Driving Through Construction with Michigan State Police

History is repeating itself in Lake Michigan: The alewife fish is washing up on the shores in a widespread “die-off” event that used to happen frequently in the past. The alewife fish, which is not native to the Great Lakes, is dying off in what is known as a “seasonal die-off” event in Lake Michigan, according to the state’s Department of Natural Resources (DNR). The event of widespread fish deaths has been “rare in recent times,” but occurred fairly frequently between the 1960s and early 2000s, officials said.

MUSKEGON, MI ・ 17 HOURS AGO