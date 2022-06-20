Missing Salt Lake City boy located

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utah's new prison is complete, and state leaders on Wednesday marked the occasion with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and a tour. The Utah State Correctional Facility sits at the edge of Salt Lake City's boundaries, west of the Salt Lake International Airport, and the campus can house up to 3,600 inmates.
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A speed enforcement operation conducted by the Salt Lake City Police Department resulted in 96 citations and 22 warnings. Officers said their motor squad stopped 122 drivers, focusing on roads leading in and out of the city. They said many stopped drivers were traveling...
OREM, Utah (KUTV) — Police in Orem have announced the unexpected passing of Dug, a K9 officer. They said he died on Sunday due to sudden medical complications. "Dug passionately served the city of Orem for six years," officers said. "Dug couldn’t wait to load up in the truck and head to work with his mom, Officer Kara Hancock."
MILLCREEK, Utah (KUTV) — UPDATE: Toni Martinez has been located safe. ORIGINAL STORY: A Silver Alert has been issued out of the Millcreek area for a missing 90-year-old woman. Police are searching for Toni Martinez who was last seen near 2900 East Louise Avenue 2920 South around noon. Martinez...
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — The renowned Utah Arts Festival, which unofficially kicks off the summer season, is happening in downtown Salt Lake City from Thursday to Sunday. It's a return to the full-scale internationally-known festival following last year's event, which was scaled down due to pandemic concerns. The festival was canceled altogether in 2020.
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — After nearly five years of construction, Utah Gov. Spencer Cox other state leaders cut the ribbon on the brand-new state prison. The Utah State Correctional Facility, located just west of the Salt Lake International Airport, cost just over $1 billion to build – nearly double what taxpayers were planning on.
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Salt Lake County and The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints are both making major changes in an effort to conserve more water. The Church announced today they are working to reduce water use in all of their buildings and facilities in the American West amid this serious drought.
(KUTV) — Utah high school teacher Connor Bolingbroke and his wife Whitney have been saving for two years to buy their young family their first home in Utah County, only to realize it wasn't enough to catch up with high home prices. So, the Bolingbroke's decided to expand their...
OREM, Utah (KUTV) — A teenager from Utah is raising funds for a foundation that aids children in Guatemala to get access to surgery with facial defects. Jeffrey Linton, 15, and his younger sister Brielle were both born with cleft palates. "We had the same surgery in the same...
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — It's not unusual for Utah's governor and first lady to host special dinners at the governor's mansion and invite political, business, community, and religious leaders. But this week, they opened it up to a group of people who never expected to be there. Eight...
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — It’s been a busy holiday weekend for firefighters with multiple blazes igniting along the same freeway in Salt Lake County. Three fires sparked Friday along Interstate 80 in Salt Lake and Tooele counties, followed by another fire Sunday not far from the Salt Lake International Airport. The freeway had to be closed multiple times.
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KUTV) — Officials on Monday reported four new wildfires have started in just the last 24 hours. The new starts are in addition to larger fires that have been burning for days or weeks. Even with some morning showers, most of the Wasatch Front was...
(KUTV) — Gas prices across the Wasatch Front are containing to rise. Nationally, prices have started to fall. KUTV has covered gas prices in areas including Riverton, Midvale, West Valley and Salt Lake City. The highest and lowest prices spotted have both been in Salt Lake City. Related stories...
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Thousands of Yellowstone tourists quickly adapted and found creative ways to work with the park's new license plate system. Wednesday was the first day the park had been partially reopened since it had been closed more than a week prior due to severe flood damage, thousands of people had lined up early to be among the first to enter.
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Most children under the age of five were eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine for the first time in Utah on Tuesday. “I’m an immunologist so I’ve been waiting a very long time to be able to get her protected,” said Keke Fairfax, who brought her 4-year-old daughter, Viola, to the Salt Lake Public Health Center to get the shot.
OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — Firefighters on Tuesday morning responded to an incident at an apartment building in Ogden. According to a statement from the Ogden City Fire Department, crews were dispatched to 2203 Jefferson Ave. at about 5:45 a.m. after reports of smoke coming from the building. When fire...
(KUTV) — Once exclusively associated with cryptocurrency, blockchain technology is seeping into everyday government and industry operations as a means to authenticate goods, votes, and even marriage licenses. Utah County is part of small selection of counties across the country that are using the technology to authenticate marriage licenses...
HELPER, Utah (KUTV) — Two people were injured after two big boulders smashed through the windshield of an SUV Sunday night due to a rock slide. At around 8:30 p.m., there were reports of a rock slide that had struck a vehicle, according to officials with Helper Fire. When...
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A new report shows air pollution reduces life expectancy in Utah by more than two years. According to the new Air Quality Life Index, conducted with the assistance of researchers at the University of Chicago, poor air quality is shortening a person's life. The...
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — With six days until Primary Election Day, voter turnout is low in Utah’s most populist county. Salt Lake County turnout sits at 25%, at this same time in 2020 turnout was at 34%. Salt Lake County residents make up one-third of the state’s...
Comments / 0