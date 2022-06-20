ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clearfield, PA

Top stars, best performances in Pennsylvania high school baseball and softball (June 13-19)

By Ryan Isley
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38MhAR_0gGD8yox00

Here are some stars from the past week’s high school baseball and softball games across Pennsylvania.

Here are some stars from the past week's baseball and softball games across Pennsylvania, as the PIAA held its baseball and softball state semifinals and state championship games.

If you know of a top performance we should include, please send an email to ryan@scorebooklive.com.

Gianna Adams, Pittston softball

In the Class 5A state championship game, Adams threw a two-hit shutout and struck out 10 hitters in a 4-0 win over Armstrong. She also had two hits and an RBI at the plate.

Seth Adomnik, Warwick baseball

In the Class 6A semifinals against Cumberland Valley, Adomnik threw a one-hit shutout in the 9-0 win. He struck out three and walked two. He allowed just three baserunners, none of which made it past first base in the game. At the plate, he helped his own cause with a two-run homer.

Cody Geddes, Bethel Park baseball

With Bethel Park and Selinsgrove locked in a scoreless tie through three innings in the Class 5A state championship game, Geddes lifted a curveball over the left field fence for a solo homer. Then he later drove in his second run of the game with single in the seventh. He collected three hits and scored twice in the game.

Lexie Hames, Seneca Valley softball

The freshman threw a complete game one-hitter and struck out 11 in a 9-0 win over Pennsbury in the Class 6A semifinals.

Carter Hickman, DuBois Central Catholic baseball

In the Class 1A state championship game, Hickman collected three hits, including a double, and a walk, while driving in three runs. He also scored twice in the 12-2 win over Halifax.

Jeff Hoenstine, Central baseball

In a 13-2 win over Lancaster Catholic in the Class 3A state final, Hoenstine led Central with three hits. He also drove in two runs and scored twice.

Evan Holewinski, Bethel Park baseball

In the Class 5A state championship game, Holewinski outdueled Selinsgrove’s Ryan Reich by throwing a complete game shutout for a 5-0 win. The junior allowed just three hits and struck out five while throwing only 77 pitches.

Calvin Iseminger, Everett baseball

In the Class 2A state championship game, Iseminger threw eight innings of one-hit baseball while not allowing a run and struck out seven. He also had two of Everett’s seven hits in the game. Everett won 1-0 over Neshannock in nine innings.

Dylan Mathiesen, Montour baseball

In the Class 4A semifinals, Mathiesen went the distance and allowed just one run on four hits while striking out 10 hitters in a 2-1 win over West Mifflin.

Tori Para, Pittston Area softball

In an 8-4 win over Oxford in the Class 5A semifinals, the senior belted two homers and drove in three runs for the Patriots.

Faith Persing, Montgomery softball

In a 9-0 win over Glendale in the Class 1A semifinals, Persing did a little bit of everything. In the circle, she went all seven innings and struck out 13 hitters while allowing just four hits in the shutout. At the plate, she hit a three-run homer.

Blake Pisarcik, DuBois Central Catholic baseball

In a 12-2 win over Southern Fulton in the Class 1A semifinals, the freshman collected a pair of hits and drove in a team-high three runs. He also drew a walk and scored a run.

Gabby Quinn, Neshannock softball

With Neshannock leading Conwell-Egan just 2-1 in the fifth inning of the Class 2A state championship game, the freshman got a pitch she liked and hit it for a two-run homer to give the Lancers a 4-1 lead. She finished with two hits and two RBI in the 4-1 win.

Ryan Reich, Selinsgrove baseball

The Seton Hall signee threw 7.2 innings in the Class 5A semifinals against Archbishop Wood and gave up just one run on three hits in the 2-1 nine-inning win. He struck out 11 and walked just one. He also picked up two hits and an RBI in the game.

Jules Scogna, Spring-Ford softball

In a match-up against North Penn and Julia Shearer in the Class 6A state semifinals, Scogna got the best of the pitcher’s duel, as the Boston University signee went the distance and scattered eight hits but never allowed North Penn to get one across the plate. She struck out four in the victory.

Kimmy Shannon, Lewisburg softball

In a 12-1 win over Palmerton in the Class 3A semifinals, Shannon had two doubles and drove in three runs. She also picked up the win in the circle, pitching 6.1 innings and allowing one run on six hits.

Mason Sike, Montour baseball

In the Class 4A state championship game, Sike had three hits and drove in five runs in a 10-9 win over Holy Ghost Prep. After Montour fell behind 9-6 in the bottom of the sixth, Sike answered with a two-run single in the seventh to start the game-winning rally.

Ruby Singleton, Clearfield softball

With the game tied heading into the bottom of the seventh inning of the Class 4A state championship game, Singleton led off with a single. She then came around and scored the game-winning run on a single by Alexis Bumba. Singleton had two hits and scored two of Clearfield’s three runs in the 3-2 win over Tunkhannock and also threw out a runner at the plate to save a run.

Trent Strohecker, Halifax baseball

In the Class 1A semifinals against Tri-Valley, the junior had three hits and two RBI in a 6-5 win. He also picked up the win on the mound as he went 2.2 shutout innings and struck out three while giving up two hits.

Gabby Wood, Tunkhannock softball

The junior had three hits, including a double and a homer, and drove in four runs in Tunkhannock’s 13-0 win over Villa Joseph Marie in the Class 5A semifinals.

——

Montgomery captures first PIAA softball state title behind Faith Persing and timely hitting

Montour sticks with its motto to win PIAA Class 4A baseball state title

Perfection achieved as Neshannock wins PIAA Class 2A softball state title with 4-1 win over Conwell-Egan

Evan Holewinski tosses shutout to lead Bethel Park to back-to-back PIAA Class 5A baseball state titles

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Halifax, PA
City
Mechanicsburg, PA
Palmerton, PA
Sports
State
Pennsylvania State
Royersford, PA
Sports
West Mifflin, PA
Education
City
Lewisburg, PA
Kittanning, PA
Sports
City
New Castle, PA
City
Hegins, PA
City
Bethel Park, PA
City
Pittston, PA
City
Selinsgrove, PA
Lewisburg, PA
Sports
Harmony, PA
Sports
City
Montgomery, PA
City
Palmerton, PA
City
Clearfield, PA
City
Kittanning, PA
Clearfield, PA
Sports
City
Dubois, PA
Tunkhannock, PA
Education
Tunkhannock, PA
Sports
Lansdale, PA
Sports
Royersford, PA
Education
Bensalem Township, PA
Education
New Castle, PA
Sports
Pittston, PA
Sports
West Mifflin, PA
Sports
Selinsgrove, PA
Education
Pittston, PA
Education
Dubois, PA
Education
City
Bensalem Township, PA
City
Lancaster, PA
Mechanicsburg, PA
Education
Selinsgrove, PA
Sports
Bensalem Township, PA
Sports
City
West Mifflin, PA
City
Royersford, PA
Montgomery, PA
Education
Lancaster, PA
Education
City
Holland, PA
Kittanning, PA
Education
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Harmony, PA
Oxford, PA
Education
City
Lititz, PA
City
Lansdale, PA
City
Warminster, PA
Bethel Park, PA
Education
Lewisburg, PA
Education
Lancaster, PA
Sports
Harmony, PA
Education
City
Mckees Rocks, PA
Dubois, PA
Sports
Palmerton, PA
Education
City
Tunkhannock, PA
City
Flinton, PA
Bethel Park, PA
Sports
Montgomery, PA
Sports
Mechanicsburg, PA
Sports
Everett, PA
Sports
Clearfield, PA
Education
Halifax, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Education
City
Warfordsburg, PA
New Castle, PA
Education
Lansdale, PA
Education
City
Oxford, PA
City
Fairless Hills, PA
City
Everett, PA
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania bill would require Penn State to provide whereabouts and condition of Paterno statue

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Republican Pennsylvania lawmaker has introduced an amendment to a state Senate bill that would require Penn State University to provide information about the Joe Paterno statue. The sponsor of the amendment, State Representative Aaron Bernstine (Butler/Beaver/Lawrence), has attached it to Senate Bill 1283, which is an act providing funding for […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WFMZ-TV Online

Berks woman, former 69 News intern crowned Miss Pennsylvania 2022

READING, Pa. - A Berks County resident and former 69 News intern was named Miss Pennsylvania 2022. Alysa Bainbridge, 23 from Leesport and Miss Greater Reading was announced as Miss Pennsylvania during the crowning on Saturday night. Bainbridge was awarded a $12,000 scholarship, sponsored by York businesswoman Chloé Eichelberger, during...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Selinsgrove man catches largest fish in 2021 Pennsylvania Angler Awards

Selinsgrove, Pa. — A Selinsgrove man has caught the heaviest fish in all of Pennsylvania to take home the 2021 Angler Award for largest flathead catfish. Garrett Hollenbach caught the 57-pound 9-ounce fish while fishing on Lake Aldred in September. This makes it the largest of any fish caught last year. Hollenbach caught the fish during the 24 hour "Iron Man" event held by the Catfish Mafia Tournament Series, a...
SELINSGROVE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Patriots#Highschoolsports#Piaa#Rbi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Boston University
FOX 43

The newest Miss Pennsylvania joins FOX43 Morning News

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Both the Miss Pennsylvania and Miss Pennsylvania’s Outstanding Teen scholarship competitions were held over the past week at the Appell Center for the Performing Arts, and the newly-crowned Miss Pennsylvania, Alysa Bainbridge, joined FOX43 on June 20 to share her story. Bainbridge hails from Berks...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

Lycoming County resident wins $862,000 lottery prize

Lycoming County, Pa. — One lottery winner has brought home a reward of $862,803.50 in the Pennsylvania Lottery’s Pennsylvania Progressive game. The purchasing location of the winning ticket, Dandy Mini Mart in Jersey Shore, receives a $5,000 bonus for selling the ticket on Tuesday, June 14. Pennsylvania Progressive is a $30 Fast Play game that offers progressive top prizes starting at $500,000. Fast Play games print on-demand from a Lottery sales terminal or self-service touch-screen vending terminal and are similar to Scratch-Off games, but without...
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
erienewsnow.com

PennDOT Updates Route 6 Detour Near Corry

Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has updated the detour for Route 6 traffic in the Corry area in Erie County. The detour now uses Route 89, Turnpike Rd. and Conelway Rd. Drivers are asked to follow the posted speed limits. PennDOT is reminding drivers, especially those in large vehicles, Lovell...
CORRY, PA
abc27.com

Deer management permits on sale in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – State forest lands and state parks are participating in the Pennsylvania Game Commission’s Deer Management Assistance Program to offer white-tailed deer hunters more hunting opportunities. DMAP allows landowners to apply for permits to encourage antlerless harvests on their property, enabling the Department of Conservation...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Flood watch in effect Wednesday afternoon for 3 central Pa. counties

Up to 4 inches of rain could fall in central Pennsylvania Wednesday and cause some rivers, creeks and streams to overflow, forecasters said. A flood watch in effect from 2 p.m. through Wednesday evening is calling for between 3 to 4 inches of “localized rainfall” in the following counties: Perry, Cumberland, Adams, Potter, Northern Clinton, Northern Centre, Southern Centre, Blair, Huntingdon, Mifflin, Juniata, Bedford, Fulton, Franklin, Tioga, Northern Lycoming, Southern Clinton, Southern Lycoming, Union and Snyder.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Scorebook Live

Scorebook Live

New York, NY
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
364K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on high school athletics from across the country.

 https://www.scorebooklive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy