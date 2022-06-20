ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Team Michigan returns home after rewarding weekend competing at Special Olympics USA Games

By FOX 17
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 2 days ago
Team Michigan has returned home after a rewarding weekend competing at Special Olympics USA Games.

More than 50 athletes from our state competed in sports from soccer to swimming to golf.

Athlete Tyler Lawton who competed in track and field, and the Executive Director of Special Olympics Michigan Tim Hileman who was there for it all joined our morning news team for a look back at this year’s competition.

Lawton won several medals, including gold in the 100-meter dash, which he says is his weakest event.

