1A semifinals, Persing did a little bit of everything. In the circle, she went all seven innings and struck out 13 hitters while allowing just four hits in the shutout. At the plate, she hit a three-run homer.

Blake Pisarcik, DuBois Central Catholic baseball

In a 12-2 win over Southern Fulton in the Class 1A semifinals, the freshman collected a pair of hits and drove in a team-high three runs. He also drew a walk and scored a run.

Gabby Quinn, Neshannock softball

With Neshannock leading Conwell-Egan just 2-1 in the fifth inning of the Class 2A state championship game, the freshman got a pitch she liked and hit it for a two-run homer to give the Lancers a 4-1 lead. She finished with two hits and two RBI in the 4-1 win.

Ryan Reich, Selinsgrove baseball

The Seton Hall signee threw 7.2 innings in the Class 5A semifinals against Archbishop Wood and gave up just one run on three hits in the 2-1 nine-inning win. He struck out 11 and walked just one. He also picked up two hits and an RBI in the game.

Jules Scogna, Spring-Ford softball

In a match-up against North Penn and Julia Shearer in the Class 6A state semifinals, Scogna got the best of the pitcher’s duel, as the Boston University signee went the distance and scattered eight hits but never allowed North Penn to get one across the plate. She struck out four in the victory.

Kimmy Shannon, Lewisburg softball

In a 12-1 win over Palmerton in the Class 3A semifinals, Shannon had two doubles and drove in three runs. She also picked up the win in the circle, pitching 6.1 innings and allowing one run on six hits.

Mason Sike, Montour baseball

In the Class 4A state championship game, Sike had three hits and drove in five runs in a 10-9 win over Holy Ghost Prep. After Montour fell behind 9-6 in the bottom of the sixth, Sike answered with a two-run single in the seventh to start the game-winning rally.

Ruby Singleton, Clearfield softball

With the game tied heading into the bottom of the seventh inning of the Class 4A state championship game, Singleton led off with a single. She then came around and scored the game-winning run on a single by Alexis Bumba. Singleton had two hits and scored two of Clearfield’s three runs in the 3-2 win over Tunkhannock and also threw out a runner at the plate to save a run.

Trent Strohecker, Halifax baseball

In the Class 1A semifinals against Tri-Valley, the junior had three hits and two RBI in a 6-5 win. He also picked up the win on the mound as he went 2.2 shutout innings and struck out three while giving up two hits.

Gabby Wood, Tunkhannock softball

The junior had three hits, including a double and a homer, and drove in four runs in Tunkhannock’s 13-0 win over Villa Joseph Marie in the Class 5A semifinals.

——

