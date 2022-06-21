23 Amazon products that make parenting just a little easier, according to parents

Teaching kids proper table manners begins at home so it is mainly the responsibility of the parents or guardians or whoever is the primary caregiver. Knowing the proper tableware is a good start but what is more important is that children know how to feed themselves. Many will probably agree that knowing how a tool or tableware works is just half the battle because kids need to learn how to self-feed after some time. Allowing a baby or a toddler to feed himself acknowledges his power to make his own choices even at an early age. It’s just food, alright, but the act is good for a child’s development as it also aids in developing hand-and-eye coordination, hand and finger strength, and fine motor skills. This is true in most cases, but it can be observed that there are toddlers having a hard time learning self-control if they are still spoon-fed.

