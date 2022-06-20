ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Partly sunny with a high of 81 today

Cover picture for the articleCooler and dry conditions will persist today. Temperatures begin...

WWL-AMFM

Severe weather possible today

Friday afternoon storms could produce damaging winds. “Keep an eye on the weather Friday. A few storms are around during the morning hours, but then another round of storms will roll into the region through the afternoon/early evening…
CBS New York

First Alert Forecast: Widespread showers, potentially severe thunderstorms

Have those umbrellas handy today! While we'll see more widespread coverage of showers and thunderstorms for your Sunday, it still won't be raining the entire time.We have issued a Yellow Alert through tonight. Let's dive in ... With several shortwaves moving through, models have and continue to struggle with timing it all out. The first round of showers with some embedded rumbles is moving through this morning associated with a warm front. With increasing humidity, expect some heavier downpours. Highs today will be in the mid 70s. It appears that we should have a bit of a lull into afternoon with just...
CBS New York

First Alert Forecast: Dramatic cooldown and windy

What a change! We were sweating yesterday with the high humidity and temps in the upper 80s to low 90s. Today, it's feeling more like early May! Last evening's cold front has ushered in a much cooler air mass with highs only reaching the upper 60s and low 70s today. In fact, the mountains likely won't get out of the upper 50s. In addition, a steady northwest wind will be gusting 30-35 mph at times.Expect more clouds to roll through this afternoon. Not a bad day ... just not very summery. Tonight is very cool for early June as temps fall into...
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: CBS2's 6/17 Friday forecast

Forecast: Today will be hotter and more humid with a pop-up shower/thunderstorm N&E this afternoon. And even though the coverage of this activity still looks weak, a strong or even severe thunderstorm can't be ruled out. Tonight will be more comfortable with temps falling into the low 60s in the city with some 50s across our suburbs. As for tomorrow, it will be about 20 degrees cooler, less humid and blustery with highs only in the upper 60s... feeling more like the start of May!Looking Ahead: Sunday will be mostly sunny, breezy and still on the cool side for the tail end of June. Expect highs only in the mid 70s.Temperatures get back to normal on Monday with mostly sunny skies and highs closer to 80.
CBS New York

First Alert Forecast: Mid 70s, sunny, breezy on Father's Day

It doesn't get much better than this for Father's Day!Expect plenty of sunshine, low humidity and temps in the mid 70s this afternoon. Even out east, where you started the day with some showers, you'll see improvement through the day.While it won't be quite as windy as yesterday, it'll still be breezy with gusts of 20 to 30 mph at times. Otherwise, the vibes are great! It'll be another crisp night as temps fall into the 50s around town and 40s farther north and west.The winds will gradually relax overnight, but you'll need the jackets out the door once again tomorrow. Monday itself (and for the observance of Juneteenth), things remain nice and quiet. Skies will be bright with just a few high clouds streaming in. Temps will be a touch warmer, in the upper 70s to around 80. Our next risk of any rain holds off until Tuesday as things turn unsettled for midweek. 
UPI News

Summer bummer: Humid, wet weather for Northeast as seasons change

Much of the Northeast was transported back in time this weekend as conditions more akin to May than June were widespread. Despite the summer solstice, the official start of astronomical summer, being just around the corner, many residents were left to wonder what season it truly was this weekend. AccuWeather forecasters say a shift in the overall atmospheric pattern this week may continue to add to the seasonal confusion.
Boston

Here’s what to expect from Wednesday’s weather forecast

Cool, comfortable weather is expected for the second day of summer. Wednesday will feature mostly cloudy skies, and highs in the upper 60s to low 70s, according to forecasters. There will be slight chances for scattered showers, but many areas could remain dry. There will be better chances for rain...
