BEDFORD – The Bedford Board of Works and Safety approved two minor subdivisions and accepted a quote to update the exterior of Bedford City Hall. The first property, located at 2435 I Street, was first introduced during the May Board of Zoning and Appeals meeting to split one parcel into two separate plots. There is currently a house and detached garage, with the latter being converted into a single-family residence.

BEDFORD, IN ・ 22 HOURS AGO